December 13, 2016 8:09 PM

Tuesday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Dec. 13)

Girls

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 47, East 40

Heights 66, Northwest 53

North at Kapaun

Southeast 44, West 40, OT

AV-CTL

Andale 50, Wellington 45

Andover Central 57, Maize South 44

Augusta 45, Winfield 23

Campus at Maize

Circle 49, Buhler 30

Collegiate 43, Clearwater 32

Derby at Salina Central

Goddard 38, Arkansas City 25

Hutchinson 30, Salina South 22

McPherson 55, Abilene 39

Mulvane at Rose Hill

Newton 51, Valley Center 40

CENTRAL PLAINS

Independent 53, Douglass 30

Cheney 69, Medicine Lodge 23

Chaparral at Belle Plaine

Garden Plain at Conway Springs

CENTRAL KANSAS

Halstead at Sedgwick

Hesston 42, Smoky Valley 25

Kingman 58, Pratt 15

Lyons at Larned

Sterling 57, Nickerson 28

OTHER AREA GAMES

Norwich 44, Udall 42

Sunrise 40, Classical 19

STATEWIDE

Baldwin 56, Paola 45

Central Plains 87, St. John 41

Council Grove 55, Chase County 41

Ell-Saline 48, Ellinwood 41

Fort Scott 40, Chanute 27

Galena 43, Jasper (Mo.) 23

Hays 63, Junction City 56

Hill City 70, Oberlin 16

Hodgeman County 55, Ness City 52

Hugoton 71, Dodge City 47

Independence 51, Pittsburg 34

Jefferson West 53, Atchison County 16

Labette County 58, Parsons 24

Lawrence 63, KC Wyandotte 20

Nemaha Central 49, Sabetha 26

Olpe 48, Waverly 36

Pittsburg Colgan 39, McDonald (Mo.) 37

Plainville 38, Natoma 19

Pleasant Ridge 51, Jackson Heights 50

SE-Cherokee 42, Cherryvale 30

Southern Coffey County 28, Marais des Cygnes 27

Spring Hill 584, KC (Mo.) Metro 43

Topeka Seaman 48, Shawnee Heights 40

Topeka West 44, Ottawa 36

Wabaunsee 50, Onaga 31

Wamego 59, Chapman 50

