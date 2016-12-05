Tuesday’s Wichita-area high school basketball schedule (Dec. 6)

CITY LEAGUE
Girls 6 p.m., boys 7:30
East at North
Heights at Carroll
Northwest at South
West at Kapaun
AV-CTL
Andover at Andale
Arkansas City at Hutchinson
Buhler at Goddard
Campus at Andover Central
Cheney at Valley Center
Conway Springs at Wellington
McPherson at Derby
Newton at Eisenhower
Salina Central at Junction City
Salina South at Maize
CENTRAL PLAINS
Chaparral at Hutchinson Trinity
Fredonia at Douglass
Hesston at Garden Plain
Medicine Lodge at Pratt Skyline
Sedgwick at Belle Plaine
CENTRAL KANSAS
Hillsboro at Lyons
Smoky Valley at SE-Saline
Pratt at Hays
