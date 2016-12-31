Unruh brothers lead West into bowling season

The competitive fires can burn pretty hot for West seniors Cameron and Nick Unruh.
Card games that include the twin brothers often turn into notorious trash-talking affairs.
“That kind of goes with our family name,” Nick said.
Those juices also fuel bowling success, which the Unruhs experienced last season as the Pioneers’ lone qualifiers in the Class 6A tournament.
While neither earned an individual medal – Cameron was 16 pins from a top-20 finish with a 644 series while Nick struggled to a 495 – their day at state left them eager to try to get there again.
“We definitely want to take it to the next level,” said Cameron, who led West to a third-place finish at last year’s City League meet. “We’ve never had an entire West team go to state. We want this to be the year we get there.”
With the Unruhs and fellow seniors Van Rooney and Jonah Berranger, the Pioneers feature an experienced nucleus for first-year coach Will Thompson. At last year’s regional tournament, Cameron Unruh qualified for state with a 644 series at regionals while Nick rolled a 633.
“They’ve both been bowling for a long time,” Thompson said. “Cameron is really good at reading the lane pattern and adjusting when he needs to. Nick just has to make one or two adjustments to his delivery and he’ll be right there.
“They’re good. They want to win and that’s the cool thing I’m seeing from both of those guys.”
Cameron has worked with former PBA Tour bowler Justin Hromek to refine his mechanics. He said his ability to perform well under pressure allows him to be a steady scorer.
“Cameron is really consistent,” Nick said. “He throws the ball the same way every time and he’s definitely the best bowler on our team.”
Thompson’s focus with the Pioneers will be on keeping them from letting their emotions be a detriment. It’s an area Nick acknowledged he can benefit.
“With guys like Nick and Van, they can let those emotions get to them a little bit and lose focus. I’ve told them I’m not a coaching expert, but the one thing I will help you with this is the head game. Just keeping your head right in a match and keep you from missing marking opportunities.”
The importance of teammates working together will be magnified this year in postseason tournaments. In addition to three-game individual series, teams will compete in a Baker format at regional and state to determine the team champion.
“It’s going to add to the challenge, but if we do it well, it will help us,” Cameron said. “When you have a team, you want everybody to do well.
“It was great last year having a twin brother go to state and for me to go, too. It was one of the best things ever. We didn’t finish as well as we wanted to, but this year we want to go as a team and make a statement.”
