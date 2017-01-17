High School Sports

January 17, 2017 7:37 PM

Tuesday’s basketball scores, Wednesday’s tournament schedule

BOYS SCORES

TOURNAMENTS

First-round games unless noted

BALDWIN

KC Ward 63, Bonner Springs 20

Augusta 64, Anderson County 46

Louisburg vs. Wellsville

Baldwin vs. KC Harmon

BASEHOR-LINWOOD

Ottawa vs. SM North

KC Schlagle at Basehor-Linwood

BURLINGTON

Sabetha vs. Prairie View

Labette County vs. Iola

Paola vs. Rock Creek

Independence at Burlington

BURRTON

Goessel vs. Central Christian

Fairfield at Burrton

CANTON-GALVA

Ell-Saline vs. Wichita Warriors

Wichita Warriors 49, St. John’s Military 29

Wichita Classical at Canton-Galva

CENTRE

Rural Vista vs. Peabody-Burns

Marion vs. Elyria Christian

Herington at Centre

Solomon vs. Wakefield

CUNNINGHAM

Attica 63, Stafford 28

South Barber 65, Kinsley 30

Medicine Lodge vs. Norwich

Pratt Skyline at Cunningham

FLINT HILLS LEAGUE

At Emporia

Chase County vs. Lyndon

West Franklin vs. Mission Valley

Council Grove 66, Central Heights 24

Northern Heights vs. Osage City

HALSTEAD

Rose Hill vs. Andale

Moundridge at Halstead

HI-PLAINS LEAGUE

At Garden City

First Round

Cimarron vs. Syracuse

Losers Bracket

Lakin vs. Leoti

HILLSBORO

Life Prep vs. Bennington

Sunrise Christian vs. Republic County

Riley County vs. Hesston

Clay Center at Hillsboro

HOISINGTON

Otis-Bison 46, Victoria 32

Minneapolis 54, LaCrosse 34

Russell vs. Ellsworth

Ellinwood at Hoisington

IMMACULATA

Heritage Christian vs. KC (Mo.) East Christian

Maur Hill vs. St. Mary’s

LIBERAL, MO.

NE-Arma at Liberal (Mo.)

Crest vs. Galena

McLOUTH

Maranatha at McLouth

Seabury vs. Riverside

MID-CONTINENT LEAGUE

Thomas More Prep at Hill City

Ellis at Phillipsburg

WaKeeney at Plainville

Smith Center at Norton

NEMAHA CENTRAL

Hiawatha vs. Marysville

Jackson Heights vs. Silver Lake

Falls City (Neb.) vs. Horton

St. Marys at Nemaha Central

NEODESHA

Semifinals

Bluestem vs. Yates Center

Girard 55, Cherryvale 37

Losers Bracket

Fredonia at Neodesha

NORTHWEST KANSAS LEAGUE

At Oberlin

Wallace County 68, Rawlins County 62

Hoxie at Oberlin

Quinter vs. Dighton

Greeley County vs. St. Francis

OSKALOOSA

Valley Falls vs. Cornerstone

Perry-Lecompton 79, Pleasant Ridge 49

Rossville at Oskaloosa

Atchison County vs. Jefferson North

PLEASANTON

Oswego 53, Pleasanton 42

Altoona-Midway vs. Humboldt

Uniontown 51, Marmaton Valley 34

Heritage vs. Marmaton Valley

ST. JOHN

Pratt vs. Macksville

Wichita West at St. John

SM WEST

BV North vs. KC (Mo.) Southeast

KC Wyandotte vs. Grandview (Mo.)

Blue Springs (Mo.) South at SM West

Lansing vs. SM Northwest

SE-CHEROKEE

Erie 49, Parsons 47

SE-Cherokee 56, Jayhawk-Linn 54

Columbus vs. Pierce City (Mo.)

Baxter Springs vs. St. Paul

SOUTH CENTRAL BORDER LEAGUE

At Higher Seed

South Haven at Sedan

Oxford 41, West Elk 37

Central-Burden at Caldwell

Argonia at Cedar Vale-Dexter

SPRING HILL

KC Piper 68, Veritas 31

Eisenhower 78, KC Sumner 49

Osawatomie at Spring Hill

BV Southwest vs. Olathe Southy

STERLING

Remington vs. SE-Saline

Lyons vs. Hugoton

TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE

At Washington

Frankfort vs. Centralia

Axtell vs. Valley Heights

BV-Randolph vs. Doniphan West

Wetmore at Washington

Clifton-Clyde vs Linn

WEDNESDAY’S BOYS

Games involving area teams

Chaparral: Wellington vs. Conway Springs, 6 p.m.; Mulvane vs. Arkansas City, 8.

Sterling: Remington vs. SE-Saline, 5:45 p.m; Beloit at Sterling, 7:30.

GIRLS SCORES

REGULAR SEASON

City League

Carroll at North

Kapaun at Heights

Northwest at West

Southeast at South

AV-CTL

Hutchinson at Valley Center

Newton at McPherson

Goddard at Campus

Derby at Maize South

Winfield at Wellington

Andover Central at Rose Hill

Augsuta at Andale

Maize at Eisenhower

Central Plains

Conway Springs at Belle Plaine

Garden Plain at Trinity Acacemy

Central Kansas

Haven at Sedgwick

Statewide

Olpe 78, Hartford 24

TOURNAMENTS

First round unless noted

BASEHOR-LINWOOD

Ottawa vs. Holton

Blue Valley 47, Basehor-Linwood 31

BURLINGTON

Iola vs. Paola

Labette County 67, Sabetha 38

Prairie View vs. Independence

Rock Creek at Burlington

CENTRE

Marion vs. Peabody-Burns

Rural Vista 44, Elyria Christian 41

HI-PLAINS LEAGUE

At Garden City

First Round

Cimarron 41, Syracuse 29

Losers Bracket

Lakin 40, Leoti 24

HILLSBORO

Sunrise Christian vs. Republic County

Holcomb vs. Clay Center

Hesston at Hillsboro

Bennington vs. Riley County

HOISINGTON

Otis-Bison 45, Ellinwood 44

Russell 54, Minneapolis 25

Victoria vs. Ellsworth

LaCrosse at Hoisington

IMMACULATA

Washington vs. Heritage Christian

Maur Hill vs. KC (Mo.) East Christian

LIBERAL, MO.

Crest vs. Lockwood (Mo.)

Pittsburg Colgan vs. Galena

McLOUTH

Riverside vs. Maranatha

Seabury at McLouth

MID-CONTINENT LEAGUE

Ellis at Plainville

Stockton 30, Oakley 27, OT

Hill City 43, Norton 33

Smith Center at Thomas More Prep

NEODESHA

Semifinals

Girard 71, Bluestem 42

Caney Valley at Neodesha

Losers Bracket

Cherryvale vs. Yates Center

NORTHWEST KANSAS LEAGUE

At Oberlin

Quinter 52, Rawlins County 47

Hoxie 56, Greeley County 25

Wallace County 68, Rawlins County 62

Dighton 57, Oberlin 19

PLEASANTON

Heritage 40, Uniontown 39

Altoona-Midway vs. Humboldt

Oswego 38, Marmaton Valley 21

Marmaton Valley at Pleasanton

STERLING

Hutchinson Trinity vs. Beloit

Lyons vs. Hugoton

TONGANOXIE

Bonner Springs vs. Jefferson West

Wamego 75, KC (Mo.) Metro 72

Eudora vs. Silver Lake

De Soto at Tonganoxie

TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE

At Washington

BV-Randolph vs. Doniphan West

Onaga vs. Linn

Axtell vs. Wetmore

Troy vs. Clifton-Clyde

Valley Heights vs. Frankfort

WEDNESDAY’S GIRLS

Games involving area teams

South Central Border League: Argonia at West Elk, 4:30 p.m.; Caldwell at Udall, 5; Cedar Vale-Dexter at Flinthills, 5; South Haven at Sedan, 6.

Sterling: Smoky Valley vs. Remington, 4:45 p.m.; SE-Saline at Sterling, 6:30.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Valley Center talks about Tyler Brown's 50-point game

View more video

Sports Videos