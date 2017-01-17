Why Alan Schuckman resigned as Carroll football coach: ‘Life was moving way too fast’

Alan Schuckman stunned the Kansas high school football world on Monday night when word got out he had announced his resignation as Bishop Carroll’s coach at an end-of-season banquet.
In 22 seasons, Schuckman guided Carroll to 21 consecutive winning seasons, 182 victories, 11 City League championships and two state titles.
Monday marked the end of an era, and it came sooner than anyone within the program saw coming.
“Life was moving way too fast,” Schuckman said. “The last 22 years have been an incredible journey and I felt like now is the time to take a step back. There’s some other things I want to do in life that I want to accomplish and I also need to re-prioritize my own family and the time I have with them. I’ve never thought of myself as being a career coach. I admire the guys that are, but I want to make sure I’m being the best dad and best husband I can be.”
When Carroll left the Goddard field Nov. 4 following a 20-12 loss in the Class 5A quarterfinals, Schuckman says he didn’t know that would be his last game.
“I was so disappointed for our seniors and our football team, I never reflected on myself,” Schuckman said. “This was a decision that happened over Christmas break. I told my wife I was really going to discern if I wanted to continue. I spent hours praying about it and I felt like this was the decision the Lord led me to.”
It was a decision that Schuckman said he had considered following the 2015 season, as well. He decided against it that time, but another year of the same thoughts eventually was enough to change Schuckman’s mind.
So what’s next for Schuckman?
“Honestly, I don’t know where the good Lord is going to lead me at this point,” Schuckman said.
Schuckman, 52, didn’t rule out a return to coaching in some capacity in the future and for now will remain in his role as assistant principal at Carroll — but even that could change after this school year.
“Right now I’m still trying to figure out the non-football things,” Schuckman said. “I don’t know what the next step is for me, but I do know the last 22 years have been awesome and a blessing to work with the great coaches, players, and parents that I have worked with.”
When Schuckman got up to speak at the banquet Monday, no one — not the players, not the coaches, not the parents — outside of Schuckman’s family knew what was about to happen.
That created a stunned audience when Schuckman revealed he was stepping down.
“Everyone was just kind of looking around in disbelief,” Carroll senior Adam Theis said. “Everyone was kind of heartbroken. Growing up as a kid, I always looked up to the Carroll football team and Coach Schuckman. I knew that was a coach I wanted to play for. It’s going to be really … different without him there.”
“We had no clue,” defensive coordinator Jim Nance said. “It was shocking, but not unbelievable. When you do this for 22 years, it drains you, it does. Every year you have those thoughts of, ‘When is it time to call it quits?’ Alan made that decision and I totally understand it.”
Family is one of the pillars Schuckman built the Carroll program around, so it was important to him to be surrounded by his extended family when he shared the news.
It was a decision that had weighed heavily on Schuckman.
“I wanted everybody to hear the same message,” Schuckman said. “We preach family all the time and I felt like our banquet with the players, the parents, the coaches was the perfect time for that to happen. After I told everyone, it really did feel like the weight of the world was lifted off my shoulders.”
Schuckman was given a standing ovation when his speech concluded, but the same thought was racing through everyone’s head in the banquet hall: What’s next for Carroll football?
“How are we going to go on without our leader?” Nance said. “But we’re one big family here and we’ll make due. A family comes together and you do whatever it takes to keep it going. But it’s like following Nick Saban at Alabama. Who wants to do that? Whoever the next coach is we’re going to carry on the traditions and values that Alan Schuckman has instilled here.”
“Even though I know he’s still going to be around, it’s still in a way feels like you’re losing a friend,” said Carroll offensive coordinator Dusty Trail, who has worked with Schuckman for all 22 seasons. “Because I know from here on out, we’re not going to work as closely as we have for the past 22 years.”
Trail still remembers being interviewed over the phone by Schuckman before being hired for the 1995 season.
“He called me and he told about what he wanted to accomplish at Bishop Carroll and how we were going to accomplish it,” Trail said. “It’s humbling and really satisfying to look back on that conversation now and see how his vision of the program has come true.”
Players, current and former, all rave about Schuckman, not only as a coach but as a leader.
“He has his priorities straight and he always put God first with the team,” Carroll junior Luke Evans said. “What he did with this program was make it one big family and he made it feel like we were all brothers. He really did make it seem like any accomplishment was possible and we could reach whatever goal we set.”
The coaches that knew him best and spent the most time with him valued what Schuckman taught them off the field.
“With Alan Schuckman, it was never about the wins and losses,” Nance said. “And that’s saying something, considering he won a whole lot of games. It was always about doing things the right way, it was about work ethic, and it was about responsibility and accountability.”
“I appreciate everything Alan has done for me,” Trail added. “He’s made me a better person, a better husband, a better father. He’s just that type of guy … he makes the people around him better.”
That’s what Schuckman hopes to be remembered by.
Not the games or the championships he won, but by the lives he was able to shape.
“To me, it was never about winning football games,” Schuckman said. “It was about family and striving to do good and to make the world a better place. I think we’ve been able to develop that and that’s the thing I’m most proud of. The wins and the championships and the plaques are important to some people, but to be honest, making a difference in these young men’s lives and helping them do good in this world is a heck of a lot better.”
Schuckman in the City League record book
VICTORIES
1. Ed Kriwiel, West-Kapaun (1953-66, 1969-90), 297-69-7
2. Alan Schuckman, Carroll (1995-2016), 182-44
3. Weston Schartz, West-NW (1987-), 167-108
4. Don Davis, South-NW (1975-78, 1985-99), 109-67
5. Rick Wheeler, Heights (1999-2012), 103-34
WINNING PERCENTAGE
1. Dennis Cavalier, SE (1978-80), .917 (33-3)
2. Jim Davie, SE (1973-77), .887 (47-6)
3. Ed Kriwiel, West-Kapaun (1953-66, 1969-90), .806 (297-69-7)
4. Alan Schuckman, Carroll (1995-2016), .805 (182-44)
5. Stub Mayo, East (1940-52), .803 (92-21-4)
Carroll year by year under Alan Schuckman
1995: 3–6
1996: 7-2
1997: 8-1
1998: 6-3
1999: 6-3
2000: 9-2, reached 5A quarterfinals
2001: 7-2
2002: 6-3
2003: 8-3, reached quarterfinals
2004: 9-1
2005: 9-2, reached quarterfinals
2006: 10-2, reached semifinals
2007: 11-2, reached final
2008: 9-2, reached quarterfinals
2009: 11-1, reached semifinals
2010: 10-3, reached final
2011: 10-2, reached semifinals
2012: 13-0, won championship
2013: 10-1, reached quarterfinals
2014: 13-0, won championship
2015: 11-2, reached final
2016: 7-3
