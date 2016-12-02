Maize boys outshoot Andover in 73-64 win

With about six minutes to go in Friday’s third quarter – it was important to note the time – an Andover player received a pass in the corner and made a pump-fake.
It seemed like the first time all night that a player willingly passed up a shot, and maybe the last.
Andover and Maize combined for 119 shots, creating a hectic environment, but Maize steadied down the stretch for a 73-64 season-opening win on the road.
Andover erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit in about three minutes, but Maize scored 12 of the final 15 points.
“That’s kind of been our game plan,” Maize senior John Short said. “We’re small, versatile and can run. So it was definitely our plan to come out and get as many shots as we can, because we believe if we’re running, we’ll be able to outrun the other team.”
Andover was constantly up to the challenge, taking 67 shots including 22 three-pointers. The Trojans’ wiped out Maize’s 59-49 lead with a 12-2 run that ended with about three minutes to go.
Andover never captured Maize’s consistency, though. The Eagles made 26 of 52 shots, including 9 of 23 three-pointers, and were finally able to slow the tempo after rebuilding the lead in the final two minutes.
Both teams appeared content to take the first open, or semi-open, shot that was presented during each possession. Maize found more space more often, using quick spaces to find players cutting into the lane.
“I think just taking the easy ones,” Maize coach Chris Grill said of the key to shooting a high percentage in a fast-paced game. “When we go back and watch the film, we’re going to see the ones that hurt our percentage. If we would have taken the ones that were set ... I think the percentage would have been even higher.”
The tempo made the game sloppy at times, as the teams combined for 39 turnovers. Andover’s late rally was helped by Maize mistakes and it appeared fatigue may finally be setting in.
Then Maize quickly rebounded with a collected final two minutes. A three-pointer by sophomore Caleb Grill, the coach’s son, broke a 61-61 tie with 2:33 to go, and on a subsequent possession Tyson Love rebounded his own miss for a putback that put Maize ahead 66-61.
Caleb Grill, in a breakout performance, made five three-pointers including the biggest one of the game.
“Sometimes when you’re young, you don’t have any idea what the pressure is,” Chris Grill said. “You’re just out there playing and having fun. He’s ready to catch and shoot, he’s ready to make that play, and our team is ready for him to make that play.”
Maize
20
16
18
19
—
73
Andover
14
14
18
18
—
64
MAIZE: Grill 17, D. Johnson 7, Short 14, Bugbee 13, Love 14, Jobe 4, Koehn 4.
ANDOVER: Bell 7, Wilson 13, Oberg 18, Hammar 2, Kellerman 9, Herrs 10, Gagnon 5.
