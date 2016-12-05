High School Sports

December 5, 2016 6:30 PM

Tuesday’s Wichita-area high school basketball schedule (Dec. 6)

CITY LEAGUE

Girls 6 p.m., boys 7:30

East at North

Heights at Carroll

Northwest at South

West at Kapaun

AV-CTL

Andover at Andale

Arkansas City at Hutchinson

Buhler at Goddard

Campus at Andover Central

Cheney at Valley Center

Conway Springs at Wellington

McPherson at Derby

Newton at Eisenhower

Salina Central at Junction City

Salina South at Maize

CENTRAL PLAINS

Cheney at Valley Center

Chaparral at Hutchinson Trinity

Fredonia at Douglass

Hesston at Garden Plain

Medicine Lodge at Pratt Skyline

Sedgwick at Belle Plaine

CENTRAL KANSAS

Conway Springs at Wellington

Hesston at Garden Plain

Hillsboro at Lyons

Smoky Valley at SE-Saline

Pratt at Hays

