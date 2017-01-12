Friday’s Wichita-area basketball schedule (Jan. 13)

AV-CTL VS. CITY LEAGUE
At Koch Arena
Girls: Salina South vs. Northwest, 11:45 a.m.
Boys: Salina South vs. West, 1:30 p.m.
Girls: Andover vs. Southeast, 3:15
Boys: Andover vs. Carroll, 5
Girls: Maize South vs. West, 6:45
Boys: Maize South vs. Wichita South, 8:30
OTHER AV-CTL
Girls 6 p.m., boys 7:30
Andale at McPherson
Andover Central at Eisenhower
El Dorado at Mulvane
Great Bend at Buhler
Maize at Salina Central
Valley Center at Goddard
Wellington at Augusta
CENTRAL PLAINS
Cheney at Belle Plaine
Douglass at Medicine Lodge
Garden Plain at Chaparral
Trinity Academy at Independent
CENTRAL KANSAS
Halstead at Hesston
Hillsboro at Haven
Larned at Pratt
Lyons at Nickerson
Smoky Valley at Kingman
Saturday’s Games
AV-CTL VS. CITY LEAGUE
At Koch Arena
Girls: Hutchinson vs. East, 8:15 a.m.
Boys: Hutchinson vs. North, 10
Girls: Goddard vs. Heights, 11:45
Boys: Goddard vs. Southeast, 1:30 p.m.
Girls: Derby vs. Carroll, 3:15
Boys: Maize vs. Heights, 5
Girls: Maize vs. Wichita South, 6:45
Boys: Derby vs. Kapaun, 8:30
