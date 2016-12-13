Grant Bugbee’s 29 points helps Maize pop Campus

MAIZE — One of the first things Grant Bugbee addressed after finishing off a 29-point performance in Maize’s 77-58 win over Campus was the time his shot was blocked. Doesn’t seem fair.
Bugbee’s night may not have been complete without that rare misstep. On the next second-quarter possession, he faked out a Campus defender and drove for an easy layup.
That display of versatility was common among Maize players, who have found plenty of ways to score while averaging 72.3 points during a 3-1 start.
“This season, when someone is closing out on me, I’ve been using my shot-fake and getting around people,” said Bugbee, a senior guard. “Last year, I didn’t use it as much, but in the offseason I worked on it hard and that’s what I’ve been using this season.”
Maize seemed most comfortable in the fourth quarter, when its press-break created a speedy tempo and when the Eagles stretched a nine-point lead to 20 on a John Short three-pointer with 2:16 to go.
The components that helped Maize build and extend the lead were also present in the first half, as Maize made its first five shots, including two three-pointers, and built a 12-4 lead.
The adaptability followed soon after Maize established its perimeter superiority. Players such as Bugbee, Tyson Love and Dalyn Johnson showed capabilities to shoot from long range or get to the basket.
“We have a lot of guys who can score,” Maize coach Chris Grill said. “Definitely, we want a higher-possession game because I think we can score a lot of points.”
The best example of Maize’s well-rounded offense came late in the second quarter, which the Eagles finished on an 11-5 run. Johnson found Love under the basket on a no-look pass that followed two Campus baskets.
Johnson made three-pointers on the next two possessions, giving Maize a double-digit lead for the first time, one the Eagles relinquished briefly in the third quarter.
“It helps the momentum a bunch,” Bugbee said. “If we get a quick steal and (Johnson) gets another one like that, that just gets the ball rolling for us. That’s a good thing for us.”
Bugbee scored at least two baskets in every quarter and made three of Maize’s eight three-pointers. The Eagles fended off 25 points from Campus guard Demetrius Schley with performances like that of Bugbee and Devon Koehn, a sophomore forward.
Koehn didn’t play in the first half but finished with six points and three rebounds, giving Maize an inside presence and helping to complete an offense lacking many weaknesses.
“I like how we share the ball,” Grill said. “…Tonight, we played some guys in some positions that they hadn’t played before and they came in and did a good job. These guys are really improving and getting better.”
Campus 13 12 18 15 -- 58
Maize 19 19 14 25 -- 77
CAMPUS: Harvey 10, Schley 25, Williams 3, Kahmann 3, Howard 6, Lawrence 10, Gosnell 1.
MAIZE: Grill 8, D. Johnson 8, Short 6, Bugbee 29, Love 13, Jobe 2, Koehn 6, J. Johnson 3, Wu 2.
