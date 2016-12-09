High School Sports

December 9, 2016 8:03 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Dec. 9)

BOYS

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 58, Northwest 47

East 65, Southeast 61

Heights 49, West 15

South at North

AV-CTL

Abilene 50, Augusta 49

Andale at Pratt

Andover Central at Goddard

Campus 57, Newton 56

Circle 70, Mulvane 61

Derby 67, Maize 66

Eisenhower 74, Andover 41

El Dorado 56, Rossville 44

Maize South 51, Arkansas City 43

Miege 87, McPherson 54

Salina Central 58, Hutchinson 44

Salina South at Buhler

Haven 51, Wellington 47

Winfield 34, Clearwater 31

CENTRAL PLAINS

Trinity Academy 48, Scott City 41

CENTRAL KANSAS

Andale at Pratt

Halstead 56, Minneapolis 34

Hesston 55, Chanute 27

Hillsboro at Moundridge

Smoky Valley 48, Concordia 40

Spearville 50, Hoisington 24

Inman 59, Lyons 25

Haven 51, Wellington 47

OTHER AREA GAMES

Argonia 47, Norwich 37

Berean Academy 42, Wichita Homeschool 31

Caldwell 62, Central-Burden 57

Cedar Vale-Dexter 55, Oxford 48

Centre 51, Classical of Wichita 46

Otis-Bison 60, Flinthills 31

Remington 62, Peabody 35

West Elk 52, Marmaton Valley 28

STATEWIDE

Beloit 63, Republic County 36

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 48, Thunder Ridge 5

BV North 40, BV West 39, OT

Dighton 56, Wheatland-Grinnell 40

Eudora 59, Paola 51

Free State 68, Mill Valley 60

Girard 65, Baxter Springs 53

Hill City 59, Thomas More Prep 53

Holly (Colo.) 70, Stanton County 28

Holton 48, Nemaha Central 45

Hooker (Okla.) 71, Ulysses 55

Hoxie 64, Ellis 43

Hugoton 57, Stratford (Colo.) 40

Marysville 58, Clay Center 37

Mission Valley 62, Onaga 58

Ness City 82, LaCrosse 41

Northern Valley 52, WaKeeney 48

Norton 57, Colby 29

Osborne 55, Lakeside 43

Otis-Bison 60, Flinthills 31

Palmer Ridge (Colo.) 59, Garden City 42

Parsons 49, Coffeyville 46

Phillipsburg 56, Lincoln 16

Rock Creek 63, Council Grove 52

Royal Valley 45, Perry-Lecompton 39

Sacred Heart 70, Chapman 58

St. John 65, Macksville 49

Smith Center 57, Pike Valley 55

South Baca (Colo.) 71, Rolla 53

Southwestern Heights 42, Lakin 41

Spring Hill 60, Labette County 24

Sylvan-Lucas 56, Southern Cloud 19

Topeka Seaman 68, Lansing 41

Valley Falls 45, Oskaloosa 44

Valley Heights 58, Frankfort 39

Wamego 72, Jefferson West 50

Washburn Rural 55, SM Northwest 50

Washington County 32, Wakefield 23

GIRLS

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 64, Northwest 45

East 55, Southeast 40

Heights 54, West 40

South 65, North 6

AV-CTL

Abilene 55, Augusta 42

Andale at Pratt

Andover 64, Eisenhower 41

Circle 60, Mulvane 18

Goddard 38, Andover Central 34

Haven 52, Wellington 44

Hutchinson at Salina Central

Maize 52, Derby 37

Maize South 42, Arkansas City 41

Miege 62, McPherson 45

Newton 56, Campus 24

Rose Hill 47, Garden Plain 39

Rossville 47, El Dorado 17

Salina South 45, Buhler 42, 2OT

Winfield 46, Clearwater 37

CENTRAL PLAINS

Cunningham 41, Medicine Lodge 33

Rose Hill 47, Garden Plain 39

Trinity Academy 38, Scott City 36

CENTRAL KANSAS

Andale at Pratt

Concordia 47, Smoky Valley 41

Haven 52, Wellington 44

Hesston 56, Chanute 20

Halstead 48, Minneapolis 41

Hoisington at Spearville

Inman 49, Lyons 36

Kingman 57, Sterling 42

Larned 40, Kiowa County 33

Moundridge 42, Hillsboro 24

Spearville 54, Larned 40

OTHER AREA GAMES

Berean Academy 54, Wichita Homeschool 43

Caldwell 76, Central-Burden 25

Centre 34, Classical of Wichita 31

Norwich 44, Argonia 21

Otis-Bison 51, Flinthills 47

Remington 57, Peabody 8

West Elk 37, Marmaton Valley 28

STATEWIDE

Beloit 49, Republic County 44, OT

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 46, Thunder Ridge 39

Blue Valley 67, SM North 42

Carthage (Mo.), Pittsburg Colgan 27

Central Plains 76, Ellsworth 30

Chapman 47, Sacred Heart 35

Cimarron 51, Sublette 33

Clay Center 61, Marysville 46

Clifton-Clyde 45, Doniphan West 37

Colby 50, Burlington (Colo.) 47

Council Grove 62, Rock Creek 27

Dighton 59, Quinter 26

Emporia 33, Independence 30

Frankfort 57, Valley Heights 41

Galena 56, Commerce (Okla.) 29

Garden City 42, Palmer Ridge (Colo.) 34

Gardner-Edgerton 67, Excelsior Springs 18

Girard 42, Baxter Springs 31

Great Bend 57, Junction City 42

Herington 45, Rural Vista 39

Hooker (Okla.) 45, Ulysses 38

Holly (Colo.) 54, Elkhart 38

Hoxie 49, Wheatland-Grinnell 43

Hugoton 80, Gruver (Texas) 19

Jefferson North 55, Horton 24

Jefferson West 49, Wamego 33

Kiowa County 33, St. John 32

Lansing 61, Topeka Seaman 59

Lakeside 42, Osborne 36

Linn 51, Wetmore 50

Maur Hill 49, Jackson Heights 32

Meade 54, South Gray 38

Mission Valley 47, Onaga 31

Ness City 52, WaKeeney 48

Palco 38, Natoma 34

Pike Valley 32, Smith Center 31

Plainville 56, Ell-Saline 49

Purcell (Okla.) 52, Holcomb 37

Riley County 56, Silver Lake 54

Savannah (Mo.) 62, Atchison 54

SM Northwest 54, Washburn Rural 42

Solomon 42, Bennington 34

Southwestern Heights 52, Lakin 43

Spearville 54, Larned 40

Spring Hill 76, Labette County 72, OT

Syracuse 49, McClave (Colo.) 37

Thomas More Prep 57, Hill City 31

Topeka Hayden 48, Basehor-Linwood 42

Topeka West 55, Shawnee Heights 53

Washington County 65, Wakefield 20

Western Plains 37, Pawnee Heights 32

Wilson 54, Tescott 41

Wray (Colo.) 60, Norton 51

Yuma (Colo.) 47, Goodland 42

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Great Bend QB Jacob Murray

View more video

Sports Videos