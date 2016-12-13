Tuesday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Dec. 13)

Girls
CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 47, East 40
Heights 66, Northwest 53
North at Kapaun
Southeast 44, West 40, OT
AV-CTL
Andale 50, Wellington 45
Andover Central 57, Maize South 44
Augusta 45, Winfield 23
Campus at Maize
Circle 49, Buhler 30
Collegiate 43, Clearwater 32
Derby at Salina Central
Goddard 38, Arkansas City 25
Hutchinson 30, Salina South 22
McPherson 55, Abilene 39
Mulvane at Rose Hill
Newton 51, Valley Center 40
CENTRAL PLAINS
Independent 53, Douglass 30
Cheney 69, Medicine Lodge 23
Chaparral at Belle Plaine
Garden Plain at Conway Springs
CENTRAL KANSAS
Halstead at Sedgwick
Hesston 42, Smoky Valley 25
Kingman 58, Pratt 15
Lyons at Larned
Sterling 57, Nickerson 28
OTHER AREA GAMES
Norwich 44, Udall 42
Sunrise 40, Classical 19
STATEWIDE
Baldwin 56, Paola 45
Central Plains 87, St. John 41
Council Grove 55, Chase County 41
Ell-Saline 48, Ellinwood 41
Fort Scott 40, Chanute 27
Galena 43, Jasper (Mo.) 23
Hays 63, Junction City 56
Hill City 70, Oberlin 16
Hodgeman County 55, Ness City 52
Hugoton 71, Dodge City 47
Independence 51, Pittsburg 34
Jefferson West 53, Atchison County 16
Labette County 58, Parsons 24
Lawrence 63, KC Wyandotte 20
Nemaha Central 49, Sabetha 26
Olpe 48, Waverly 36
Pittsburg Colgan 39, McDonald (Mo.) 37
Plainville 38, Natoma 19
Pleasant Ridge 51, Jackson Heights 50
SE-Cherokee 42, Cherryvale 30
Southern Coffey County 28, Marais des Cygnes 27
Spring Hill 584, KC (Mo.) Metro 43
Topeka Seaman 48, Shawnee Heights 40
Topeka West 44, Ottawa 36
Wabaunsee 50, Onaga 31
Wamego 59, Chapman 50
