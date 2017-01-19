High School Sports

January 19, 2017 6:27 PM

Thursday’s tournament scores, Friday’s schedule

Boys

Thursday’s scores

BASEHOR-LINWOOD

Pool Play

Ottawa vs. Topeka Hayden

Park Hill (Mo.) at Basehor-Linwood

BURRTON

Winners Bracket

Inman vs. Berean Academy

Central Christian at Burrton

Losers Bracket

Little River 55, Pretty Prairie 28

Fairfield vs. Goessel

CANTON-GALVA

Pool Play

St. John’s Military vs. Ell-Saline

Sedgwick at Canton-Galva

CHANUTE

First Round

Andover Central 60, Olathe North 52

Emporia 58, Goddard 50

Shawnee Heights vs. Winfield

Leavenworth vs. Chanute

CHAPARRAL

First Round

Belle Plaine at Chaparral

Kingman vs. Clearwater

COFFEYVILLE

First Round

Tulsa Washington vs. Owasso (Okla.)

OKC Hale vs. Miege

Bartlesville (Okla.) vs. Wichita Defenders

Sand Springs (Okla.) at Coffeyville

COLBY

First Round

Falcon (Colo.) 63, Hays 60, OT

Fort Collins (Colo) Fountain 65, Scott City 57

Far Northeast (Colo.) vs. Pine Creek (Colo.)

Lotus (Colo) at Colby

DODGE CITY

First Round

Derby 62, Carroll 47

SM South 47, Junction City 42

Newton vs. Holcomb

Wichita North at Dodge City

EL DORADO

First Round

Wichita Collegiate 69, Great Bend 56

Kapaun 58, Campus 44

Circle vs. Gardner-Edgerton

Trinity Academy at El Dorado

FRONTENAC

First Round

Monett (Mo.) vs. Nevada (Mo.)

Fort Scott vs. Pacific (Mo.)

Webb City (Mo.) at Frontenac

Wichita Independent vs. Piedmont (Mo.)

HALSTEAD

Losers Bracket

Douglass vs. Garden Plain

Moundridge vs. Rose Hill

HI-PLAINS LEAGUE

At Garden City

Losers Bracket

Stanton County vs. Syracuse

Elkhart vs. Sublette

Consolation

Leoti 66, Rolla 26

HOISINGTON

Losers Bracket

LaCrosse vs. Ellsworth

Ellinwood vs. Victoria

IMMACULATA

Pool Play

Maur Hill vs. KC (Mo.) East Christian

LIBERAL, MO.

Semifinals

Galena at Liberal (Mo.)

Pittsburg Colgan vs. St. Louis Jefferson

McLOUTH

Pool Play

Riverbend at McLouth

Riverside vs. Cair Paravel

McPHERSON

First Round

Manhattan 53, Hutchinson 35

BV West 62, Wichita Heights 58

Mill Valley vs. Maize

SM East at McPherson

MIAMI, OKLA.

First Round

Chetopa vs. Nowata (Okla.)

Riverton vs. Bluejacket (Okla.)

MID-CONTINENT LEAGUE

Losers Bracket

WaKeeney vs. Smith Center

Hill City vs. Ellis

Consolation

Stockton 54, Oakley 48

NEMAHA CENTRAL

Semifinals

Silver Lake vs. Marysville

Nemaha Central vs. Falls City (Neb.)

Losers Bracket

Jackson Heights vs. Hiawatha

St. Marys vs. Horton

NEODESHA

Fifth Place

Caney Valley at Neodesha

PITTSBURG

First Round

BV Northwest vs. Joplin (Mo.)

Neosho (Mo.) vs. Claremore (Okla.)

PLEASANTON

Pool Play

Altoona-Midway at Pleasanton

Humboldt 69, Oswego 24

Uniontown vs. Heritage

ROYAL VALLEY

Pool Play

Santa Fe Trail vs. Wabaunsee

Chapman at Royal Valley

ST. JOHN

First Round

Larned vs. Ness City

Nickerson vs. Central Plains

Losers Bracket

Macksville 79, Wichita West 56

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS

First Round

Columbia (Mo.) Battle vs. Barstow (Mo.)

Free State 63, Washburn Rural 58

Olathe East at St. Thomas Aquinas

KC (Mo.) Pembroke Hill vs. Blue Valley

SALINA

First Round

Abilene 63, Goodland 46

Andover 61, Buhler 55

Concordia at Salina Central

Liberal at Salina South

SOUTH CENTRAL BORDER LEAGUE

At Arkansas City

Semifinals

Oxford vs. Sedan

Cedar Vale-Dexter vs. Caldwell

Losers Bracket

West Elk 67, South Haven 33

Argonia vs. Central-Burden

Consolation

Flinthills 36, Udall 31

SPRING HILL

Semifinals

Eisenhower at Spring Hill

Olathe South vs. KC Piper

Losers Bracket

BV Southwest 52, Veritas 29

KC Sumner 64, Osawatomie 47

STERLING

Semifinals

Hutchinson Trinity vs. Hugoton

SE-Saline at Sterling

Losers Bracket

Beloit vs. Remington

TONGANOXIE

Pool Play

De Soto at Tonganoxie

KC (Mo.) Metro 62, Jefferson West 28

TOPEKA

First Round

Wichita Southeast 69, Lawrence 66

Highland Park vs. Wichita East

St. Louis Vashon at Topeka

Topeka West vs. Wichita South

TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE

At Washington

Semifinals

Doniphan West vs. Troy

Hanover vs. Onaga

Consolation

Frankfort vs. Axtell

Wetmore vs. Linn

VALLEY CENTER

First Round

KC Turner 48, Maize South 43

Olathe Northwest 72, Wichita Northwest 61

Garden City vs. Topeka Seaman

Ulysses at Valley Center

Friday’s area schedule

Games involving area teams

Baldwin: Semifinal, Augusta vs. KC Harmon, 7 p.m.

Canton-Galva: Fifth place, St. John’s Military-Ell-Saline loser vs. TBA, 4:30 p.m.; third place, St. John’s Military-Ell-Saline winner vs. TBA, 6; championship, Wichita Warriors vs. TBA, 7:30.

Centre: Pool play, Herington vs. Marion, 5:30 p.m.; Elyria at Centre, 8:30; Peabody-Burns vs. Wakefield, 8:30.

Chanute: Losers bracket, Olathe North vs. Goddard-Emporia loser, 3 p.m.; Shawnee Heights vs. Winfield loser vs. Leavenworth-Chanute loser, 4:45; semifinals, Andover Central vs. Goddard-Emporia winner, 6:15; Shawnee Heights-Winfield winner vs. Leavenworth-Chanute winner, 8.

Chaparral: Losers bracket, Belle Plaine-Chaparral loser vs. Wellington, 3 p.m.; Kingman-Clearwater loser vs. Mulvane, 4:30; semifinals, Arkansas City vs. Conway Springs, 6:30; Kingman-Clearwater winner vs. Belle Plaine-Chaparral winner, 8.

Coffeyville: Wichita Defenders vs. OKC Hale or Miege, TBA.

Cunningham: Losers bracket, Norwich at Cunningham, 3:30 p.m.; Kinsley vs. Stafford, 5; semifinals, South Barber vs. Attica, 6:30; Medicine Lodge vs. Pratt Skyline, 8.

Dodge City: Losers bracket, Junction City vs. Newton-Holcomb loser, 2 p.m.; Carroll vs. Wichita North-Dodge City loser, 3:30; semifinals, SM South vs. Newton-Holcomb winner, 7; Derby vs. Wichita North-Dodge City winner, 8:30.

El Dorado: Losers bracket, Circle-Gardner-Edgerton loser vs. Great Bend, 3 p.m.; Campus-Kapaun loser vs. Trinity Academy-El Dorado loser, 4:45; semifinals, Campus-Kapaun winner vs. Trinity Academy-El Dorado winner; Circle-Gardner-Edgerton winner vs. Wichita Collegiate, 8:15.

Halstead: Semifinals, Cheney vs. Haven, 6 p.m.; Andale at Halstead, 7:30.

Hillsboro: Semifinals, Bennington vs. Hesston, 4:30 p.m.; Republic County at Hillsboro, 7:30; losers bracket, Life Prep vs. Riley County, 4:30; Sunrise Christian vs. Clay Center, 7:30.

Hoisington: Semifinals, Minneapolis vs. Russell, 4:45 p.m.; Otis-Bison at Hoisington, 8:15.

McPherson: Losers bracket, Hutchinson vs. Wichita Heights, 3 p.m.; Mill Valley-Maize loser vs. SM East-McPherson loser, 4:45; semifinals, Manhattan vs. BV West, 6:30; SM East-McPherson winner vs. Mill Valley-Maize winner, 8:15.

Neodesha: Third place, Cherryvale vs. Bluestem, 4:45 p.m.; championship, Girard vs. Yates Center, 8:15.

St. John: Losers bracket, Nickerson-Central Plains loser vs. Larned-Ness City loser, 4:45 p.m.; semifinals, Pratt at St. John, 6:30; Nickerson-Central Plains winner vs. Larned-Ness City winner, 8:15.

Salina: Losers bracket (at KWU), Goodland-Abilene loser vs. Liberal-Salina South loser, 4:45 p.m.; Andover-Buhler loser vs. Concordia-Salina Central loser, 8:15; semifinals (at Bicentennial Center), Goodland-Abilene winner vs. Liberal-Salina South winner, 4:45; Andover-Buhler winner vs. Concordia-Salina Central winner, 8:15.

Spring Hill: Eisenhower vs. Olathe South or KC Piper, TBA.

Sterling: Seventh place, Lyons vs. Beloit-Remington loser, 4:45 p.m.; fifth place, Smoky Valley vs. Beloit-Remington winner, 4:45; third place, Hutchinson Trinity-Hugoton loser vs. SE-Saline-Sterling loser, 4:45; championship, Hutchinson Trinity-Hugoton winner vs. SE-Saline-Sterling winner, 8:15.

Topeka: Losers bracket, Highland Park-Wichita East loser vs. Lawrence, 3:15 p.m.; Topeka West-Wichita South loser vs. St. Louis Vashon-Topeka loser, 5; semifinals, Highland Park-Wichita East winner vs. Wichita Southeast, 6:45; Topeka West-Wichita South winner vs. St. Louis Vashon-Topeka winner, 8:30.

Valley Center: Losers bracket, Maize South vs. Wichita Northwest, 3:15 p.m.; Valley Center-Ulysses loser vs. Garden City-Topeka Seaman loser, 5; semifinals, KC Turner vs. Olathe Northwest, 6:45; Valley Center-Ulysses winner vs. Garden City-Topeka Seaman winner, 8:30.

Girls

Thursday’s scores

BASEHOR-LINWOOD

Semifinals

Holton 48, Park Hill (Mo.) 43

Blue Valley vs. Olathe North

COFFEYVILLE

Pool Play

Life Prep at Coffeyville

Sand Springs (Okla.) vs. OKC Hale

COLBY

First Round

Pueblo (Colo.) East 60, Scott City 50

Falcon (Colo.) vs. Pine Creek (Colo.)

Lotus (Colo.) Southeast at Colby

Fort Carson (Colo) Fountain at Kearney (Neb.) Catholic

FLINT HILLS LEAGUE

At Emporia

Semifinals

West Franklin vs. Council Grove

Chase County vs. Mission Valley

Losers Bracket

Northern Heights 46, Lyndon 35

Central Heights vs. Osage City

FRONTENAC

First Round

Fort Scott vs. Neosho (Mo.)

Nevada (Mo.) vs. OKC Classen

Blue Springs (Mo.) vs. Piedmont (Mo.)

BV Southwest at Frontenac

HI-PLAINS LEAGUE

At Garden City

Semifinals

Elkhart vs. Sublette

Cimarron vs. Meade

Losers Bracket

Syracuse 47, Lakin 35

Stanton County vs. Southwestern Heights

Consolation

Leoti 37, Rolla 23

HOISINGTON

Losers Bracket

Minneapolis vs. Victoria

Eudora at Hoisington

IMMACULATA

Pool Play

KC Washington vs. Maur Hill

LIBERAL, MO.

Semifinals

Pittsburg Colgan vs. Lockwood (Mo.)

Bronaugh (Mo.) at Liberal (Mo.)

McLOUTH

Losers Bracket

Veritas vs. Osawatomie

Maranatha vs. Seabury

MID-CONTINENT LEAGUE

Losers Bracket

Norton vs. Smith Center

Ellis vs. Oakley

Consolation

WaKeeney 52, Phillipsburg 37

MIAMI, OKLA.

First Round

Chetopa vs. Bluejacket (Okla.)

NEODESHA

Fifth Place

Fredonia vs. Cherryvale

PITTSBURG

First Round

KC (Mo.) North vs. Carl Junction (Mo.)

BV Northwest vs. Tulsa East Central

Atchison at Pittsburg

West Plains (Mo.) vs. Winnetonka (Mo.)

PLEASANTON

Pool Play

Heritage vs. Humboldt

Uniontown 39, Altoona-Midway 11

Oswego at Pleasanton

ROYAL VALLEY

Pool Play

Wabaunsee 59, Santa Fe Trail 27

Chapman at Royal Valley

SALINA

First Round

Goodland 60, Concordia 55

Liberal 37, Buhler 22

Abilene at Salina South

Andover at Salina Central

SE-CHEROKEE

Semifinals

St. Paul vs. Columbus

Baxter Springs vs. Pierce City (Mo.)

Losers Bracket

Erie vs. Parsons

Jayhawk-Linn at SE-Cherokee

STERLING

Semifinals

Beloit vs. Hugoton

Remington at Sterling

Losers Bracket

SE-Saline vs. Smoky Valley

TONGANOXIE

Losers Bracket

Eudora vs. Bonner Springs

KC (Mo.) Metro at Tonganoxie

TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE

At Troy

Onaga vs. BV-Randolph

Valley Heights at Troy

Friday’s area schedule

Games involving area teams

Centre: Pool play, Marion vs. Rural Vista, 4 p.m.; Peabody-Burns vs. Elyria Christian, 7.

Coffeyville: Round robin, Life Prep vs. OKC Hale, 5 p.m.

Hillsboro: Losers bracket, Sunrise Christian vs. Holcomb, 3 p.m.; Bennington at Hillsboro, 6; semifinals, Republic County vs. Clay Center, 3; Hesston vs. Riley County, 6.

Neodesha: Third place, Bluestem at Neodesha, 4:45 p.m.

Salina: Losers bracket (at KWU), Abilene-Salina South loser vs. Buhler-Liberal loser, 3 p.m.; Goodland-Concordia loser vs. Andover-Salina Central loser, 6:30; semifinals, Abilene-Salina South winner vs. Buhler-Liberal winner, 3 p.m.; Goodland-Concordia winner vs. Andover-Salina Central winner, 6:30.

South Central Border League (at Ark City): Losers bracket, Udall vs. Cedar Vale-Dexter, 4 p.m.; South Haven vs. West Elk, 5:30; semifinals, Caldwell vs. Flinthills, 7; Sedan vs. Argonia, 8:30.

Sterling: Seventh place, Lyons vs. SE-Saline-Smoky Valley loser, 3 p.m.; fifth place, Hutchinson Trinity vs. SE-Saline-Smoky Valley winner, 3; third place, Beloit-Hugoton loser vs. Remington-Sterling loser, 3; championship, Beloit-Hugoton winner vs. Remington-Sterling winner, 6:30.

