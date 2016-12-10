Saturday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Dec. 10)

BOYS
CITY LEAGUE
Kapaun 71, Northwest 68, OT
North 77, West 44
South 74, East 43
Southeast 81, Carroll 66
AV-CTL
Circle vs. Defenders
Collegiate 70, Valley Center 65
Garden Plain 62, Rose Hill 59
Independent vs. Mulvane
Kingman 48, Wellington 41, 2OT
Sacred Heart 53, El Dorado 28
CENTRAL PLAINS
Chaparral vs. Cheney
Conway Springs 76, Sunrise 53
Kingman 48, Wellington 41, 2OT
Trinity Academy vs. Palmer Ridge (Colo.)
CENTRAL KANSAS
Sterling vs. Haven
OTHER AREA GAMES
Berean Academy 43, Remington 34
Caldwell 50, Argonia 15
Fairfield 43, Flinthills 35
Liberal 60, Hutchinson Trinity 39
Marion 48, Eureka 44, OT
Oxford 49, Attica 41
Wichita Classical 55, Madison 41
Wichita Homeschool 56 - Peabody 41
STATEWIDE
Chapman 52, Rossville 45
Coffeyville 49, Independence 48
Ellsworth 60, Ell-Saline 48
Goodland 57, Colby 38
Granada (Colo.) 50, Elkhart 40
Holly (Colo.) 64, Greeley County 49
Lakeside 54, Thunder Ridge 34
Lebo 61, Rural Vista 43
Oberlin 47, Maywood-Hayes (Neb.) 39
Scott City 75, Purcell (Okla.) 66
Stanton County 60, McClave (Colo.) 45
Stratford (Texas) 53, Ulysses 52
Wallace County 59, Burlington (Colo.) 43
GIRLS
CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 63, Southeast 44
Kapaun 49, Northwest 43
South 41, East 27
West 64, North 45
AV-CTL
Circle 41, Life Prep 31
Liberal 62, Collegiate 37
Mulvane 57, Independent 54
Rose Hill vs. Garden Plain
Sacred Heart 44, El Dorado 35
Wellington vs. Sunrise
CENTRAL PLAINS
Cheney 74, Hutchinson Trinity 33
Palmer Ridge (Colo.) 35, Trinity Academy 25
CENTRAL KANSAS
Kingman vs. Conway Springs
Sterling 56, Haven 48
OTHER AREA GAMES
Attica 46, Oxford 11
Central Christian 42, Elyria 33
Flinthills 49, South Haven 21
Goessel 46, Little River 24
Marion 41, Eureka 39
Remington 56, Berean 49
Wichita Homeschool 56, Peabody 26
STATEWIDE
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 44, Osborne 24
Central Plains 70, Russell 34
Clifton-Clyde 35, Smith Center 25
Colby 49, Wallace County 45
Ell-Saline 53, Lincoln 41
Gruver (Texas) 49, Ulysses 35
Herington 32, Wiohita Classical 26
Independence 41, Coffeyville 20
Madison 50, Centre 41
McClave (Colo.) 35, Stanton County 28
Ness City 52, Hodgeman County 44
Norton 54, Goodland 50
Plainville 52, Phillipsburg 31
Purcell (Okla.) 45, Scott City 27
Rossville 60, Chapman 38
Rural Vista 45, Lebo 35
