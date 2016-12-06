‘Havoc’ defense leads Derby boys over McPherson

With only one week of practice together after the Derby football team won the Class 6A championship, boys basketball coach Brett Flory wasn’t looking for crisp sets or hot shooting in Tuesday’s season-opener against McPherson.
What he did expect was for the program’s motto — “Havoc” — to translate.
Derby did exactly that, creating havoc and speeding up McPherson out of its comfort zone in a 63-46 victory.
“We knew with only one week with these guys it wasn’t going to be perfect,” Flory said. “But the one thing that I think can translate over from the football field to the basketball court is competitiveness. We have a really competitive group this year and I thought that showed tonight.”
Even with a few careless giveaways, McPherson still led 29-28 at halftime.
Ben Pyle, McPherson’s 6-foot-7 star junior, was the perfect weapon against Derby’s full-court, trapping defense. Derby couldn’t send a second defender as often as it likes because of Pyle’s size to pass over the double-team and his vision was able to keep the Bullpups effective in the first half.
But when shots began to fall for Derby in the third quarter, which allowed the Panthers to set up their full-court press more often, McPherson’s lead began to wilt. A 7-0 run to open the third quarter set the tone for Derby and the Panthers would win the third quarter 23-12 to take a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter.
“That’s what ‘havoc’ is,” Wright said. “We play hard every possession, no matter what. Even when we screw up, we just keep coming after people and eventually it wears them down.”
Pyle would go on to score a game-high 25 points with 12 coming from the free-throw line, but the defense of Kenyon Tabor forced him into many difficult shots and kept the Bullpups’ offense from ever running efficiently in the second half.
Derby was led by 41 combined points from Wright and Trevor Gordon, as the Panthers were able to hold a comfortable double-figure lead for the entire fourth quarter.
“I thought we did a good job of speeding them up and getting stops and forcing turnovers,” Gordon said. “Our defense is what we pride ourselves on and that’s what got the job done tonight.”
McPherson
12
17
12
5
—
46
Derby
14
14
23
12
—
63
McPHERSON: Labertew 8, Alexander 6, Pyle 25, Seidl 6, Alexander 1.
DERBY: Dawdy 5, Wright 20, Tabor 8, Adler 2, Clavin 4, Gordon 21, Brown 2, Bell 1.
