January 12, 2017 4:16 PM

Friday’s Wichita-area basketball schedule (Jan. 13)

AV-CTL VS. CITY LEAGUE

At Koch Arena

Girls: Salina South vs. Northwest, 11:45 a.m.

Boys: Salina South vs. West, 1:30 p.m.

Girls: Andover vs. Southeast, 3:15

Boys: Andover vs. Carroll, 5

Girls: Maize South vs. West, 6:45

Boys: Maize South vs. Wichita South, 8:30

OTHER AV-CTL

Girls 6 p.m., boys 7:30

Andale at McPherson

Andover Central at Eisenhower

El Dorado at Mulvane

Great Bend at Buhler

Maize at Salina Central

Valley Center at Goddard

Wellington at Augusta

CENTRAL PLAINS

Cheney at Belle Plaine

Douglass at Medicine Lodge

Garden Plain at Chaparral

Trinity Academy at Independent

CENTRAL KANSAS

Halstead at Hesston

Hillsboro at Haven

Larned at Pratt

Lyons at Nickerson

Smoky Valley at Kingman

Saturday’s Games

AV-CTL VS. CITY LEAGUE

At Koch Arena

Girls: Hutchinson vs. East, 8:15 a.m.

Boys: Hutchinson vs. North, 10

Girls: Goddard vs. Heights, 11:45

Boys: Goddard vs. Southeast, 1:30 p.m.

Girls: Derby vs. Carroll, 3:15

Boys: Maize vs. Heights, 5

Girls: Maize vs. Wichita South, 6:45

Boys: Derby vs. Kapaun, 8:30

