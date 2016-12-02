High School Sports

December 2, 2016 7:32 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Dec. 2)

GIRLS

CITY LEAGUE

Heights at Kapaun

North at Carroll

South 58, Southeast 28 (Thu.)

West at Northwest

AV-CTL

Andover Central at Salina South

Campus at Maize South

Emporia at Newton

Kingman 51, Clearwater 22

Maize at Andover

McPherson 67, El Dorado 23

Rose Hill at Augusta

Salina Central 49, Goddard 34

Winfield at Arkansas City

Valley Center 49, Eisenhower 38

CENTRAL PLAINS LEAGUE

Conway Springs at Independent

Douglass at Trinity Academy

Garden Plain 57, Cheney 38

Medicine Lodge at Belle Plaine

CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE

Abilene 61, Smoky Valley 35

Hesston at Sacred Heart

Pratt at Larned

Sterling at Hillsboro

STATEWIDE

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 43, Natoma 16

Girard 49, Iola 13

Hays 52, Garden City 34 (Thu.)

Lawrence 56, Topeka 44

Liberal 53, Holcomb 23

Norton 36, Oakley 23

Olathe Northwest 54, Washburn Rural 52

