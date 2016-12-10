High School Sports

December 10, 2016 5:32 PM

Saturday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Dec. 10)

BOYS

CITY LEAGUE

Kapaun 71, Northwest 68, OT

North 77, West 44

South 74, East 43

Southeast 81, Carroll 66

AV-CTL

Circle vs. Defenders

Collegiate 70, Valley Center 65

Garden Plain 62, Rose Hill 59

Independent vs. Mulvane

Kingman vs. Wellington

Sacred Heart 53, El Dorado 28

CENTRAL PLAINS

Chaparral vs. Cheney

Conway Springs 76, Sunrise 53

Kingman 48, Wellington 41, 2OT

Trinity Academy vs. Palmer Ridge (Colo.)

CENTRAL KANSAS

Sterling vs. Haven

OTHER AREA GAMES

Berean Academy 43, Remington 34

Caldwell 50, Argonia 15

Fairfield 43, Flinthills 35

Liberal 60, Hutchinson Trinity 39

Marion 48, Eureka 44, OT

Oxford 49, Attica 41

Wichita Classical 55, Madison 41

Wichita Homeschool 56 - Peabody 41

STATEWIDE

Chapman 52, Rossville 45

Coffeyville 49, Independence 48

Ellsworth 60, Ell-Saline 48

Goodland 57, Colby 38

Granada (Colo.) 50, Elkhart 40

Holly (Colo.) 64, Greeley County 49

Lakeside 54, Thunder Ridge 34

Lebo 61, Rural Vista 43

Oberlin 47, Maywood-Hayes (Neb.) 39

Scott City 75, Purcell (Okla.) 66

Stanton County 60, McClave (Colo.) 45

Stratford (Texas) 53, Ulysses 52

Wallace County 59, Burlington (Colo.) 43

GIRLS

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 63, Southeast 44

Kapaun 49, Northwest 43

South 41, East 27

West 64, North 45

AV-CTL

Circle 41, Life Prep 31

Liberal 62, Collegiate 37

Mulvane 57, Independent 54

Sacred Heart 44, El Dorado 35

CENTRAL PLAINS

Cheney 74, Hutchinson Trinity 33

Palmer Ridge (Colo.) 35, Trinity Academy 25

CENTRAL KANSAS

Sterling 56, Haven 48

OTHER AREA GAMES

Attica 46, Oxford 11

Central Christian 42, Elyria 33

Flinthills 49, South Haven 21

Goessel 46, Little River 24

Marion 41, Eureka 39

Remington 56, Berean 49

Wichita Homeschool 56, Peabody 26

STATEWIDE

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 44, Osborne 24

Central Plains 70, Russell 34

Clifton-Clyde 35, Smith Center 25

Colby 49, Wallace County 45

Ell-Saline 53, Lincoln 41

Gruver (Texas) 49, Ulysses 35

Herington 32, Wiohita Classical 26

Independence 41, Coffeyville 20

Madison 50, Centre 41

McClave (Colo.) 35, Stanton County 28

Ness City 52, Hodgeman County 44

Norton 54, Goodland 50

Plainville 52, Phillipsburg 31

Purcell (Okla.) 45, Scott City 27

Rossville 60, Chapman 38

Rural Vista 45, Lebo 35

