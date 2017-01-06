High School Sports

January 6, 2017 7:55 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 6)

GIRLS

CITY LEAGUE

Heights 50, Southeast 41

Kapaun 55, East 36

Northwest 70, North 51

South at West

AV-CTL

Andale 43, Mulvane 38

Augusta 46, El Dorado 41

Clearwater at Wellington

Maize South 58, Andover 39

McPherson 58, Circle 45

Rose Hill 56, Collegiate 23

Salina Central 57, Eisenhower 27

Winfield 42, Buhler 35

CENTRAL PLAINS

Cheney 63, Douglass 24

Conway Springs 61, Medicine Lodge 29

Independent at Belle Plaine

Trinity Academy at Chaparral

CENTRAL KANSAS

Halstead 56, Smoky Valley 43

Hesston 56, Lyons 19

Kingman 54, Hoisington 36

Labette County 57, Pratt 24

Larned 46, Hillsboro 26

Nickerson 39, Haven 36

OTHER AREA GAMES

Berean Academy 45, Moundridge 29

Rural Vista 36, Peabody-Burns 16

Sterling 63, Bennington 22

West Elk 38, Yates Center 23

STATEWIDE

Abilene 61, Marysville 32

Baldwin 65, Louisburg 26

Basehor-Linwood 57, Tonganoxie 35

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 60, Hill City 48

Burlingame 38, Marais des Cygnes 31

Chanute 38, Coffeyville 34

Chetopa 38, Altoona-Midway 16

Columbus 33, Pittsburg Colgan 22

Concordia 59, Wamego 42

Crest 42, Marmaton Valley 40

DeSoto 51, Eudora 30

Emporia 67, Topeka Hayden 52

Free State 73, Olathe North 57

Gardner Edgerton 51, BV West 36

Great Bend 68, Garden City 58

Horton 47, Pleasant Ridge 43

Independence 51, Parsons 31

Jefferson West 43, Royal Valley 41

KC Piper 66, Lansing 56

Manhattan 74, Highland Park 30

Nemaha Central 49, Riverside 26

NE-Arma 62, SE-Cherokee 53

Olathe South 54, Lawrence 38

Olpe 58, Southern Coffey County 18

Pittsburg 44, Fort Scott 28

Plainville 42, Phillipsburg 28

St. John 67, Ness City 45

Silver Lake 43, Rock Creek 31

Thomas More Prep 65, Ellis 26

Topeka West 60, KC Washington 28

Wabaunsee 46, St. Marys 17

WaKeeney 55, Oberlin 46

Washburn Rural 69, Topeka 44

Wellsville 49, Anderson County 35

High School Sports

