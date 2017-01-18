City League ready for Topeka tournament: ‘Wichita vs. the world’

The City League’s nine boys basketball coaches have started a group text message this season.
The thread isn’t daily and sometimes a few weeks will go by without a response during league play. But when the City League teams go up against outside competition, the thread lights up with well wishes.
The City League, which has crowned eight state champions in the last 10 years, is always concerned about upholding its reputation as one of the premier leagues in Kansas. As teams disperse across the state this week for midseason tournaments, the City League has no bigger opportunity to make a statement than in Topeka, where three of its top teams — South, East, and Southeast — will compete in the Topeka Invitational beginning Thursday at Topeka High.
“There’s not going to be very many people up there that are pulling for East High or Southeast or South,” East coach Joe Jackson said. “So we definitely band together and we’ll be pulling for those guys. It’s Wichita vs. the world up there and our guys are fully prepared for that.”
The tournament field is loaded with six of the eight teams entering with a winning record, including South (6-3), East (6-3), and Southeast (5-4). Southeast plays Lawrence (7-1), ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, while East faces Highland Park (5-3) in the following game.
“It’s crazy to think either (East), Highland Park, Lawrence, or Southeast are going to be playing for seventh place,” Jackson said. “That just blows me away thinking about that.”
The tournament favorite might be Vashon, a St. Louis powerhouse that is 10-2 and the defending Missouri Class 4 champion. Vashon plays Topeka in the opening round and is on the same side of the bracket as South, which opens with Topeka West. Vashon also features 6-foot-8 forward Levi Stockard, who is a Kansas State recruit.
For South, representing its league is part of the motivation, but not entirely.
The Titans (6-3) feel slighted after they remained unranked in Class 6A in the latest poll by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association. Meanwhile, East, a team South beat by 31 on Dec. 10, was ranked No. 8. South is also the only team to beat Kapaun Mount Carmel, ranked No. 4 in 5A, this season.
“My guys feel like they’re not being looked at very highly,” South coach Chuck Gunter said. “When you’re playing good basketball, you earn your respect. We’re just going to have to keep going out there and get our respect.”
Before the season, a Lawrence-Southeast matchup would have pitted two of the top-ranked teams in the state. Southeast played for the 6A championship last season, while Lawrence finished third.
In a tournament like this, that’s a first-round game.
“Topeka is definitely one of the toughest tournaments in the state,” Southeast coach Melvin Herring said. “They always have really good competition and we’re looking forward to going up there and seeing what we can do. It’s going to be a lot of fun because you want to play the best and for us, that’s the first round.”
Gunter said he has many friends in the Topeka and Kansas City area who are looking forward to seeing how the Wichita teams and Israel Barnes, the Southeast junior averaging 27.8 points, fare.
“I’ve got a lot of friends up there that are looking forward to seeing what happens,” Gunter said. “I think there’s a real good chance for three Wichita teams to go to the final four. I think that would be a pretty good showing for the City League.”
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
