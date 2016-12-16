High School Sports

December 16, 2016 8:15 PM

South stays unbeaten by beating Carroll girls

BY LIONEL TIPTON

Eagle correspondent

South gutted out a 46-41 girls basketball victory Friday night over Bishop Carroll, but it was anything but easy.

The Titans built a lead, but the Golden Eagles battled back and atoned for a four-point third quarter by scoring 19 in the fourth. South led by eight in the final seconds before Josie Allen’s three-pointer at the buzzer, giving her a game-high 16 points.

South got 15 points each from Treasure Jobe and Haley Beard, but in different ways.

Jobe hit 11 of 13 free throws, and Beard scored 13 second-half points.

Titans coach Antwain Scales said it was a workmanlike effort by his players.

Jobe hit six foul shots in the third quarter, when South outscored Carroll 12-4 for a 33-22 lead at the end of the third period.

But Carroll, boosted by Allen’s 14 in the final period, managed to make the game a little closer.

Carroll

12

6

4

19

41

South

12

9

12

13

46

CARROLL: Allen 16, Maul 7, Carrillo 8, McCorry 6, Schuckman 2, McFarren 2.

SOUTH: Jobe 15, Beard 15, Johnson 7, Callins 4, Brickhouse 2, Scales 1, Powell 1, Young 1.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Valley Center talks about Tyler Brown's 50-point game

View more video

Sports Videos