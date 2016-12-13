Tyler Brown scores 50 in Valley Center victory

NEWTON — Tyler Brown scored 28 second-half points on his way to a 50-point night, leading Valley Center to a 72-66 boys basketball victory over Newton on Tuesday.
Brown started the game with a three-pointer and finished the first quarter with 15 points. Newton’s second-quarter adjustments held Brown to seven in the period. Valley Center led 34-30 at the half.
Caiden Valdez drove hard to the basket and kissed the ball off the glass to bring Newton within three at the end of the third quarter. After Valdez knocked in another layup to cut the deficit to two, Brown responded by scoring five straight points to push Valley Center out to a 55-48 lead with 5:40 left to play.
After drawing the foul on a made basket, Brown added 17 fourth-quarter points to give Valley Center a commanding lead. As Newton attempted to foul in order to stop the clock in the final seconds, Brown made all six of his free-throw attempts.
