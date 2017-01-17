Tuesday’s basketball scores, Wednesday’s tournament schedule

BOYS SCORES
TOURNAMENTS
First-round games unless noted
BALDWIN
KC Ward 63, Bonner Springs 20
Augusta 64, Anderson County 46
Louisburg vs. Wellsville
Baldwin vs. KC Harmon
BASEHOR-LINWOOD
Ottawa vs. SM North
KC Schlagle at Basehor-Linwood
BURLINGTON
Sabetha vs. Prairie View
Labette County vs. Iola
Paola vs. Rock Creek
Independence at Burlington
BURRTON
Goessel vs. Central Christian
Fairfield at Burrton
CANTON-GALVA
Ell-Saline vs. Wichita Warriors
Wichita Warriors 49, St. John’s Military 29
Wichita Classical at Canton-Galva
CENTRE
Rural Vista vs. Peabody-Burns
Marion vs. Elyria Christian
Herington at Centre
Solomon vs. Wakefield
CUNNINGHAM
Attica 63, Stafford 28
South Barber 65, Kinsley 30
Medicine Lodge vs. Norwich
Pratt Skyline at Cunningham
FLINT HILLS LEAGUE
At Emporia
Chase County vs. Lyndon
West Franklin vs. Mission Valley
Council Grove 66, Central Heights 24
Northern Heights vs. Osage City
HALSTEAD
Rose Hill vs. Andale
Moundridge at Halstead
HI-PLAINS LEAGUE
At Garden City
First Round
Cimarron vs. Syracuse
Losers Bracket
Lakin vs. Leoti
HILLSBORO
Life Prep vs. Bennington
Sunrise Christian vs. Republic County
Riley County vs. Hesston
Clay Center at Hillsboro
HOISINGTON
Otis-Bison 46, Victoria 32
Minneapolis 54, LaCrosse 34
Russell vs. Ellsworth
Ellinwood at Hoisington
IMMACULATA
Heritage Christian vs. KC (Mo.) East Christian
Maur Hill vs. St. Mary’s
LIBERAL, MO.
NE-Arma at Liberal (Mo.)
Crest vs. Galena
McLOUTH
Maranatha at McLouth
Seabury vs. Riverside
MID-CONTINENT LEAGUE
Thomas More Prep at Hill City
Ellis at Phillipsburg
WaKeeney at Plainville
Smith Center at Norton
NEMAHA CENTRAL
Hiawatha vs. Marysville
Jackson Heights vs. Silver Lake
Falls City (Neb.) vs. Horton
St. Marys at Nemaha Central
NEODESHA
Semifinals
Bluestem vs. Yates Center
Girard 55, Cherryvale 37
Losers Bracket
Fredonia at Neodesha
NORTHWEST KANSAS LEAGUE
At Oberlin
Wallace County 68, Rawlins County 62
Hoxie at Oberlin
Quinter vs. Dighton
Greeley County vs. St. Francis
OSKALOOSA
Valley Falls vs. Cornerstone
Perry-Lecompton 79, Pleasant Ridge 49
Rossville at Oskaloosa
Atchison County vs. Jefferson North
PLEASANTON
Oswego 53, Pleasanton 42
Altoona-Midway vs. Humboldt
Uniontown 51, Marmaton Valley 34
Heritage vs. Marmaton Valley
ST. JOHN
Pratt vs. Macksville
Wichita West at St. John
SM WEST
BV North vs. KC (Mo.) Southeast
KC Wyandotte vs. Grandview (Mo.)
Blue Springs (Mo.) South at SM West
Lansing vs. SM Northwest
SE-CHEROKEE
Erie 49, Parsons 47
SE-Cherokee 56, Jayhawk-Linn 54
Columbus vs. Pierce City (Mo.)
Baxter Springs vs. St. Paul
SOUTH CENTRAL BORDER LEAGUE
At Higher Seed
South Haven at Sedan
Oxford 41, West Elk 37
Central-Burden at Caldwell
Argonia at Cedar Vale-Dexter
SPRING HILL
KC Piper 68, Veritas 31
Eisenhower 78, KC Sumner 49
Osawatomie at Spring Hill
BV Southwest vs. Olathe Southy
STERLING
Remington vs. SE-Saline
Lyons vs. Hugoton
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE
At Washington
Frankfort vs. Centralia
Axtell vs. Valley Heights
BV-Randolph vs. Doniphan West
Wetmore at Washington
Clifton-Clyde vs Linn
WEDNESDAY’S BOYS
Games involving area teams
Chaparral: Wellington vs. Conway Springs, 6 p.m.; Mulvane vs. Arkansas City, 8.
Sterling: Remington vs. SE-Saline, 5:45 p.m; Beloit at Sterling, 7:30.
GIRLS SCORES
REGULAR SEASON
City League
Carroll at North
Kapaun at Heights
Northwest at West
Southeast at South
AV-CTL
Hutchinson at Valley Center
Newton at McPherson
Goddard at Campus
Derby at Maize South
Winfield at Wellington
Andover Central at Rose Hill
Augsuta at Andale
Maize at Eisenhower
Central Plains
Conway Springs at Belle Plaine
Garden Plain at Trinity Acacemy
Central Kansas
Haven at Sedgwick
Statewide
Olpe 78, Hartford 24
TOURNAMENTS
First round unless noted
BASEHOR-LINWOOD
Ottawa vs. Holton
Blue Valley 47, Basehor-Linwood 31
BURLINGTON
Iola vs. Paola
Labette County 67, Sabetha 38
Prairie View vs. Independence
Rock Creek at Burlington
CENTRE
Marion vs. Peabody-Burns
Rural Vista 44, Elyria Christian 41
HI-PLAINS LEAGUE
At Garden City
First Round
Cimarron 41, Syracuse 29
Losers Bracket
Lakin 40, Leoti 24
HILLSBORO
Sunrise Christian vs. Republic County
Holcomb vs. Clay Center
Hesston at Hillsboro
Bennington vs. Riley County
HOISINGTON
Otis-Bison 45, Ellinwood 44
Russell 54, Minneapolis 25
Victoria vs. Ellsworth
LaCrosse at Hoisington
IMMACULATA
Washington vs. Heritage Christian
Maur Hill vs. KC (Mo.) East Christian
LIBERAL, MO.
Crest vs. Lockwood (Mo.)
Pittsburg Colgan vs. Galena
McLOUTH
Riverside vs. Maranatha
Seabury at McLouth
MID-CONTINENT LEAGUE
Ellis at Plainville
Stockton 30, Oakley 27, OT
Hill City 43, Norton 33
Smith Center at Thomas More Prep
NEODESHA
Semifinals
Girard 71, Bluestem 42
Caney Valley at Neodesha
Losers Bracket
Cherryvale vs. Yates Center
NORTHWEST KANSAS LEAGUE
At Oberlin
Quinter 52, Rawlins County 47
Hoxie 56, Greeley County 25
Wallace County 68, Rawlins County 62
Dighton 57, Oberlin 19
PLEASANTON
Heritage 40, Uniontown 39
Altoona-Midway vs. Humboldt
Oswego 38, Marmaton Valley 21
Marmaton Valley at Pleasanton
STERLING
Hutchinson Trinity vs. Beloit
Lyons vs. Hugoton
TONGANOXIE
Bonner Springs vs. Jefferson West
Wamego 75, KC (Mo.) Metro 72
Eudora vs. Silver Lake
De Soto at Tonganoxie
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE
At Washington
BV-Randolph vs. Doniphan West
Onaga vs. Linn
Axtell vs. Wetmore
Troy vs. Clifton-Clyde
Valley Heights vs. Frankfort
WEDNESDAY’S GIRLS
Games involving area teams
South Central Border League: Argonia at West Elk, 4:30 p.m.; Caldwell at Udall, 5; Cedar Vale-Dexter at Flinthills, 5; South Haven at Sedan, 6.
Sterling: Smoky Valley vs. Remington, 4:45 p.m.; SE-Saline at Sterling, 6:30.
