South stays unbeaten by beating Carroll girls

South gutted out a 46-41 girls basketball victory Friday night over Bishop Carroll, but it was anything but easy.
The Titans built a lead, but the Golden Eagles battled back and atoned for a four-point third quarter by scoring 19 in the fourth. South led by eight in the final seconds before Josie Allen’s three-pointer at the buzzer, giving her a game-high 16 points.
South got 15 points each from Treasure Jobe and Haley Beard, but in different ways.
Jobe hit 11 of 13 free throws, and Beard scored 13 second-half points.
Titans coach Antwain Scales said it was a workmanlike effort by his players.
Jobe hit six foul shots in the third quarter, when South outscored Carroll 12-4 for a 33-22 lead at the end of the third period.
But Carroll, boosted by Allen’s 14 in the final period, managed to make the game a little closer.
Carroll
12
6
4
19
—
41
South
12
9
12
13
—
46
CARROLL: Allen 16, Maul 7, Carrillo 8, McCorry 6, Schuckman 2, McFarren 2.
SOUTH: Jobe 15, Beard 15, Johnson 7, Callins 4, Brickhouse 2, Scales 1, Powell 1, Young 1.
