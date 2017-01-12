Wichita-area basketball scoring leaders (Jan. 12)

Boys
City League
League
Overall
Kapaun
7-1
7-1
Heights
6-2
6-2
East
5-3
5-3
South
5-3
5-3
North
4-4
4-4
Southeast
4-4
4-4
Carroll
3-5
3-5
Northwest
2-6
2-6
West
0-8
0-8
Player, school
G
Pts
Avg
Israel Barnes, SE
8
215
26.9
Chris Meitzner, Kapaun
5
89
17.8
Mitchell Woodward, Kapaun
8
140
17.5
Thomas Wells, Kapaun
8
136
17.0
Kace Vongsadka, North
8
131
16.4
AV-CTL I
League
Overall
Salina Central
4-0
8-0
Maize
4-1
6-1
Derby
4-1
5-1
Newton
2-3
2-7
Hutchinson
1-3
2-4
Campus
1-4
2-6
Salina South
1-5
2-6
Player, school
G
Pts
Avg
Ty Berry, Newton
9
177
19.7
Nyjee Weight, Derby
6
113
18.8
Kolby Holmberg, Hutch
6
113
18.8
B. Neuschaefer, S. South
8
142
17.8
D. Schley, Campus
6
95
15.8
AV-CTL II
League
Overall
Eisenhower
4-0
6-1
Andover
4-1
5-3
Maize South
3-2
3-4
Andover Central
2-3
3-4
Valley Center
1-3
3-4
Goddard
1-3
2-5
Arkansas City
1-4
4-4
Player, school
G
Pts
Avg
Tyler Brown, Valley Ctr
7
210
30.0
Dylan Vincent, Ike
7
181
25.9
Cevin Clark, Ark City
8
167
20.9
Matt Pike, Ike
7
132
18.9
Bryant Mocaby, Goddard
7
117
16.7
AV-CTL III
League
Overall
McPherson
5-0
6-3
Buhler
4-1
6-2
Augusta
2-2
4-3
El Dorado
1-4
3-5
Rose Hill
1-4
2-7
Winfield
0-5
1-7
Player, school
G
Pts
Avg
Ben Pyle, McPherson
9
201
22.3
Mason Alexander, McPherson
7
117
16.7
Jarin Koehler, El Dorado
7
112
16.0
Jonny Clausing, Augusta
7
89
12.7
Jake Alexander, McPherson
9
102
11.3
AV-CTL IV
League
Overall
Collegiate
5-0
8-0
Andale
4-1
7-1
Circle
2-2
4-4
Clearwater
2-3
4-4
Mulvane
2-3
4-5
Wellington
1-4
2-6
Player, school
G
Pts
Avg
Cal Hartley, Circle
8
193
24.1
Cody McNerney, Coll.
8
160
20.0
AJ Snipes, Wellington
8
141
17.6
Jayden Price, Mulvane
9
145
16.1
Cameron Straw, Circle
8
124
15.5
Central Plains
League
Overall
Conway Springs
2.5-0
8-1
Trinity Academy
2-0
7-1
Cheney
2-0.5
5-3
Belle Plaine
1.5-1
5-3
Independent
1-1
2-6
Chaparral
1-1.5
3-6
Douglass
0.5-2
4-5
Garden Plain
0-2
2-5
Medicine Lodge
0-2.5
2-6
NOTE: If two CPL teams meet twice in the season, each game is worth a half-win or half-loss.
Player, school
G
Pts
Avg
Bo Gooch, B. Plaine
8
154
19.2
Josh Dugan, Conway
9
159
17.7
Blaine Wood, Indep.
8
135
16.9
Drew Honas, M. Lodge
8
122
15.2
Josh Turner, Douglass
9
131
14.6
Central Kansas
League
Overall
Hillsboro
3-0
9-1
Hesston
3-0
8-1
Smoky Valley
3-0
6-2
Haven
2-1
5-3
Hoisington
2-1
3-5
Pratt
1-1
5-2
Kingman
1-2
3-6
Larned
1-3
2-7
Halstead
0-2
5-4
Nickerson
0-3
2-5
Lyons
0-3
0-8
Player, school
G
Pts
Avg
Samson Kohman, Pratt
7
126
18.0
Nick Reinert, Smoky V.
7
104
14.9
Zach Vogt, Hesston
8
117
14.6
Tanner Albright, Kingman
8
116
14.5
Jonathan Herter, Larned
9
119
13.2
Girls
City League
League
Overall
South
8-0
8-0
Carroll
7-1
7-1
Heights
5-3
5-3
Kapaun
5-3
5-3
Northwest
4-4
4-4
West
3-5
3-5
East
2-6
2-6
Southeast
2-6
2-6
North
0-8
0-8
Player, school
G
Pts
Avg
Alexis Snodgrass, NW
7
112
16.0
Sandra Pollard, SE
7
109
15.6
Brianna Johnson, West
8
123
15.4
Brynn Maul, Carroll
7
93
13.3
Trinity Conley, Heights
7
91
13.0
AV-CTL I
League
Overall
Newton
5-0
9-0
Maize
4-1
6-1
Salina Central
3-1
7-1
Derby
3-2
3-3
Hutchinson
1-3
2-4
Salina South
1-5
1-7
Campus
0-5
0-8
Player, school
G
Pts
Avg
Kennedy Brown, Derby
6
98
16.3
Casey Knoth, S. Central
8
114
14.2
Taylor Holmes, Maize
7
94
13.4
Tor’e Alford, Derby
6
75
12.5
Elisa Backes, S. Central
8
97
11.9
AV-CTL II
League
Overall
Goddard
4-0
5-2
Andover Central
4-1
6-1
Valley Center
3-1
5-2
Maize South
3-2
4-3
Andover
2-3
2-6
Arkansas City
0-5
1-7
Eisenhower
0-4
0-7
Player, school
G
Pts
Avg
Ryann Stearns, A. Central
7
147
21.0
Mallory Miller, Ike
7
117
16.7
Sierra Mortensen, M. South
7
105
15.0
Jaelynn McLaurian, M. South
7
100
14.3
Shanti Henry, Andover
8
110
13.8
AV-CTL III
League
Overall
Rose Hill
4-0
9-0
McPherson
5-0
8-1
Augusta
2-2
2-5
Winfield
2-3
5-3
Buhler
2-3
3-5
El Dorado
0-4
0-8
Player, school
G
Pts
Avg
Taylor Robertson, McPherson
8
210
26.2
Jayden Marlnee, Augusta
6
87
14.5
Anna Van Driel, Rose Hill
9
127
14.1
Mandi Cooks, McPherson
9
110
12.2
Mackenzie Herman, Rose Hill
8
80
10.0
AV-CTL IV
League
Overall
Andale
4-1
5-3
Wellington
3-1
5-3
Circle
2-1
7-1
Collegiate
2-3
3-5
Mulvane
1-4
2-7
Clearwater
0-5
0-8
Player, school
G
Pts
Avg
Emma Chambers, Mulvane
9
166
18.4
Carissa Beck, Circle
7
121
17.3
Lauryn Snipes, Wellington
8
104
13.0
Avery Rusk, Wellington
8
95
11.9
Kirby Krumsick, Collegiate
7
77
11.0
Central Plains
League
Overall
Trinity Academy
2-0
6-2
Garden Plain
2-0
5-2
Independent
2-0
5-3
Cheney
2-0.5
6-2
Conway Springs
1-1.5
4-5
Medicine Lodge
1-1.5
4-5
Chaparral
0.5-2
3-5
Douglass
0.5-2.5
1-8
Belle Plaine
0-3
0-8
NOTE: If two CPL teams meet twice in the season, each game is worth a half-win or half-loss.
Player, school
G
Pts
Avg
Emily Hrencher, M. Lodge
9
129
14.3
Lea Coccetella, Indep.
7
100
14.3
Haley Albers, Cheney
8
113
14.1
Taylor Bergman, Chaparral
7
93
13.3
Kayla Koester, Conway
5
66
13.2
Central Kansas
League
Overall
Kingman
2-0
8-0
Halstead
2-0
7-2
Hoisington
2-0
3-4
Hesston
2-1
6-3
Haven
2-1
5-3
Nickerson
2-1
3-5
Larned
1-2
3-6
Smoky Valley
1-2
2-6
Hillsboro
0-3
3-6
Pratt
0-2
2-6
Player, school
G
Pts
Avg
Bailey Bangert, Kingman
8
153
19.1
Emmiley Hendrixson, Haven
8
120
15.0
Mackenzie Anderson, Halstead
9
128
14.2
Emma Harmon, Hoisington
7
97
13.9
Dalphne Williams, Halstead
9
116
12.9
