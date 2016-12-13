Andover Central girls overcome injuries in win over Maize South

4:11 Colyer on his role in the Brownback administration Pause

2:39 Man sentenced to 31 years for shooting that left woman an amputee

0:58 Oeno Wine Bar owner reminisces about the business

10:22 K-State rolls TCU 30-6

1:23 Will it fit? (When the gift is bigger than your car)

1:25 Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour

4:51 Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour

1:23 Fatality accident at 55th and K-15

1:27 Scenes from our west-side Wichita light tour