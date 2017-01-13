High School Sports

January 13, 2017 7:31 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 13)

BOYS

AV-CTL VS. CITY LEAGUE

At Koch Arena

Carroll 57, Andover 56

Maize South vs. Wichita South

Salina South 60, West 46

OTHER AV-CTL

Andale at McPherson

Andover Central at Eisenhower

El Dorado at Mulvane

Great Bend at Buhler

Maize at Salina Central

Valley Center at Goddard

Wellington at Augusta

CENTRAL PLAINS

Cheney at Belle Plaine

Douglass at Medicine Lodge

Garden Plain at Chaparral

Trinity Academy at Independent

CENTRAL KANSAS

Halstead at Hesston

Hillsboro at Haven

Larned at Pratt

Lyons at Nickerson

Smoky Valley at Kingman, ppd.

STATEWIDE

Central Heights at Chase County, ppd, no makeup date

Concordia at Chapman, ppd, no makeup date

Council Grove at West Franklin, ppd to Feb. 16

Emporia at Junction City, ppd to Feb. 4

Galena at SE-Cherokee, ppd to Feb. 13

Hartford at Waverly, ppd to Tuesday

Ingalls 55, South Central 53

Lakeside 56, Natoma 19

Marais des Cygnes at Lebo, ppd to Tuesday

Topeka at Highland Park, ppd, no makeup date

Wilson 56, Thunder Ridge 34

GIRLS

AV-CTL VS. CITY LEAGUE

At Koch Arena

Salina South 36, Northwest 35

Andover 52, Southeast 42

Maize South vs. West

OTHER AV-CTL

Andover Central 65, Eisenhower 52

Goddard 45, Valley Center 39

Great Bend 48, Buhler 39

Maize at Salina Central

McPherson 70, Andale 27

Mulvane 49, El Dorado 33

Wellington at Augusta

CENTRAL PLAINS

Cheney at Belle Plaine

Douglass at Medicine Lodge

Garden Plain at Chaparral

Trinity Academy at Independent

CENTRAL KANSAS

Halstead at Hesston

Haven 37, Hillsboro 22

Larned at Pratt

Lyons at Nickerson

Smoky Valley at Kingman, ppd.

OTHER AREA GAMES

Little River 34, Herington 29

Moundridge 54, Sedgwick 41

STATEWIDE

Central Heights at Chase County, ppd, no makeup date

Central Plains 87, Victoria 9

Clay Center 51, Abilene 44

Concordia at Chapman, ppd, no makeup date

Council Grove at West Franklin, ppd to Feb. 16

Ellsworth 44, Sacred Heart 36

Emporia at Junction City, ppd to Feb. 4

Galena at SE-Cherokee, ppd to Feb. 13

Hartford at Waverly, ppd to Tuesday

Lakeside 45, Rock Hills 15

Lincoln 54, Chase 33

Marais des Cygnes at Lebo, ppd to Tuesday

Natoma 34, Pike Valley 32, 2OT

South Central 65, Ingalls 39

Stockton 54, Oakley 35

Topeka at Highland Park, ppd, no makeup date

Wabaunsee 50, Rock Creek 29

WaKeeney 52, Ness City 47

Washburn Rural 73, Shawnee Heights 43

Wilson 63, Tescott 45

