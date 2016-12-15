Kapaun coach expects wrestler Adam Ayala to recover well after scare in match

Kapaun Mount Carmel junior Adam Ayala, a defending state champion wrestler, had an injury scare during his match on Thursday night against Heights’ Aevodric Gilkey when he was slammed awkwardly on his neck and had to forfeit the match.
As a precaution, Ayala was taken to a nearby hospital after the match. Kapaun coach Tim Dryden said late Thursday evening they are still awaiting the test results, but he expects Ayala to make a complete recovery soon.
“He got hurt during football season and it was kind of the same injury that happened in football,” Dryden said. “Were thinking everything is going to be hunky-dory, but we’re going to be cautious. He had full function in his hands and feet and he said he was okay, so we’re optimistic.”
Ayala, currently ranked No. 2 in the 138-pound weight division in Class 5A, will sit out Saturday’s tournament, but is expected to be fully healthy when Kapaun returns after the break on Jan. 6 when the Derby Invitational begins.
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
