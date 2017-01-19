Thursday’s tournament scores, Friday’s schedule

Boys
Thursday’s scores
BASEHOR-LINWOOD
Pool Play
Ottawa vs. Topeka Hayden
Park Hill (Mo.) at Basehor-Linwood
BURRTON
Winners Bracket
Inman vs. Berean Academy
Central Christian at Burrton
Losers Bracket
Little River 55, Pretty Prairie 28
Fairfield vs. Goessel
CANTON-GALVA
Pool Play
St. John’s Military vs. Ell-Saline
Sedgwick at Canton-Galva
CHANUTE
First Round
Andover Central 60, Olathe North 52
Emporia 58, Goddard 50
Shawnee Heights vs. Winfield
Leavenworth vs. Chanute
CHAPARRAL
First Round
Belle Plaine at Chaparral
Kingman vs. Clearwater
COFFEYVILLE
First Round
Tulsa Washington vs. Owasso (Okla.)
OKC Hale vs. Miege
Bartlesville (Okla.) vs. Wichita Defenders
Sand Springs (Okla.) at Coffeyville
COLBY
First Round
Falcon (Colo.) 63, Hays 60, OT
Fort Collins (Colo) Fountain 65, Scott City 57
Far Northeast (Colo.) vs. Pine Creek (Colo.)
Lotus (Colo) at Colby
DODGE CITY
First Round
Derby 62, Carroll 47
SM South 47, Junction City 42
Newton vs. Holcomb
Wichita North at Dodge City
EL DORADO
First Round
Wichita Collegiate 69, Great Bend 56
Kapaun 58, Campus 44
Circle vs. Gardner-Edgerton
Trinity Academy at El Dorado
FRONTENAC
First Round
Monett (Mo.) vs. Nevada (Mo.)
Fort Scott vs. Pacific (Mo.)
Webb City (Mo.) at Frontenac
Wichita Independent vs. Piedmont (Mo.)
HALSTEAD
Losers Bracket
Douglass vs. Garden Plain
Moundridge vs. Rose Hill
HI-PLAINS LEAGUE
At Garden City
Losers Bracket
Stanton County vs. Syracuse
Elkhart vs. Sublette
Consolation
Leoti 66, Rolla 26
HOISINGTON
Losers Bracket
LaCrosse vs. Ellsworth
Ellinwood vs. Victoria
IMMACULATA
Pool Play
Maur Hill vs. KC (Mo.) East Christian
LIBERAL, MO.
Semifinals
Galena at Liberal (Mo.)
Pittsburg Colgan vs. St. Louis Jefferson
McLOUTH
Pool Play
Riverbend at McLouth
Riverside vs. Cair Paravel
McPHERSON
First Round
Manhattan 53, Hutchinson 35
BV West 62, Wichita Heights 58
Mill Valley vs. Maize
SM East at McPherson
MIAMI, OKLA.
First Round
Chetopa vs. Nowata (Okla.)
Riverton vs. Bluejacket (Okla.)
MID-CONTINENT LEAGUE
Losers Bracket
WaKeeney vs. Smith Center
Hill City vs. Ellis
Consolation
Stockton 54, Oakley 48
NEMAHA CENTRAL
Semifinals
Silver Lake vs. Marysville
Nemaha Central vs. Falls City (Neb.)
Losers Bracket
Jackson Heights vs. Hiawatha
St. Marys vs. Horton
NEODESHA
Fifth Place
Caney Valley at Neodesha
PITTSBURG
First Round
BV Northwest vs. Joplin (Mo.)
Neosho (Mo.) vs. Claremore (Okla.)
PLEASANTON
Pool Play
Altoona-Midway at Pleasanton
Humboldt 69, Oswego 24
Uniontown vs. Heritage
ROYAL VALLEY
Pool Play
Santa Fe Trail vs. Wabaunsee
Chapman at Royal Valley
ST. JOHN
First Round
Larned vs. Ness City
Nickerson vs. Central Plains
Losers Bracket
Macksville 79, Wichita West 56
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS
First Round
Columbia (Mo.) Battle vs. Barstow (Mo.)
Free State 63, Washburn Rural 58
Olathe East at St. Thomas Aquinas
KC (Mo.) Pembroke Hill vs. Blue Valley
SALINA
First Round
Abilene 63, Goodland 46
Andover 61, Buhler 55
Concordia at Salina Central
Liberal at Salina South
SOUTH CENTRAL BORDER LEAGUE
At Arkansas City
Semifinals
Oxford vs. Sedan
Cedar Vale-Dexter vs. Caldwell
Losers Bracket
West Elk 67, South Haven 33
Argonia vs. Central-Burden
Consolation
Flinthills 36, Udall 31
SPRING HILL
Semifinals
Eisenhower at Spring Hill
Olathe South vs. KC Piper
Losers Bracket
BV Southwest 52, Veritas 29
KC Sumner 64, Osawatomie 47
STERLING
Semifinals
Hutchinson Trinity vs. Hugoton
SE-Saline at Sterling
Losers Bracket
Beloit vs. Remington
TONGANOXIE
Pool Play
De Soto at Tonganoxie
KC (Mo.) Metro 62, Jefferson West 28
TOPEKA
First Round
Wichita Southeast 69, Lawrence 66
Highland Park vs. Wichita East
St. Louis Vashon at Topeka
Topeka West vs. Wichita South
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE
At Washington
Semifinals
Doniphan West vs. Troy
Hanover vs. Onaga
Consolation
Frankfort vs. Axtell
Wetmore vs. Linn
VALLEY CENTER
First Round
KC Turner 48, Maize South 43
Olathe Northwest 72, Wichita Northwest 61
Garden City vs. Topeka Seaman
Ulysses at Valley Center
Friday’s area schedule
Games involving area teams
Baldwin: Semifinal, Augusta vs. KC Harmon, 7 p.m.
Canton-Galva: Fifth place, St. John’s Military-Ell-Saline loser vs. TBA, 4:30 p.m.; third place, St. John’s Military-Ell-Saline winner vs. TBA, 6; championship, Wichita Warriors vs. TBA, 7:30.
Centre: Pool play, Herington vs. Marion, 5:30 p.m.; Elyria at Centre, 8:30; Peabody-Burns vs. Wakefield, 8:30.
Chanute: Losers bracket, Olathe North vs. Goddard-Emporia loser, 3 p.m.; Shawnee Heights vs. Winfield loser vs. Leavenworth-Chanute loser, 4:45; semifinals, Andover Central vs. Goddard-Emporia winner, 6:15; Shawnee Heights-Winfield winner vs. Leavenworth-Chanute winner, 8.
Chaparral: Losers bracket, Belle Plaine-Chaparral loser vs. Wellington, 3 p.m.; Kingman-Clearwater loser vs. Mulvane, 4:30; semifinals, Arkansas City vs. Conway Springs, 6:30; Kingman-Clearwater winner vs. Belle Plaine-Chaparral winner, 8.
Coffeyville: Wichita Defenders vs. OKC Hale or Miege, TBA.
Cunningham: Losers bracket, Norwich at Cunningham, 3:30 p.m.; Kinsley vs. Stafford, 5; semifinals, South Barber vs. Attica, 6:30; Medicine Lodge vs. Pratt Skyline, 8.
Dodge City: Losers bracket, Junction City vs. Newton-Holcomb loser, 2 p.m.; Carroll vs. Wichita North-Dodge City loser, 3:30; semifinals, SM South vs. Newton-Holcomb winner, 7; Derby vs. Wichita North-Dodge City winner, 8:30.
El Dorado: Losers bracket, Circle-Gardner-Edgerton loser vs. Great Bend, 3 p.m.; Campus-Kapaun loser vs. Trinity Academy-El Dorado loser, 4:45; semifinals, Campus-Kapaun winner vs. Trinity Academy-El Dorado winner; Circle-Gardner-Edgerton winner vs. Wichita Collegiate, 8:15.
Halstead: Semifinals, Cheney vs. Haven, 6 p.m.; Andale at Halstead, 7:30.
Hillsboro: Semifinals, Bennington vs. Hesston, 4:30 p.m.; Republic County at Hillsboro, 7:30; losers bracket, Life Prep vs. Riley County, 4:30; Sunrise Christian vs. Clay Center, 7:30.
Hoisington: Semifinals, Minneapolis vs. Russell, 4:45 p.m.; Otis-Bison at Hoisington, 8:15.
McPherson: Losers bracket, Hutchinson vs. Wichita Heights, 3 p.m.; Mill Valley-Maize loser vs. SM East-McPherson loser, 4:45; semifinals, Manhattan vs. BV West, 6:30; SM East-McPherson winner vs. Mill Valley-Maize winner, 8:15.
Neodesha: Third place, Cherryvale vs. Bluestem, 4:45 p.m.; championship, Girard vs. Yates Center, 8:15.
St. John: Losers bracket, Nickerson-Central Plains loser vs. Larned-Ness City loser, 4:45 p.m.; semifinals, Pratt at St. John, 6:30; Nickerson-Central Plains winner vs. Larned-Ness City winner, 8:15.
Salina: Losers bracket (at KWU), Goodland-Abilene loser vs. Liberal-Salina South loser, 4:45 p.m.; Andover-Buhler loser vs. Concordia-Salina Central loser, 8:15; semifinals (at Bicentennial Center), Goodland-Abilene winner vs. Liberal-Salina South winner, 4:45; Andover-Buhler winner vs. Concordia-Salina Central winner, 8:15.
Spring Hill: Eisenhower vs. Olathe South or KC Piper, TBA.
Sterling: Seventh place, Lyons vs. Beloit-Remington loser, 4:45 p.m.; fifth place, Smoky Valley vs. Beloit-Remington winner, 4:45; third place, Hutchinson Trinity-Hugoton loser vs. SE-Saline-Sterling loser, 4:45; championship, Hutchinson Trinity-Hugoton winner vs. SE-Saline-Sterling winner, 8:15.
Topeka: Losers bracket, Highland Park-Wichita East loser vs. Lawrence, 3:15 p.m.; Topeka West-Wichita South loser vs. St. Louis Vashon-Topeka loser, 5; semifinals, Highland Park-Wichita East winner vs. Wichita Southeast, 6:45; Topeka West-Wichita South winner vs. St. Louis Vashon-Topeka winner, 8:30.
Valley Center: Losers bracket, Maize South vs. Wichita Northwest, 3:15 p.m.; Valley Center-Ulysses loser vs. Garden City-Topeka Seaman loser, 5; semifinals, KC Turner vs. Olathe Northwest, 6:45; Valley Center-Ulysses winner vs. Garden City-Topeka Seaman winner, 8:30.
Girls
Thursday’s scores
BASEHOR-LINWOOD
Semifinals
Holton 48, Park Hill (Mo.) 43
Blue Valley vs. Olathe North
COFFEYVILLE
Pool Play
Life Prep at Coffeyville
Sand Springs (Okla.) vs. OKC Hale
COLBY
First Round
Pueblo (Colo.) East 60, Scott City 50
Falcon (Colo.) vs. Pine Creek (Colo.)
Lotus (Colo.) Southeast at Colby
Fort Carson (Colo) Fountain at Kearney (Neb.) Catholic
FLINT HILLS LEAGUE
At Emporia
Semifinals
West Franklin vs. Council Grove
Chase County vs. Mission Valley
Losers Bracket
Northern Heights 46, Lyndon 35
Central Heights vs. Osage City
FRONTENAC
First Round
Fort Scott vs. Neosho (Mo.)
Nevada (Mo.) vs. OKC Classen
Blue Springs (Mo.) vs. Piedmont (Mo.)
BV Southwest at Frontenac
HI-PLAINS LEAGUE
At Garden City
Semifinals
Elkhart vs. Sublette
Cimarron vs. Meade
Losers Bracket
Syracuse 47, Lakin 35
Stanton County vs. Southwestern Heights
Consolation
Leoti 37, Rolla 23
HOISINGTON
Losers Bracket
Minneapolis vs. Victoria
Eudora at Hoisington
IMMACULATA
Pool Play
KC Washington vs. Maur Hill
LIBERAL, MO.
Semifinals
Pittsburg Colgan vs. Lockwood (Mo.)
Bronaugh (Mo.) at Liberal (Mo.)
McLOUTH
Losers Bracket
Veritas vs. Osawatomie
Maranatha vs. Seabury
MID-CONTINENT LEAGUE
Losers Bracket
Norton vs. Smith Center
Ellis vs. Oakley
Consolation
WaKeeney 52, Phillipsburg 37
MIAMI, OKLA.
First Round
Chetopa vs. Bluejacket (Okla.)
NEODESHA
Fifth Place
Fredonia vs. Cherryvale
PITTSBURG
First Round
KC (Mo.) North vs. Carl Junction (Mo.)
BV Northwest vs. Tulsa East Central
Atchison at Pittsburg
West Plains (Mo.) vs. Winnetonka (Mo.)
PLEASANTON
Pool Play
Heritage vs. Humboldt
Uniontown 39, Altoona-Midway 11
Oswego at Pleasanton
ROYAL VALLEY
Pool Play
Wabaunsee 59, Santa Fe Trail 27
Chapman at Royal Valley
SALINA
First Round
Goodland 60, Concordia 55
Liberal 37, Buhler 22
Abilene at Salina South
Andover at Salina Central
SE-CHEROKEE
Semifinals
St. Paul vs. Columbus
Baxter Springs vs. Pierce City (Mo.)
Losers Bracket
Erie vs. Parsons
Jayhawk-Linn at SE-Cherokee
STERLING
Semifinals
Beloit vs. Hugoton
Remington at Sterling
Losers Bracket
SE-Saline vs. Smoky Valley
TONGANOXIE
Losers Bracket
Eudora vs. Bonner Springs
KC (Mo.) Metro at Tonganoxie
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE
At Troy
Onaga vs. BV-Randolph
Valley Heights at Troy
Friday’s area schedule
Games involving area teams
Centre: Pool play, Marion vs. Rural Vista, 4 p.m.; Peabody-Burns vs. Elyria Christian, 7.
Coffeyville: Round robin, Life Prep vs. OKC Hale, 5 p.m.
Hillsboro: Losers bracket, Sunrise Christian vs. Holcomb, 3 p.m.; Bennington at Hillsboro, 6; semifinals, Republic County vs. Clay Center, 3; Hesston vs. Riley County, 6.
Neodesha: Third place, Bluestem at Neodesha, 4:45 p.m.
Salina: Losers bracket (at KWU), Abilene-Salina South loser vs. Buhler-Liberal loser, 3 p.m.; Goodland-Concordia loser vs. Andover-Salina Central loser, 6:30; semifinals, Abilene-Salina South winner vs. Buhler-Liberal winner, 3 p.m.; Goodland-Concordia winner vs. Andover-Salina Central winner, 6:30.
South Central Border League (at Ark City): Losers bracket, Udall vs. Cedar Vale-Dexter, 4 p.m.; South Haven vs. West Elk, 5:30; semifinals, Caldwell vs. Flinthills, 7; Sedan vs. Argonia, 8:30.
Sterling: Seventh place, Lyons vs. SE-Saline-Smoky Valley loser, 3 p.m.; fifth place, Hutchinson Trinity vs. SE-Saline-Smoky Valley winner, 3; third place, Beloit-Hugoton loser vs. Remington-Sterling loser, 3; championship, Beloit-Hugoton winner vs. Remington-Sterling winner, 6:30.
