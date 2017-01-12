High School Sports

January 12, 2017 12:02 PM

Wichita-area basketball scoring leaders (Jan. 12)

Boys

City League

League

Overall

Kapaun

7-1

7-1

Heights

6-2

6-2

East

5-3

5-3

South

5-3

5-3

North

4-4

4-4

Southeast

4-4

4-4

Carroll

3-5

3-5

Northwest

2-6

2-6

West

0-8

0-8

Player, school

G

Pts

Avg

Israel Barnes, SE

8

215

26.9

Chris Meitzner, Kapaun

5

89

17.8

Mitchell Woodward, Kapaun

8

140

17.5

Thomas Wells, Kapaun

8

136

17.0

Kace Vongsadka, North

8

131

16.4

AV-CTL I

League

Overall

Salina Central

4-0

8-0

Maize

4-1

6-1

Derby

4-1

5-1

Newton

2-3

2-7

Hutchinson

1-3

2-4

Campus

1-4

2-6

Salina South

1-5

2-6

Player, school

G

Pts

Avg

Ty Berry, Newton

9

177

19.7

Nyjee Weight, Derby

6

113

18.8

Kolby Holmberg, Hutch

6

113

18.8

B. Neuschaefer, S. South

8

142

17.8

D. Schley, Campus

6

95

15.8

AV-CTL II

League

Overall

Eisenhower

4-0

6-1

Andover

4-1

5-3

Maize South

3-2

3-4

Andover Central

2-3

3-4

Valley Center

1-3

3-4

Goddard

1-3

2-5

Arkansas City

1-4

4-4

Player, school

G

Pts

Avg

Tyler Brown, Valley Ctr

7

210

30.0

Dylan Vincent, Ike

7

181

25.9

Cevin Clark, Ark City

8

167

20.9

Matt Pike, Ike

7

132

18.9

Bryant Mocaby, Goddard

7

117

16.7

AV-CTL III

League

Overall

McPherson

5-0

6-3

Buhler

4-1

6-2

Augusta

2-2

4-3

El Dorado

1-4

3-5

Rose Hill

1-4

2-7

Winfield

0-5

1-7

Player, school

G

Pts

Avg

Ben Pyle, McPherson

9

201

22.3

Mason Alexander, McPherson

7

117

16.7

Jarin Koehler, El Dorado

7

112

16.0

Jonny Clausing, Augusta

7

89

12.7

Jake Alexander, McPherson

9

102

11.3

AV-CTL IV

League

Overall

Collegiate

5-0

8-0

Andale

4-1

7-1

Circle

2-2

4-4

Clearwater

2-3

4-4

Mulvane

2-3

4-5

Wellington

1-4

2-6

Player, school

G

Pts

Avg

Cal Hartley, Circle

8

193

24.1

Cody McNerney, Coll.

8

160

20.0

AJ Snipes, Wellington

8

141

17.6

Jayden Price, Mulvane

9

145

16.1

Cameron Straw, Circle

8

124

15.5

Central Plains

League

Overall

Conway Springs

2.5-0

8-1

Trinity Academy

2-0

7-1

Cheney

2-0.5

5-3

Belle Plaine

1.5-1

5-3

Independent

1-1

2-6

Chaparral

1-1.5

3-6

Douglass

0.5-2

4-5

Garden Plain

0-2

2-5

Medicine Lodge

0-2.5

2-6

NOTE: If two CPL teams meet twice in the season, each game is worth a half-win or half-loss.

Player, school

G

Pts

Avg

Bo Gooch, B. Plaine

8

154

19.2

Josh Dugan, Conway

9

159

17.7

Blaine Wood, Indep.

8

135

16.9

Drew Honas, M. Lodge

8

122

15.2

Josh Turner, Douglass

9

131

14.6

Central Kansas

League

Overall

Hillsboro

3-0

9-1

Hesston

3-0

8-1

Smoky Valley

3-0

6-2

Haven

2-1

5-3

Hoisington

2-1

3-5

Pratt

1-1

5-2

Kingman

1-2

3-6

Larned

1-3

2-7

Halstead

0-2

5-4

Nickerson

0-3

2-5

Lyons

0-3

0-8

Player, school

G

Pts

Avg

Samson Kohman, Pratt

7

126

18.0

Nick Reinert, Smoky V.

7

104

14.9

Zach Vogt, Hesston

8

117

14.6

Tanner Albright, Kingman

8

116

14.5

Jonathan Herter, Larned

9

119

13.2

Girls

City League

League

Overall

South

8-0

8-0

Carroll

7-1

7-1

Heights

5-3

5-3

Kapaun

5-3

5-3

Northwest

4-4

4-4

West

3-5

3-5

East

2-6

2-6

Southeast

2-6

2-6

North

0-8

0-8

Player, school

G

Pts

Avg

Alexis Snodgrass, NW

7

112

16.0

Sandra Pollard, SE

7

109

15.6

Brianna Johnson, West

8

123

15.4

Brynn Maul, Carroll

7

93

13.3

Trinity Conley, Heights

7

91

13.0

AV-CTL I

League

Overall

Newton

5-0

9-0

Maize

4-1

6-1

Salina Central

3-1

7-1

Derby

3-2

3-3

Hutchinson

1-3

2-4

Salina South

1-5

1-7

Campus

0-5

0-8

Player, school

G

Pts

Avg

Kennedy Brown, Derby

6

98

16.3

Casey Knoth, S. Central

8

114

14.2

Taylor Holmes, Maize

7

94

13.4

Tor’e Alford, Derby

6

75

12.5

Elisa Backes, S. Central

8

97

11.9

AV-CTL II

League

Overall

Goddard

4-0

5-2

Andover Central

4-1

6-1

Valley Center

3-1

5-2

Maize South

3-2

4-3

Andover

2-3

2-6

Arkansas City

0-5

1-7

Eisenhower

0-4

0-7

Player, school

G

Pts

Avg

Ryann Stearns, A. Central

7

147

21.0

Mallory Miller, Ike

7

117

16.7

Sierra Mortensen, M. South

7

105

15.0

Jaelynn McLaurian, M. South

7

100

14.3

Shanti Henry, Andover

8

110

13.8

AV-CTL III

League

Overall

Rose Hill

4-0

9-0

McPherson

5-0

8-1

Augusta

2-2

2-5

Winfield

2-3

5-3

Buhler

2-3

3-5

El Dorado

0-4

0-8

Player, school

G

Pts

Avg

Taylor Robertson, McPherson

8

210

26.2

Jayden Marlnee, Augusta

6

87

14.5

Anna Van Driel, Rose Hill

9

127

14.1

Mandi Cooks, McPherson

9

110

12.2

Mackenzie Herman, Rose Hill

8

80

10.0

AV-CTL IV

League

Overall

Andale

4-1

5-3

Wellington

3-1

5-3

Circle

2-1

7-1

Collegiate

2-3

3-5

Mulvane

1-4

2-7

Clearwater

0-5

0-8

Player, school

G

Pts

Avg

Emma Chambers, Mulvane

9

166

18.4

Carissa Beck, Circle

7

121

17.3

Lauryn Snipes, Wellington

8

104

13.0

Avery Rusk, Wellington

8

95

11.9

Kirby Krumsick, Collegiate

7

77

11.0

Central Plains

League

Overall

Trinity Academy

2-0

6-2

Garden Plain

2-0

5-2

Independent

2-0

5-3

Cheney

2-0.5

6-2

Conway Springs

1-1.5

4-5

Medicine Lodge

1-1.5

4-5

Chaparral

0.5-2

3-5

Douglass

0.5-2.5

1-8

Belle Plaine

0-3

0-8

NOTE: If two CPL teams meet twice in the season, each game is worth a half-win or half-loss.

Player, school

G

Pts

Avg

Emily Hrencher, M. Lodge

9

129

14.3

Lea Coccetella, Indep.

7

100

14.3

Haley Albers, Cheney

8

113

14.1

Taylor Bergman, Chaparral

7

93

13.3

Kayla Koester, Conway

5

66

13.2

Central Kansas

League

Overall

Kingman

2-0

8-0

Halstead

2-0

7-2

Hoisington

2-0

3-4

Hesston

2-1

6-3

Haven

2-1

5-3

Nickerson

2-1

3-5

Larned

1-2

3-6

Smoky Valley

1-2

2-6

Hillsboro

0-3

3-6

Pratt

0-2

2-6

Player, school

G

Pts

Avg

Bailey Bangert, Kingman

8

153

19.1

Emmiley Hendrixson, Haven

8

120

15.0

Mackenzie Anderson, Halstead

9

128

14.2

Emma Harmon, Hoisington

7

97

13.9

Dalphne Williams, Halstead

9

116

12.9

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Valley Center talks about Tyler Brown's 50-point game

View more video

Sports Videos