Carroll girls finish Heights with 22-point swing

Bishop Carroll girls coach Taylor Dugan went into halftime looking for answers. Her team’s offense struggled and trailed Heights by 11 points.
The offense came alive, though, and Carroll ran away from Heights 65-54 on Tuesday night at Carroll.
“Ashley Carrillo got a couple early fouls and had to sit out the first half,” Dugan said. “When she was back in the third quarter, it was our plan to continue trying to get the ball down low and attack.”
Carrillo, who didn’t attempt a shot in the first half, made three straight shots in the third quarter. She finished with 12 points. The Golden Eagles held Heights scoreless for the first 3 minutes, 13 seconds of the period, just after Carroll pulled within two.
Carroll outscored Heights 23-7 in the quarter and led 48-43.
“We talked in the locker room how we’ve faced a little bit of adversity before,” Dugan said. “It came early and we talked about regaining focus and playing the way we know how to play and we did that.”
Carroll’s offensive attack didn’t let up in the fourth quarter, outscoring Heights 17-11 to improve to 2-0, while Heights fell to 0-2. Brynn Maul led Carroll with 17 points, while Josie Allen added 10 points and nine rebounds. Heights was led by Trinity Conley’s 16 points.
“Carroll came out in the second half going 100 mph,” Heights coach Ken Palmer said. “They were beating us and created a lot of open shots by getting the ball down low.”
Heights
11
25
7
11
—
54
Carroll
13
12
23
17
—
65
HEIGHTS: Lowe 6, Jameson 5, Dewerff 6, Grayson 6, Roberts 2, Watson 10, Teague 3, Conley 16.
CARROLL: Schuckman 5, Bockover 9, Maul 17, Allen 10, Carrillo 12, McCorry 9, Ho 3.
