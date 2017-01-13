Next week’s midseason basketball tournaments

BOYS
BALDWIN
Tuesday — KC Ward vs. Bonner Springs, 4 p.m.; Anderson County vs. Augusta, 5:30; Louisburg vs. Wellsville, 7; KC Harmon at Baldwin, 8:30. Friday — Louisburg-Wellsville loser vs. KC Ward-Bonner Springs loser, 4 p.m.; KC Harmon-Baldwin loser vs. Anderson County-Augusta loser, 5:30; KC Harmon-Baldwin winner vs. Anderson County-Augusta winner, 7; Louisburg-Wellsville winner vs. KC Ward-Bonner Springs winner, 8:30.
BASEHOR-LINWOOD
Monday — Topeka Hayden vs. SM North, 6 p.m. Tuesday — Ottawa vs. SM North, 4:30 p.m.; KC Schlagle at Basehor-Linwood, 7:30. Wednesday — Park Hill (Mo.) vs. KC Schlagle, 6 p.m. Thursday — Ottawa vs. Topeka Hayden, 4:30 p.m.; Park Hill at Basehor-Linwood, 7:30. Friday — Fifth place, 7:30 p.m. Saturday — Third place, 4:30 p.m.; championship, 7:30.
BURLINGTON
Tuesday — Sabetha vs. Prairie View, 5:10 p.m.; Labette County vs. Iola, 5:10; Paola vs. Rock Creek, 8:15; Independence at Burlington, 8:15. Friday, times TBA — Labette County-Iola loser vs. Independence-Burlington loser, Paola-Rock Creek loser vs. Sabetha-Prairie View loser, Labette County-Iola winner vs. Independence-Burlington winner, Paola-Rock Creek winner vs. Sabetha-Prairie View winner. Saturday — Seventh place, 1:35 p.m.; third place, 1:35; fifth place, 4:45; championship, 4:45.
BURRTON
Monday — Berean Academy vs. Pretty Prairie, 6 p.m.; Inman vs. Little River, 7:30. Tuesday — Central Christian vs. Goessel, 6 p.m.; Burrton vs. Fairfield, 7:30. Thursday — Berean Academy-Pretty Prairie loser vs. Inman-Little River loser, 3 p.m.; Central Christian-Goessel loser vs. Burrton-Fairfield, 4:30; Berean Academy-Pretty Prairie winner vs. Inman-Little River winner, 6; Central Christian-Goessel winner vs. Burrton-Fairfield winner, 7:30. Saturday — Seventh place, 3 p.m.; fifth place, 4:30; third place, 6; championship, 7:30.
CANTON-GALVA
Monday — Wichita Warriors vs. St. John’s Military, 6 p.m.; Wichita Classical vs. Sedgwick, 7:30. Tuesday — Ell-Saline vs. Wichita Warriors, 6 p.m.; Wichita Classical at Canton-Galva, 7:30. Thursday — St. John’s Military vs. Ell-Saline, 6 p.m.; Sedgwick at Canton-Galva, 7:30. Friday — Third-place pool finishers, 4:30 p.m.; second-place finishers, 6; championship, 7:30.
CENTRE
Tuesday — Rural Vista vs. Peabody-Burns, 5:30 p.m.; Marion vs. Elyria Christian, 5:30; Herington at Centre, 8:30; Solomon vs. Wakefield, 8:30. Friday — Rural Vista-Peabody-Burns loser vs. Solomon-Wakefield loser, 5:30 p.m.; Centre-Herington loser vs. Marion-Elyria Christian loser, 5:30; Rural Vista-Peabody-Burns winner vs. Solomon-Wakefield winner, 8:30; Centre-Herington winner vs. Marion-Elyria Christian winner, 8:30. Saturday — Seventh place, 3:30 p.m.; fifth place, 3:30; third place, 6:30; championship, 6:30.
CHANUTE
Thursday — Andover Central vs. Olathe North, 3 p.m.; Goddard vs. Emporia, 4:45; Shawnee Heights vs. Winfield, 6:15; Leavenworth at Chanute, 8. Friday — Goddard-Emporia loser vs. Andover Central-Olathe North loser, 3 p.m.; Leavenworth-Chanute loser vs. Shawnee Heights-Winfield loser, 4:45; Goddard-Emporia winner vs. Andover Central-Olathe North winner, 6:15; Shawnee Heights-Winfield winner vs. Leavenworth-Chanute winner, 8. Saturday — Seventh place, 2 p.m.; fifth place, 3:45; third place, 5:15; championship, 7.
CHAPARRAL
Wednesday — Wellington vs. Conway Springs, 6 p.m.; Mulvane vs. Arkansas City, 8. Thursday — Belle Plaine at Chaparral, 6 p.m.; Kingman vs. Clearwater, 8. Friday — Mulvane-Ark City loser vs. Wellington-Conway Springs loser, 3 p.m.; Kingman-Clearwater loser vs. Belle Plaine-Chaparral loser, 4:30; Mulvane-Ark City winner vs. Wellington-Conway Springs winner, 6:30; Kingman-Clearwater winner vs. Belle Plaine-Chaparral winner, 8. Saturday — Seventh place, 1 p.m.; fifth place, 2:30; third place, 4:30; championship, 6.
COFFEYVILLE
Thursday — Tulsa Washington vs. Owasso (Okla.), 3:30 p.m.; Tulsa Nathan Hale vs. Miege, 6; Bartlesville (Okla.) vs. Wichita Defenders, 6:15; Sand Springs (Okla.) at Coffeyville, 7:15. Friday — Bartlesville-Defenders winner vs. Nathan Hale-Miege winner, 3:30 p.m.; Sand Springs-Coffeyville loser vs. Tulsa Washington-Owasso loser, 6; Bartlesville-Defenders loser vs. Nathan Hale-Miege loser, 6:15; Sand Springs-Coffeyville winner vs. Tulsa Washington-Owasso winner, 7:15; Saturday — Seventh place, 10 a.m.; fifth place, 11:15; third place, 1:45 p.m.; championship, 4:15.
COLBY
Thursday — Falcon (Colo.) vs. Hays, 3 p.m.; Fountain-Fort Carson (Colo.) vs. Scott City, 4:45; Far Northeast (Colo.) vs. Pine Creek (Colo.), 6:30; Lotus (Colo.) at Colby, 8:15. Friday — Falcon-Hays winner vs. Fountain-Scott City winner, 4:45 p.m.; Falcon-Hays loser vs. Fountain-Scott City loser, 4:45; Lotus-Colby winner vs. Far Northeast-Pine Creek winner, 8:15; Lotus-Colby loser vs. Far Northeast-Pine Creek loser, 8:15. Saturday — Seventh place, noon; fifth place, 2 p.m.; third place, 4; championship, 8:15.
CUNNINGHAM
Tuesday — Stafford vs. Attica, 3:30 p.m.; Kinsley vs. South Barber, 5; Medicine Lodge vs. Norwich, 6:30; Pratt Skyline at Cunningham, 8. Friday — Medicine Lodge-Norwich loser vs. Skyline-Cunningham loser, 3:30 p.m.; Kinsley-South Barber loser vs. Stafford-Attica loser, 5; Kinsley-South Barber winner vs. Stafford-Attica winner, 6:30; Medicine Lodge-Norwich winner vs. Skyline-Cunningham winner, 8. Saturday — Seventh place, 2 p.m.; fifth place, 3:30; third place, 5; championship, 6:30.
DODGE CITY
Thursday — Derby vs. Carroll, 2 p.m.; SM South vs. Junction City, 3:30; Holcomb vs. Newton, 7; Dodge City vs. North, 8:30. Friday — Holcomb-Newton loser vs. SM South-Junction City loser, 2 p.m.; Dodge City-North loser vs. Derby-Carroll loser, 3:30; Holcomb-Newton winner vs. SM South-Junction City, 7; Dodge City-North winner vs. Derby-Carroll winner, 8:30. Saturday — Seventh place, 1 p.m.; fifth place, 2:30; third place, 4; championship, 6.
EL DORADO
Thursday — Collegiate vs. Great Bend, 3 p.m.; Kapaun vs. Campus, 4:45; Gardner-Edgerton vs. Circle, 6:30; Trinity Academy vs. El Dorado, 8:15. Friday — Collegiate-Great Bend loser vs. Gardner-Edgerton-Circle loser, 3 p.m.; Trinity-El Dorado loser vs. Kapaun-Campus loser, 4:45; Trinity-El Dorado winner vs. Kapaun-Campus winner, 6:30; Collegiate-Great Bend winner vs. Gardner-Edgerton-Circle winner, 8:15. Saturday — Seventh place, 1:30 p.m.; fifth place, 3:15; third place, 5; championship, 6:45.
HALSTEAD
Monday — Haven vs. Garden Plain, 6 p.m.; Cheney vs. Douglass, 7:30. Tuesday — Andale vs. Rose Hill, 6 p.m.; Halstead vs. Moundridge, 7:30. Thursday — Haven-Garden Plain loser vs. Cheney-Douglass loser, 6 p.m.; Andale-Rose Hill loser vs. Halstead-Moundridge loser, 7:30. Friday — Haven-Garden Plain winner vs. Cheney-Douglass winner, 6 p.m.; Andale-Rose Hill winner vs. Halstead-Moundridge winner, 7:30. Saturday — Seventh place, 2 p.m.; fifth place, 3:30; third place, 6; championship, 8.
HILLSBORO
Tuesday — Bennington vs. Wichita Life Prep, 3 p.m.; Republic County vs. Sunrise Christian, 4:30; Hesston vs. Riley County, 7:30; Hillsboro vs. Clay Center, 7:30. Friday — Hesston-Riley County loser vs. Bennington-Wichita Life Prep loser, 4:30 p.m.; Hesston-Riley County winner vs. Bennington-Wichita Life Prep winner, 4:30; Hillsboro-Clay Center loser vs. Republic County-Sunrise Christian loser, 7:30; Hillsboro-Clay Center winner vs. Republic County-Sunrise Christian winner, 7:30. Saturday — Seventh place, 1 p.m.; fifth place, 1; third place, 4; championship, 7:30.
HOISINGTON
Monday — LaCrosse vs. Minneapolis, 4:45 p.m.; Ellsworth vs. Russell, 8:15. Tuesday — Otis-Bison vs. Victoria, 4:45; Ellinwood vs. Hoisington, 8:15. Thursday — Ellsworth-Russell loser vs. LaCrosse-Minneapolis loser, 4:45 p.m.; Otis-Bison-Victoria loser vs. Ellinwood-Hoisington loser, 8:15. Friday — Ellsworth-Russell winner vs. LaCrosse-Minneapolis winner, 4:45 p.m.; Otis-Bison-Victoria winner vs. Ellinwood-Hoisington winner, 8:15. Saturday — Seventh place, 1:15; fifth place, 1:15; third place, 4:45; championship, 8:15.
IMMACULATA
Tuesday — Heritage Christian vs. KC (Mo.) East Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Maur Hill vs. St. Mary’s Academy, 8:30. Thursday — KC East Christian vs. Maur Hill, 7:30 p.m.. Friday — Heritage Christian vs. Immaculata, 8 p.m. Saturday — Maur Hill vs. Heritage Christian, 4 p.m.; KC East Christian vs. Immaculata, 7 p.m.
McLOUTH
Monday — Cair Paravel vs. Bishop Seabury, 7:30 p.m.; KC Christian vs. Riverbend International, 7:45. Tuesday — Bishop Seabury vs. Riverside, 7:30 p.m.; McLouth vs. Maranatha Academy, 7:45. Thursday — Riverside vs. Cair Paravel, 7:30 p.m.; KC Christian-Riverbend loser vs. McLouth-Maranatha loser, 7:45. Friday — TBA, 7:30 p.m.; KC Christian-Riverbend winner vs. McLouth-Maranatha winner, 7:45. Saturday — TBA, 2 p.m.; TBA, 6 p.m.
McPHERSON
Thursday — Manhattan vs. Hutchinson, 3 p.m.; Heights vs. BV West, 4:45; Maize vs. Mill Valley, 6:30; McPherson vs. SM East, 8:15. Friday — Heights-BV West loser vs. Manhattan-Hutchinson loser, 3 p.m.; Maize-Mill Valley loser vs. McPherson-SM East loser, 4:45; Heights-BV West winner vs. Manhattan-Hutchinson winner, 6:30; Maize-Mill Valley winner vs. McPherson-SM East winner, 8:15. Saturday — Seventh place, 1:30 p.m.; fifth place, 3:15; third place, 5; championship, 7.
MID-CONTINENT LEAGUE
At Smith Center
Saturday — Smith Center at Stockton, 7:30 p.m.; Ellis vs. Oakley at Stockton, 7:30. Monday — Stockton-Smith Center winner at Norton, 6 p.m.; Trego at Plainville, 6; Ellis-Oakley winner at Phillipsburg, 6; Thomas More Prep at Hill City, 6. Friday — Norton-Stockton-Smith Center winner vs. Plainville-Trego winner, 4:30 p.m.; Phillipsburg-Ellis-Oakley winner vs. Hill City-Thomas More Prep winner, 7:30; Stockton-Smith Center loser vs. Plainville-Trego losser, 7:30; Ellis-Oakley loser vs. Hill City-Thomas More Prep loser, 7:30. Saturday — Ninth place, 10:30 a.m.; seventh place, 4:30 p.m.; fifth place, 1:30; third place, 4:30; championship, 7:30.
NEMAHA CENTRAL
Tuesday — Marysville vs. Hiawatha, 3:30 p.m.; Silver Lake vs. Jackson Heights, 5; Horton vs. Falls City, 6:30; Nemaha Central vs. St. Marys, 8. Thursday — Marysville-Hiawatha loser vs. Silver Lake-Jackson Heights loser, 3:30 p.m.; Horton-Falls City loser vs. Nemaha Central-St. Marys loser, 5; Marysville-Hiawatha winner vs. Silver Lake-Jackson Heights winner, 6:30; Horton-Falls City winner vs. Nemaha Central-St. Marys winner, 8. Saturday — Seventh place, 2:30 p.m.; fifth place, 4; third place, 5:30; championship, 7.
NEODESHA
Monday — Caney Valley vs. Bluestem, 4:30; Cherryvale vs. Neodesha, 6:15; Girard vs. Fredonia, 8. Tuesday — Yates Center vs. Caney Valley-Bluestem winner, 4:30 p.m.; Girard-Fredonia winner vs. Cherryvale-Neodesha winner, 6:15; Girard-Fredonia loser vs. Cherryvale-Neodesha loser, 8. Thursday — Fifth place, 7:45 p.m. Friday — Third place, 4:45 p.m.; championship, 8:15.
NORTHERN PLAINS LEAGUE
At Lakeside; times TBA
Monday — Natoma-Lakeside winner vs. Beloit St. John’s-Tipton, Thunder Ridge-Wilson winner vs. Southern Cloud-Osborne winner, Lincoln-Chase winner vs. Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott-Rock Hills winner vs. Pike Valley, Natoma-Lakeside loser vs. Thunder Ridge-Wilson loser, Lincoln-Chase loser vs. Tescott-Rock Hills loser. Tuesday — Thunder Ridge/Wilson loser-Southern Cloud/Osborne loser vs. Natoma/Lakeside-St. John’s-Tipton loser, Tescott/Rock Hills-Pike Valley loser vs. Lincoln/Chase-Sylvan-Lucas loser, Natoma/Lakeside-St. John’s-Tipton winner vs. Southern Cloud/Osborne-Thunder Ridge-Wilson winner, Lincoln/Chase-Sylvan-Lucas winner vs. Tescott/Rock Hills-Pike Valley winner, Thunder Ridge-Wilson loser vs. Southern Cloud-Osborne loser, Natoma-Lakeside loser vs. Tescott-Rock Hills loser. Friday — Championship game, third-place game, fifth-place game, seventh-place game, Southern Cloud-Osborne loser vs. Lincoln-Chase loser.
NORTHWEST KANSAS LEAGUE
At Oberlin
Tuesday — Rawlins County vs. Wallace County, 3 p.m.; Hoxie at Oberlin, 3; Quinter vs. Dighton, 7:30; Greeley County vs. St. Francis, 7:30. Friday — Rawlins County-Wallace County winner vs. Hoxie-Oberlin winner, 3 p.m.; Rawlins County-Wallace County loser vs. Hoxie-Oberlin loser, 3 p.m.; Quinter-Dighton winner vs. Greeley County-St. Francis winner, 7:30; Quinter-Dighton loser vs. Greeley County-St. Francis loser, 7:30. Saturday — Seventh place, 12:30 p.m.; third place, 3; fifth place, 3:30; championship, 6.
OSKALOOSA
Tuesday — Valley Falls vs. Cornerstone, 6 p.m.; Perry-Lecompton vs. Pleasant Ridge, 6; Rossville at Oskaloosa, 7:30; Atchison County vs. Jefferson North, 7:30. Friday — Rossville-Oskaloosa winner vs. Valley Falls-Cornerstone winner, 6 p.m.; Rossville-Oskaloosa loser vs. Valley Falls-Cornerstrone loser, 6; Perry-Lecompton-Pleasant Ridge winner vs. Atchison County-Jefferson North winner, 7:30; Perry-Lecompton-Pleasant Ridge loser vs. Atchison County-Jefferson North loser, 7:30. Saturday — Seventh place, noon; fifth place, 1:30 p.m.; third place, 3; championship, 4:30.
PITTSBURG
Wednesday — Carl Junction (Mo.) at Pittsburg, 6 p.m. Thursday — Joplin (Mo.) vs. BV Northwest, 4:45 p.m.; Neosho (Mo.) vs. Claremore (Okla.), 4:45; Atchison vs. Carl Junction-Pittsburg winner, 8. Friday — Neosho-Claremore winner vs. Joplin-BVNW winner, 4:45 p.m.; Neosho-Claremore loser vs. Joplin-BVNW loser, 4:45; Carl Junction-Pittsburg winner vs. Atchison, 8. Saturday — Seventh place, 11 a.m.; third place, 11; fifth place, 3 p.m.; championship, 3.
PLEASANTON
Tuesday — Oswego at Pleasanton, 4 p.m.; Uniontown vs. Marmaton Valley, 4; Altoona-Midway vs. Humboldt, 7; Heritage Christian vs. Marmaton Valley, 7. Thursday (times TBA) — Oswego-Pleasanton winner vs. Altoona-Midway-Humboldt winner, Oswego-Pleasanton loser vs. Altoona-Midway-Humboldt loser, Uniontown vs. Heritage. Friday — Third-place pool/bracket finishers, 4 p.m.; second-place finishers, 7; championship, 7.
ROYAL VALLEY
Thursday — Santa Fe Trail vs. Wabaunsee, 5 p.m.; Royal Valley vs. Chapman, 8. Friday — Wabaunsee vs. Chapman, 5 p.m.; Royal Valley vs. Santa Fe Trail, 8. Saturday — Chapman vs. Santa Fe Trail, 1:30 p.m.; Royal Valley vs. Wabaunsee, 4:30.
ST. JOHN
Tuesday — Pratt vs. Macksville, 6:30 p.m.; Wichita West at St. John, 8:15. Thursday — Pratt-Macksville loser vs. Wichita West-St. John loser, 4:45 p.m.; Larned vs. Ness City, 6:30; Nickerson vs. Central Plains, 8:15. Friday — Larned-Ness City loser vs. Nickerson-Central Plains loser, 4:45 p.m.; Pratt-Macksville winner vs. Wichita West-St. John winner, 6:30; Nickerson-Central Plains winner vs. Larned-Ness City winner, 8:15. Saturday — Seventh place, 3 p.m.; fifth place, 4:45; third place, 6:30; championship, 8:15.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS
Thursday — Barstow (Mo.) vs. Battle (Mo.), 3 p.m.; Washburn Rural vs. Free State, 4:30; Aquinas vs. Olathe East, 6:15; Blue Valley vs. Pembroke Hill (Mo.), 7:45. Friday — Aquinas-Olathe East loser vs. Barstow (Mo.)-Battle (Mo.) loser, 3 p.m.; Blue Valley-Pembroke Hill (Mo.) loser vs. Washburn Rural-Free State loser, 4:30; Blue Valley-Pembroke Hill (Mo.) winner vs. Washburn Rural-Free State winner, 6:15; Aquinas-Olathe East vs. Barstow (Mo.)-Battle (Mo.) winner, 7:45. Saturday — Seventh place, 1 p.m.; fifth place, 2:30; third place, 4:15; championship, 6.
SALINA
Thursday — Buhler vs. Andover, 4:45 p.m.; Abilene vs. Goodland, 4:45; Salina Central vs. Concordia, 8:15; Liberal vs. Salina South, 8:15. Friday — Liberal-Salina South loser vs. Abilene-Goodland loser, 4:45; Liberal-Salina South winner vs. Abilene-Goodland winner, 4:45; Salina Central-Concordia loser vs. Buhler-Andover loser, 8:15; Salina Central-Concordia winner vs. Buhler-Andover winner, 8:15. Saturday — Seventh place, 4:45 p.m.; fifth place, 4:15; third place, 3:45; championship, 7:15.
SM WEST
Tuesday — Grandview (Mo.) vs. KC Wyandotte, 5:30 p.m.; SM West vs. Blue Springs South (Mo.). Wednesday — KC Southeast vs. BV North, 5:30 p.m.; SM Northwest vs. Lansing, 7. Friday — Grandview (Mo.)-KC Wyandotte loser vs. SM West-Blue Springs South (Mo.) loser, 3:30 p.m.; SM Northwest-Lansing loser vs. KC Southeast-BV North loser, 5; Grandview (Mo.)-KC Wyandotte winner vs. SM West-Blue Springs South (Mo.) winner, 6:45; SM Northwest-Lansing winner vs. KC Southeast-BV North winner, 8:15. Saturday — Seventh place, 12 p.m.; fifth place, 1:30; third place, 3:15; championship, 4:45.
SOUTH CENTRAL BORDER LEAGUE
At Arkansas City
Monday — Udall vs. Central-Burden, 3:30 p.m.; South Haven vs. Flinthills, 6:30. Tuesday — Oxford vs. West Elk, 4:30 p.m.; South Haven-Flinthills winner at Sedan, 5; Udall-Central-Burden winner at Caldwell, 5; Argonia vs. Cedar Vale-Dexter, 6:30. Thursday — Oxford-West Elk loser vs. South Haven/Flinthills-Sedan loser, 4 p.m.; Argonia-Cedar Vale-Dexter loser vs. Udall/Central-Burden-Caldwell loser, 5:30; Oxford-West Elk winner vs. South Haven/Flinthills-Sedan winner, 7; Argonia-Cedar Vale-Dexter winner vs. Udall/Central-Burden-Caldwell winner, 8:30. Saturday — Seventh place, 10:30 a.m.; fifth place, 1:30 p.m.; third place, 4:30; championship, 7:30.
SE-CHEROKEE
Tuesday — Parsons vs. Erie, 4 p.m.; Jayhawk-Linn at SE-Cherokee, 5:30; Columbus vs. Pierce City (Mo.), 7; Baxter Springs vs. St. Paul, 8:30. Friday — Baxter Springs-St. Paul loser vs. Columbus-Pierce City loser, 4 p.m.; Jayhawk-Linn-SE-Cherokee loser vs. Parsons-Erie loser, 5:30; Baxter Springs-St. Paul winner vs. Columbus-Pierce City winner, 7 p.m.; Jayhawk-Linn-SE-Cherokee winner vs. Parsons-Erie winner, 8:30; Saturday — Fifth place, 1:30 p.m.; seventh place, 2:30; third place, 4:30; championship, 7:30.
SPRING HILL
Tuesday — KC Piper vs. Veritas Christian, 3 p.m.; Eisenhower vs. KC Sumner, 4:45; Spring Hill vs. Osawatomie, 6:30; Olathe South vs. BV Southwest, 8:15. Thursday — KC Piper-Veritas Christian loser vs. Olathe South-BV Southwest loser, 3 p.m.; Spring Hill-Osawatomie loser vs. Eisenhower vs. KC Sumner loser, 4:45; Spring Hill-Osawatomie winner vs. Eisenhower-KC Sumner winner, 6:30; KC Piper-Veritas Christian winner vs. Olathe South-BV Southwest winner, 8:15. Friday — Seventh place, 3 p.m.; fifth place, 4:45; third place, 6:30; championship, 8:15.
STERLING
Monday — Hugoton vs. Lyons, 6 p.m.; Smoky Valley vs. Hutchinson Trinity, 7:45. Tuesday — Hugoton-Lyons loser vs. Smoky Valley-Hutchinton Trinity loser, 4 p.m.; SE-Saline vs. Remington, 5:45; Sterling vs. Beloit, 7:30. Thursday — SE-Saline-Remington loser vs. Sterling-Beloit loser, 4 p.m.; Hugoton-Lyons winner vs. Smoky Valley-Hutchinton Trinity winner, 5:45; SE-Saline-Remington winner vs. Sterling-Beloit winner, 7:30. Friday — Seventh place, 4:45 p.m.; fifth place, 4:45; third place, 4:45; championship, 8:15.
TONGANOXIE
Monday — De Soto vs. Holton, 4 p.m.; Eudora vs. Jefferson West, 5:30; Wamego vs. Tonganoxie, 7. Thursday — KC Metro (Mo.) vs. Jeff West, 4:30 p.m.; De Soto-Holton loser vs. Wamego-Tonganoxie loser, 7:30. Friday — Eudora vs. KC Metro (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.; De Soto-Holton winner vs. Wamego-Tonganoxie winner, 7:30. Saturday — Seventh place, 11:30 a.m.; fifth place, 11:30; third place, 2:30; championship, 6:30.
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE
Monday — Wetmore-Washington winner vs. Onaga, 4:45 p.m.; BV-Randolph-Doniphan West winner vs. Axtell-Valley Heights winner, 4:45; Frankfort-Centralia winner vs. Troy, 7:45; Clifton-Clyde-Linn winner vs. Hanover, 7:45. Tuesday — Frankfort-Centralia loser vs. Axtell-Valley loser, 7 p.m.; Wetmore-Washington loser vs. Clifton-Clyde-Linn loser, 7. Thursday — Axtell-Valley Heights loser vs. BV-Randolph-Doniphan West loser, 4:30 p.m.; semifinals at 6 and 7:30, losers bracket 6 and 7:30. Saturday — Clifton-Clyde-Linn loser vs. Frankfort-Centralia loser, 11:30 a.m.; Wetmore-Washington loser vs. BV-Randolph-Doniphan West loser, 11:30; seventh place, 2:30 p.m.; fifth place, 2:30; third place, 4; championship, 7:30.
VALLEY CENTER
Thursday — Maize South vs. KC Turner, 3:15 p.m.; Olathe Northwest vs. Northwest, 5; Ulysses vs. Valley Center, 6:45; Topeka Seaman vs. Garden City, 8:30. Friday — Olathe Northwest-Northwest loser vs. Maize South-KC Turner loser, 3:15 p.m.; Topeka Seaman-Garden City loser vs. Ulysses-Valley Center loser, 5; Olathe Northwest-Northwest winner vs. Maize South-KC Turner winner, 6:45; Topeka Seaman-Garden City winner vs. Ulysses-Valley Center winner, 8:30. Saturday — Seventh place, 2 p.m.; fifth place, 3:45; third place, 5:30; championship, 7:15.
GIRLS
BASEHOR-LINWOOD
Monday — Topeka Hayden vs. Park Hill (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.; Olathe North vs. St. Joseph (Mo.) Benton, 7:30. Tuesday — Ottawa vs. Holton, 3 p.m.; Blue Valley at Basehor-Linwood, 6. Wednesday — Ottawa-Holton loser vs. Topeka Hayden-Park Hill loser, 4:30 p.m.; Blue Valley-Basehor-Linwood loser vs. Olathe North-St. Joe Benton loser, 6. Thursday — Ottawa-Holton winner vs. Topeka Hayden-Park Hill winner, 3 p.m.; Blue Valley-Basehor-Linwood winner vs. Olathe North-St. Joe Benton winner, 6. Friday — Seventh place, 4:30 p.m.; fifth place, 6. Saturday — Third place, 3 p.m.; championship, 6.
BURLINGTON
Tuesday — Iola vs. Paola, 3:30 p.m.; Sabetha vs. Labette County, 3:30; Rock Creek at Burlington, 6:40; Prairie View vs. Independence, 6:40. Friday, times TBA — Sabetha-Labette County winner vs. Prairie View-Independence winner, Rock Creek-Burlington winner vs. Iola-Paola winner, Sabetha-Labette County loser vs. Prairie View-Independence loser, Rock Creek-Burlington loser vs. Iola-Paola loser. Saturday — Seventh place, noon; third place, noon; fifth place, 3:10 p.m.; championship, 3:10.
CENTRE
Tuesday — Marion vs. Peabody-Burns, 4 p.m.; Rural Vista vs. Elyria Christian, 4; Wakefield at Centre, 7; Herington vs. Solomon, 7. Friday — Marion-Peabody-Burns loser vs. Rural Vista-Elyria Christian loser, 4 p.m.; Centre-Wakefield loser vs. Herington-Solomon loser, 4; Marion-Peabody Burns winner vs. Rural Vista-Elyria Christian winner, 7; Herington-Solomon winner, 7. Saturday — Seventh place, 2 p.m.; fifth place, 2; third place, 5; championship, 5.
COFFEYVILLE
Thursday — Life Prep at Coffeyville, 4:45 p.m.; Sand Springs (Okla.) vs. Tulsa Nathan Hale, 5. Friday — Sand Springs at Coffeyville, 4:45 p.m.; Life Prep vs. Nathan Hale, 5. Saturday — Nathan Hale at Coffeyville, 12:30 p.m.; Life Prep vs. Sand Springs, 3.
COLBY
Thursday — Scott City vs. Pueblo (Colo.) East, 3 p.m.; Falcon (Colo.) vs. Pine Creek (Colo.), 4:45; Lotus (Colo.) at Colby, 6:30; Fountain-Fort Carson (Colo.) vs. Kearney (Neb.) Catholic, 8:15. Friday — Scott City-Pueblo East winner vs. Falcon-Pine Creek winner, 3 p.m.; Scott City-Pueblo East loser vs. Falcon-Pine Creek loser, 3; Fountain-Kearney winner vs. Lotus-Colby winner, 6:30; Fountain-Kearney loser vs. Lotus-Colby loser, 6:30. Saturday — Seventh place, noon; fifth place, 2 p.m.; third place, 4; championship, 6.
HILLSBORO
Tuesday — Republic County vs. Sunrise Christian, 3 p.m.; Clay Center vs. Holcomb, 4:30; Riley County vs. Bennington, 6; Hesston vs. Hillsboro, 6. Friday — Clay Center-Holcomb loser vs. Republic County-Sunrise Christian loser, 3 p.m.; Clay Center-Holcomb winner vs. Republic County-Sunrise Christian winner, 3; Riley County-Bennington loser vs. Hesston-Hillsboro loser, 6; Riley County-Bennington winner vs. Hesston-Hillsboro winner, 6. Saturday — Seventh place, 11:30 a.m.; fifth place, 11:30; third place, 2:30 p.m.; championship, 5:45.
HOISINGTON
Monday — Russell vs. Minneapolis, 3 p.m.; Ellsworth vs. Victoria, 6:30. Tuesday — Otis-Bison vs. Ellinwood, 3 p.m.; LaCrosse vs. Hoisington, 6:30. Thursday — Ellsworth-Victoria loser vs. Russell-Minneapolis loser, 3 p.m.; Otis-Bison-Ellinwood loser vs. LaCrosse-Hoisington loser, 6:30. Friday — Ellsowrth-Victoria winner vs. Russell-Minneapolis winner, 3 p.m.; Otis-Bison-Ellinwood winner vs. LaCrosse-Hoisington winner, 6:30. Saturday — Seventh place, 11:30 a.m.; fifth place, 11:30; third place, 3 p.m.; championship, 6:30.
IMMACULATA
Tuesday — Washington County vs. Heritage Christian, 4 p.m.; Maur Hill Academy vs. KC (Mo.) East Christian, 7. Thursday — Washington County vs. Maur Hill, 6 p.m. Friday — KC East Christian vs. Washington County, 5 p.m.; Heritage Christian vs. Immaculata, 6:30. Saturday — Maur Hill vs. Heritage Christian, 2:30 p.m.; KC East Christian vs. Immaculata, 5:30.
McLOUTH
Monday — Cair Paravel vs. Veritas Christian, 6 p.m.; KC Christian vs. Osawatomie, 6:15. Tuesday — Maranatha Academy vs. Riverside, 6 p.m.; McLouth vs. Bishop Seabury, 6:15. Thursday — KC Christian-Osawatomie loser vs. Cair Parvel-Veritas Christian loser, 6 p.m.; McLouth-Bishop Seabury loser vs. Maranatha Academy-Riverside loser, 6:15. Friday — KC Christian-Osawatomie winner vs. Cair Paravel-Veritas Christian, 6 p.m.; McLouth-Bishop Seabury winner vs. Maranatha Academy-Riverside winner, 6:15. Saturday — Seventh place, 10 a.m.; fifth place, 12 p.m.; third place, 4; championship, 8.
MID-CONTINENT LEAGUE
At Smith Center
Saturday — Smith Center vs. Trego at Stockton, 6 p.m.; Oakley vs. Phillipsburg at Stockton, 6. Tuesday — Smith Center-Trego winner at Thomas More Prep, 6 p.m.; Norton at Hill City, 6; Oakley-Phillipsburg winner at Stockton, 6; Ellis at Plainville, 6. Friday — Thomas More Prep-Smith Center-Trego winner vs. Hill City-Norton winner, 3 p.m.; Stockton-Oakley-Phillipsburg winner vs. Plainville-Ellis winner, 6; Smith Center-Trego loser vs. Hill City-Norton loser, 6; Oakley-Phillipsburg loser vs. Plainville-Ellis loser, 6. Saturday — Ninth place, 9 a.m.; seventh place, 4:30 p.m.; fifth place, 12 p.m.; third place, 1:30; championship, 4:30.
NEMAHA CENTRAL
Tuesday — Hiawatha vs. Marysville, 3:30 p.m.; Jackson Heights vs. Silver Lake, 5; Falls City (Neb.) vs. Horton, 6:30; St. Marys at Nemaha Central, 8. Thursday — Jackson Heights-Silver Lake loser vs. Hiawatha-Marysville loser, 3:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s-Nemaha Central loser vs. Falls City-Horton loser, 5; Jackson Heights-Silver Lake winner vs. Hiawatha-Marysville winner, 6:30; St. Marys-Nemaha Central winner vs. Falls City-Horton winner, 8. Saturday — Seventh place, 2:30 p.m.; fifth place, 4; third place, 5:30; championship, 7.
NEODESHA
Monday — Caney Valley vs. Yates Center, 4:30 p.m.; Fredonia vs. Bluestem, 6:15; Neodesha vs. Cherryvale, 8. Tuesday — Girard vs. Fredonia-Bluestem winner, 4:30 p.m.; Caney Valley-Yates Center loser vs. Neodesha-Cherryvale loser, 6:15; Caney Valley-Yates Center winner vs. Neodesha-Cherryvale winner, 8. Thursday — Fifth place, 6 p.m. Friday — Third place, 4:45 p.m.; championship, 6:30.
NORTHERN PLAINS LEAGUE
At Lakeside; times TBA
Monday — Pike Valley-Natoma winner vs. Beloit St. John’s-Tipton, Rock Hills-Lakeside winner vs. Tescott-Wilson winner, Lincoln-Chase winner vs. Southern Cloud, Osborne-Sylvan-Lucas winner vs. Thunder Ridge, Pike Valley-Natoma loser vs. Rock Hills-Lakeside loser. Tuesday — Osborne/Sylvan-Lucas-Thunder Ridge loser vs. Lincoln/Chase-Southern Cloud loser, Tescott/Wilson-Rock Hills-Lakeside loser vs. Pike Valley/Natoma-St. John’s-Tipton loser, Pike Valley/Natoma-St. John’s-Tipton winner vs. Tescott/Wilson-Rock Hills/Lakeside winner, Lincoln/Chase-Southern Cloud winner vs. Osborne/Sylvan-Lucas-Thunder Ridge winner, Pike Valley-Natoma loser vs. Osborne-Sylvan-Lucas loser; Rock Hills-Lakeside loser vs. Tescott-Wilson loser. Friday — Championship game, third-place game, fifth-place game, seventh-place game, Tescott-Wilson loser vs. Lincoln-Chase loser.
NORTHWEST KANSAS LEAGUE
At Oberlin
Tuesday — Rawlins County vs. Quinter, 4:30 p.m.; Greeley County vs. Hoxie, 4:30; St. Francis vs. Wallace County, 6; Oberlin vs. Dighton, 6. Friday — Rawlins County-Quinter winner vs. Greeley County-Hoxie winner, 4:30 p.m.; Rawlins County-Quinter loser vs. Greeley County-Hoxie loser, 4:30 p.m.; St. Francis-Wallace County winner vs. Oberlin-Dighton winner, 6; St. Francis-Wallace County loser vs. Oberlin-Dighton loser, 6; Saturday — Seventh place, 11 a.m.; third place, 1:30 p.m.; fifth place, 2; championship, 4:30.
PITTSBURG
Thursday — BV Northwest vs. Tulsa East Central, 3 p.m.; KC (Mo.) North vs. Carl Junction (Mo.), 3; Atchison at Pittsburg, 6:15; West Plains (Mo.) vs. Winnetonka (Mo.), 8. Friday — KC North-Carl Junction winner vs. BVNW-Tulsa East Central winner, 3 p.m.; KC North-Carl Junction loser vs. BVNW-Tulsa East Central loser, 3 p.m.; Atchison-Pittsburg winner vs. West Plains-Winnetonka winner, 6:15; Atchison-Pittsburg loser vs. West Plains-Winnetonka loser, 6:15. Saturday — Seventh place, 9 a.m.; third place, 9; fifth place, 1 p.m.; championship, 1.
PLEASANTON
Tuesday — Heritage Christian vs. Uniontown, 5:30 p.m.; Oswego vs. Marmaon Valley, 5:30; Altoona-Midway vs. Humboldt, 8:30; Marmaton Valley at Pleasanton, 8:30. Thursday (times TBA) — Heritage-Uniontown loser vs. Altoona-Midway-Humboldt loser, Heritage-Uniontown winner vs. Altoona-Midway-Humboldt winner, Oswego at Pleasanton. Friday — Third-place pool/bracket finishers, 4 p.m.; Second-place finishers, 5:30; championship, 5:30.
ROYAL VALLEY
Thursday — Santa Fe Trail vs. Wabaunsee, 3:30 p.m.; Royal Valley vs. Chapman, 6:30. Friday — Wabaunsee vs. Chapman, 3:30 p.m.; Royal Valley vs. Santa Fe Trail, 6:30. Saturday — Chapman vs. Santa Fe Trail, 12 p.m.; Royal Valley vs. Wabaunsee, 3.
SALINA
Thursday — Concordia vs. Goodland, 3 p.m.; Liberal vs. Buhler, 3; Salina Central vs. Andover, 6:30; Abilene vs. Salina South, 6:30. Friday — Liberal-Buhler loser vs. Abilene-Salina South loser, 3 p.m.; Liberal-Buhler winner vs. Abilene-Salina South winner, 3; Salina Central-Andover loser vs. Concordia-Goodland loser, 6:30; Salina Central-Andover winner vs. Concordia-Goodland winner, 6:30. Saturday — Seventh place, 11 a.m.; fifth place, 2:30 p.m.; third place, 2; championship, 5:30.
SOUTH CENTRAL BORDER LEAGUE
At Arkansas City
Monday — Oxford vs. Argonia, 2 p.m.; Central-Burden vs. Cedar Vale-Dexter, 5. Wednesday — Oxford-Argonia winner vs. West Elk, 4:30 p.m.; Caldwell vs. Udall, 5 p.m.; Central-Burden-Cedar Vale-Dexter winner vs. Flinthills, 5; South Haven vs. Sedan, 6. Friday — Caldwell-Udall loser vs. Central-Burden/Cedar Vale-Dexter-Flinthills loser, 4 p.m.; South Haven-Sedan loser vs. Oxford/Argonia-West Elk loser, 5:30; Caldwell-Udall winner vs. Central-Burden/Cedar Vale-Dexter-Flinthills winner, 7; South Haven-Sedan winner vs. Oxford/Argonia-West Elk winner, 8:30; Saturday — Seventh place, 9 a.m.; fifth place, noon; third place, 3 p.m.; championship, 6.
SE-CHEROKEE
Monday — Jayhawk-Linn vs. Baxter Springs, 4 p.m.; Pierce City (Mo.) at SE-Cherokee, 5:30; Parsons vs. Columbus, 7; Erie vs. St. Paul, 8:30. Thursday — Erie-St. Paul loser vs. Parsons-Columbus loser, 4 p.m.; Jayhawk-Linn-Baxter Springs loser vs. Pierce City-SE-Cherokee loser, 5:30; Erie-St. Paul winner vs. Parsons-Columbus winner, 7; Jayhawk-Linn-Baxter Springs winner vs. Pierce City-SE-Cherokee winner, 8:30. Saturday — Fifth place, noon; seventh place, 1 p.m.; third place, 3; championship, 6.
STERLING
Monday — Hugoton vs. Lyons, 5 p.m.; Beloit vs. Hutchinton Trinity, 6:45. Tuesday — Hugoton-Lyons loser vs. Beloit-Hutchinton Trinity loser, 3 p.m.; Remington vs. Smoky Valley, 4:45; Sterling vs. SE-Saline, 6:30. Thursday — Remington-Smoky Valley loser vs. Sterling-SE-Saline loser, 3 p.m.; Hugoton-Lyons winner vs. Beloit-Hutchinton Trinity winner, 4:45; Remington-Smoky Valley winner vs. Sterling-SE-Saline winner, 6:30. Friday — Seventh place, 3 p.m.; fifth place, 3; third place, 3; championship, 6:30.
TONGANOXIE
Tuesday — Bonner Springs vs. Jefferson West, 3 p.m.; Wamego vs. KC (Mo.) Metro, 4:30; Eudora vs. Silver Lake, 6 p.m.; De Soto at Tonganoxie, 7:30. Thursday — Eudora-Silver Lake loser vs. Bonner Springs-Jeff West loser, 3 p.m.; Tonganoxie-De Soto loser vs. Wamego-KC Metro loser, 6. Friday — Eudora-Silver Lake winner vs. Bonner Springs-Jeff West winner, 3 p.m.; Wamego-KC Metro winner vs. De Soto-Tonganoxie winner, 6. Saturday — Seventh place, 10 a.m.; fifth place, 10; third place, 1 p.m.; championship, 5.
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE
Monday — Troy-Clifton-Clyde winner vs. Hanover, 3:15 p.m.; Axtell-Wetmore winner vs. Onaga-Linn winner, 3:15; BV-Randolph-Doniphan West winner vs. Centralia, 6:15; Valley Heights-Frankfort winner vs. Washington, 6:15; Tuesday — BV-Randolph-Doniphan West loser vs. Onaga-Linn loser, 5:30 p.m.; Troy-Clifton-Clyde loser vs. Valley Heights-Frankfort loser, 5:30; Friday — Onaga-Linn loser vs. Axtell-Wetmore loser, 4:30 p.m.; losers bracket games, 6 and 7:30; semifinal games, 6 and 7:30. Saturday — BV-Randolph-Doniphan West loser vs. Valley Heights-Frankfort loser, 10 a.m.; Troy-Clifton-Clyde loser vs. Axtell-Wetmore loser, 10; seventh place, 1 p.m.; fifth place, 1; third place, 4; championship, 6.
