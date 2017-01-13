Friday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 13)

BOYS
AV-CTL VS. CITY LEAGUE
At Koch Arena
Carroll 57, Andover 56
Maize South vs. Wichita South
Salina South 60, West 46
OTHER AV-CTL
Andale at McPherson
Andover Central at Eisenhower
El Dorado at Mulvane
Great Bend at Buhler
Maize at Salina Central
Valley Center at Goddard
Wellington at Augusta
CENTRAL PLAINS
Cheney at Belle Plaine
Douglass at Medicine Lodge
Garden Plain at Chaparral
Trinity Academy at Independent
CENTRAL KANSAS
Halstead at Hesston
Hillsboro at Haven
Larned at Pratt
Lyons at Nickerson
Smoky Valley at Kingman, ppd.
STATEWIDE
Central Heights at Chase County, ppd, no makeup date
Concordia at Chapman, ppd, no makeup date
Council Grove at West Franklin, ppd to Feb. 16
Emporia at Junction City, ppd to Feb. 4
Galena at SE-Cherokee, ppd to Feb. 13
Hartford at Waverly, ppd to Tuesday
Ingalls 55, South Central 53
Lakeside 56, Natoma 19
Marais des Cygnes at Lebo, ppd to Tuesday
Topeka at Highland Park, ppd, no makeup date
Wilson 56, Thunder Ridge 34
GIRLS
AV-CTL VS. CITY LEAGUE
At Koch Arena
Salina South 36, Northwest 35
Andover 52, Southeast 42
Maize South vs. West
OTHER AV-CTL
Andover Central 65, Eisenhower 52
Goddard 45, Valley Center 39
Great Bend 48, Buhler 39
Maize at Salina Central
McPherson 70, Andale 27
Mulvane 49, El Dorado 33
Wellington at Augusta
CENTRAL PLAINS
Cheney at Belle Plaine
Douglass at Medicine Lodge
Garden Plain at Chaparral
Trinity Academy at Independent
CENTRAL KANSAS
Halstead at Hesston
Haven 37, Hillsboro 22
Larned at Pratt
Lyons at Nickerson
Smoky Valley at Kingman, ppd.
OTHER AREA GAMES
Little River 34, Herington 29
Moundridge 54, Sedgwick 41
STATEWIDE
Central Heights at Chase County, ppd, no makeup date
Central Plains 87, Victoria 9
Clay Center 51, Abilene 44
Concordia at Chapman, ppd, no makeup date
Council Grove at West Franklin, ppd to Feb. 16
Ellsworth 44, Sacred Heart 36
Emporia at Junction City, ppd to Feb. 4
Galena at SE-Cherokee, ppd to Feb. 13
Hartford at Waverly, ppd to Tuesday
Lakeside 45, Rock Hills 15
Lincoln 54, Chase 33
Marais des Cygnes at Lebo, ppd to Tuesday
Natoma 34, Pike Valley 32, 2OT
South Central 65, Ingalls 39
Stockton 54, Oakley 35
Topeka at Highland Park, ppd, no makeup date
Wabaunsee 50, Rock Creek 29
WaKeeney 52, Ness City 47
Washburn Rural 73, Shawnee Heights 43
Wilson 63, Tescott 45
