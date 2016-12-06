High School Sports

December 6, 2016 7:38 PM

Tuesday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Dec. 6)

GIRLS SCORES

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 65, Heights 54

East 59, North 29

South 46, Northwest 33

West at Kapaun

AV-CTL

Andover at Andale

Andover Central 51, Campus 28

Arkansas City at Hutchinson

Cheney at Valley Center

Conway Springs at Wellington

El Dorado at Chapman

Goddard 48, Buhler 17

Independent at Circle

Maize 47, Salina South 15

McPherson 49, Derby 36

Newton 60, Eisenhower 35

Rose Hill 59, Chanute 14

Salina Central at Junction City

CENTRAL PLAINS LEAGUE

Chaparral at Hutchinson Trinity

Cheney at Valley Center

Conway Springs at Wellington

Fredonia at Douglass

Hesston at Garden Plain

Independent at Circle

Medicine Lodge at Pratt Skyline

Sedgwick vs. Belle Plaine

CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE

Hesston at Garden Plain

Hillsboro at Lyons

Pratt at Hays

Smoky Valley at SE-Saline

OTHER AREA GAMES

Argonia 63, Central-Burden 29

Caldwell vs. Norwich

STATEWIDE

Abilene 69, Rock Creek 25

Central Plains 67, Lincoln 29

Centralia 61, Wetmore 31

Emporia 57, Coffeyville 9

Labette County 74, Frontenac 39

Minneola 51, Meade 47

Rossville 65, Sacred Heart 23

Thunder Ridge 59, Osborne 32

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Great Bend QB Jacob Murray

View more video

Sports Videos