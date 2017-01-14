Injury forces Israel Barnes to post in 35-point performance for Southeast

1:32 Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads Pause

1:19 Icy pileup clogs Kellogg

1:18 Dispatcher answers 911 call from her daughter

5:38 Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel

1:03 Roger Marshall says Paul Ryan no longer confused about dabbing

11:23 Chiefs president Mark Donovan explains time change for Sunday playoff game

0:38 Crews pretreat pavement at Eisenhower airport ahead of weekend storm

0:45 B-29 Doc lands at Eisenhower Airport for the first time

1:00 B-29 "Doc" takes to the air for the first time in 60 years