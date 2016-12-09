Eisenhower boys bury Andover with early attack

The final result continued a couple early-season trends for Eisenhower’s boys on Friday: A 33-point victory over Andover in which the Tigers scored right at their average.
But the means in which Eisenhower dismantled Andover 74-41 was different than earlier victories over Valley Center and Newton.
“We jumped on them early, which is kind of unusual, because we’re usually a second-half team,” said Eisenhower junior Dylan Vincent, who scored a game-high 26 points. “We killed their composure with a good start.”
Eisenhower (3-0, 2-0 AV-CTL II) raced to a 22-3 lead before Andover could get settled, then put the game out of reach behind a huge third quarter from Vincent, who repeatedly sliced through the Trojans’ defense on his way to the basket.
“They’re a very good team,” said Andover coach Chad Wilmott, whose team dropped to 0-3 with its first blowout loss. “Our game plan was to switch up defenses as much as possible.
“We might have had two or three or four guys doing their job, but very rarely did we have five.”
Neither Vincent nor Matt Pile, Eisenhower’s 6-foot-8 center, supplied the early fuel for Eisenhower’s victory. That was junior Jeff Wake, who scored the game’s first seven points.
But Pile soon joined in, finishing with 23 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.
“Everybody has the green light for us,” Eisenhower coach Steve Blue said. “Our guys know they can’t play for me if they don’t score. It can’t always be Dylan and Matt.”
While Vincent and Pile were the lone Tigers in double figures, Eisenhower got everything it needed from others. The Tigers shot 60 percent from the field in the first three quarters (27 of 45) before playing the fourth with a running clock.
After Eisenhower built a 44-28 halftime lead, Vincent was unstoppable in the third quarter, scoring 15 points on 7-of-7 shooting. That helped stretch the Tigers’ lead to 70-36.
“It’s a big key for me to be able to get into the lane,” Vincent said. “I feel like I have pretty good vision, and that allows me to get the ball to my teammates for open shots, and that really helps us.”
Andover started the game with its leading scorer, senior guard Chase Oberg, on the bench after Oberg missed a couple practices due to illness. He came in early in the first quarter, but finished with four points on 2-of-9 shooting.
The Trojans’ lone hint of momentum came late in the first half. Reserve center Colin Wreath scored eight of his team-high 10 points in the second quarter as Andover pulled within 40-26. But Pile made sure Eisenhower went to the locker room with momentum, finishing the half with a thunderous two-handed dunk right before the buzzer.
Eisenhower made 11 of 13 shots in the third quarter and pushed its advantage over 30 points for the first time on Vincent’s three-pointer from the top of the key to make it 65-34.
The Tigers finished with a 41-22 rebounding edge, as well.
“We came out focused because we thought coming into this game, it was going to be a pretty good challenge,” Vincent said. “We wanted to jump on them early and we did.”
Andover
7
21
8
5
–
41
Eisenhower
26
18
26
4
–
74
ANDOVER: Bell 2, Wilson 2, Hammar 1, Kellerman 5, Herrs 9, Oberg 4, Lentz 2, Gagnon 5, Wreath 10, Windish 1.
EISENHOWER: D. Vincent 26, Bush 4, King 7, Wake 9, Pile 23, J. Vincent 2, Greene 3.
Comments