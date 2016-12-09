Friday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Dec. 9)

BOYS
CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 58, Northwest 47
East 65, Southeast 61
Heights 49, West 15
South at North
AV-CTL
Abilene 50, Augusta 49
Andale at Pratt
Andover Central at Goddard
Campus 57, Newton 56
Circle 70, Mulvane 61
Derby 67, Maize 66
Eisenhower 74, Andover 41
El Dorado 56, Rossville 44
Maize South 51, Arkansas City 43
Miege 87, McPherson 54
Salina Central 58, Hutchinson 44
Salina South at Buhler
Haven 51, Wellington 47
Winfield 34, Clearwater 31
CENTRAL PLAINS
Trinity Academy 48, Scott City 41
CENTRAL KANSAS
Andale at Pratt
Halstead 56, Minneapolis 34
Hesston 55, Chanute 27
Hillsboro at Moundridge
Smoky Valley 48, Concordia 40
Spearville 50, Hoisington 24
Inman 59, Lyons 25
Haven 51, Wellington 47
OTHER AREA GAMES
Argonia 47, Norwich 37
Berean Academy 42, Wichita Homeschool 31
Caldwell 62, Central-Burden 57
Cedar Vale-Dexter 55, Oxford 48
Centre 51, Classical of Wichita 46
Otis-Bison 60, Flinthills 31
Remington 62, Peabody 35
West Elk 52, Marmaton Valley 28
STATEWIDE
Beloit 63, Republic County 36
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 48, Thunder Ridge 5
BV North 40, BV West 39, OT
Dighton 56, Wheatland-Grinnell 40
Eudora 59, Paola 51
Free State 68, Mill Valley 60
Girard 65, Baxter Springs 53
Hill City 59, Thomas More Prep 53
Holly (Colo.) 70, Stanton County 28
Holton 48, Nemaha Central 45
Hooker (Okla.) 71, Ulysses 55
Hoxie 64, Ellis 43
Hugoton 57, Stratford (Colo.) 40
Marysville 58, Clay Center 37
Mission Valley 62, Onaga 58
Ness City 82, LaCrosse 41
Northern Valley 52, WaKeeney 48
Norton 57, Colby 29
Osborne 55, Lakeside 43
Otis-Bison 60, Flinthills 31
Palmer Ridge (Colo.) 59, Garden City 42
Parsons 49, Coffeyville 46
Phillipsburg 56, Lincoln 16
Rock Creek 63, Council Grove 52
Royal Valley 45, Perry-Lecompton 39
Sacred Heart 70, Chapman 58
St. John 65, Macksville 49
Smith Center 57, Pike Valley 55
South Baca (Colo.) 71, Rolla 53
Southwestern Heights 42, Lakin 41
Spring Hill 60, Labette County 24
Sylvan-Lucas 56, Southern Cloud 19
Topeka Seaman 68, Lansing 41
Valley Falls 45, Oskaloosa 44
Valley Heights 58, Frankfort 39
Wamego 72, Jefferson West 50
Washburn Rural 55, SM Northwest 50
Washington County 32, Wakefield 23
GIRLS
CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 64, Northwest 45
East 55, Southeast 40
Heights 54, West 40
South 65, North 6
AV-CTL
Abilene 55, Augusta 42
Andale at Pratt
Andover 64, Eisenhower 41
Circle 60, Mulvane 18
Goddard 38, Andover Central 34
Haven 52, Wellington 44
Hutchinson at Salina Central
Maize 52, Derby 37
Maize South 42, Arkansas City 41
Miege 62, McPherson 45
Newton 56, Campus 24
Rose Hill 47, Garden Plain 39
Rossville 47, El Dorado 17
Salina South 45, Buhler 42, 2OT
Winfield 46, Clearwater 37
CENTRAL PLAINS
Cunningham 41, Medicine Lodge 33
Rose Hill 47, Garden Plain 39
Trinity Academy 38, Scott City 36
CENTRAL KANSAS
Andale at Pratt
Concordia 47, Smoky Valley 41
Haven 52, Wellington 44
Hesston 56, Chanute 20
Halstead 48, Minneapolis 41
Hoisington at Spearville
Inman 49, Lyons 36
Kingman 57, Sterling 42
Larned 40, Kiowa County 33
Moundridge 42, Hillsboro 24
Spearville 54, Larned 40
OTHER AREA GAMES
Berean Academy 54, Wichita Homeschool 43
Caldwell 76, Central-Burden 25
Centre 34, Classical of Wichita 31
Norwich 44, Argonia 21
Otis-Bison 51, Flinthills 47
Remington 57, Peabody 8
West Elk 37, Marmaton Valley 28
STATEWIDE
Beloit 49, Republic County 44, OT
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 46, Thunder Ridge 39
Blue Valley 67, SM North 42
Carthage (Mo.), Pittsburg Colgan 27
Central Plains 76, Ellsworth 30
Chapman 47, Sacred Heart 35
Cimarron 51, Sublette 33
Clay Center 61, Marysville 46
Clifton-Clyde 45, Doniphan West 37
Colby 50, Burlington (Colo.) 47
Council Grove 62, Rock Creek 27
Dighton 59, Quinter 26
Emporia 33, Independence 30
Frankfort 57, Valley Heights 41
Galena 56, Commerce (Okla.) 29
Garden City 42, Palmer Ridge (Colo.) 34
Gardner-Edgerton 67, Excelsior Springs 18
Girard 42, Baxter Springs 31
Great Bend 57, Junction City 42
Herington 45, Rural Vista 39
Hooker (Okla.) 45, Ulysses 38
Holly (Colo.) 54, Elkhart 38
Hoxie 49, Wheatland-Grinnell 43
Hugoton 80, Gruver (Texas) 19
Jefferson North 55, Horton 24
Jefferson West 49, Wamego 33
Kiowa County 33, St. John 32
Lansing 61, Topeka Seaman 59
Lakeside 42, Osborne 36
Linn 51, Wetmore 50
Maur Hill 49, Jackson Heights 32
Meade 54, South Gray 38
Mission Valley 47, Onaga 31
Ness City 52, WaKeeney 48
Palco 38, Natoma 34
Pike Valley 32, Smith Center 31
Plainville 56, Ell-Saline 49
Purcell (Okla.) 52, Holcomb 37
Riley County 56, Silver Lake 54
Savannah (Mo.) 62, Atchison 54
SM Northwest 54, Washburn Rural 42
Solomon 42, Bennington 34
Southwestern Heights 52, Lakin 43
Spearville 54, Larned 40
Spring Hill 76, Labette County 72, OT
Syracuse 49, McClave (Colo.) 37
Thomas More Prep 57, Hill City 31
Topeka Hayden 48, Basehor-Linwood 42
Topeka West 55, Shawnee Heights 53
Washington County 65, Wakefield 20
Western Plains 37, Pawnee Heights 32
Wilson 54, Tescott 41
Wray (Colo.) 60, Norton 51
Yuma (Colo.) 47, Goodland 42
