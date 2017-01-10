High School Sports

January 10, 2017 7:48 PM

Tuesday’s Kansas high school basketball scores, box scores (Jan. 10)

GIRLS

CITY LEAGUE

Heights 65, East 33

Kapaun at South

Northwest 47, Southeast 21

West at Carroll

AV-CTL

Andover 39, Arkansas City 30

Andover Central 51, Valley Center 48

Buhler 33, El Dorado 23

Circle 55, Winfield 19

Goddard 40, Eisenhower 25

Maize 56, Hutchinson 22

McPherson 62, Augusta 41

Mulvane at Clearwater

Newton 41, Derby 32

Rose Hill at Andale

Salina Central at Maize South

Salina South 47, Campus 38

Wellington 45, Collegiate 27

CENTRAL PLAINS

Belle Plaine at Garden Plain

Conway Springs 48, Douglass 12

Independent 39, Chaparral 30

Trinity Academy 43, Medicine Lodge 31

CENTRAL KANSAS

Haven at Larned

Hoisington 29, Hillsboro 25

Kingman 51, Hesston 40

Pratt at Halstead

Smoky Valley 35, Nickerson 31

OTHER AREA GAMES

Berean Academy 35, Sedgwick 28

Madison 57, Marais des Cygnes 18

Sterling 49, Hutchinson Trinity 30

STATEWIDE

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 53, Osborne 23

Emporia 57, Highland Park 32

Fort Scott 50, Coffeyville 18

Galena 39, Riverton 22

Gardner Edgerton 52, Mill Valley 40

Great Bend 54, Hays 41

Independence 49, Chanute 27

Jefferson North 41, Jackson Heights 29

Jefferson West 51, Hiawatha 40

Leavenworth 36, Free State 33

Nemaha Central 52, Wamego 37

Northern Valley 49, Oberlin 35

Olpe 64, Lebo 37

Pittsburg 58, Labette County 39

Royal Valley 51, Atchison County 25

Stockton 80, Victoria 22

Syracuse 59, Moscow 29

Thomas More Prep 82, WaKeeney 35

Topeka Seaman 48, Topeka West 39

Wabaunsee 55, Silver Lake 33

Washburn Rural 66, Junction City 45

Wellsville 45, Santa Fe Trail 41

Wetmore 49, Axtell 43

