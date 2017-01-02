South coach Antwain Scales suspended one game by City League

Antwain Scales, coach of the four-time defending Class 6A champion South girls basketball team, has been suspended one game by Wichita school district athletic director J. Means.
Scales, who will serve the suspension on Tuesday when South (5-0) plays Heights (3-2), says Means told him last Friday he was being suspended for a violation of a sportsmanship rule during South’s 46-41 victory over Bishop Carroll on Dec. 16.
Means would not comment on the suspension, saying it’s district policy not to discuss personnel matters.
According to Scales, the incident occurred when a South player stood next to a Carroll player near Carroll’s bench while the player was speaking with coach Taylor Dugan during South free throws. Scales says he sees nothing wrong with what his player did, since there was no timeout called to make the player-coach huddle private.
Dugan did not respond to messages requesting comment.
