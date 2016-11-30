High School Sports

November 30, 2016

The Eagle’s 2016 All-Metro football team

By Taylor Eldridge

OFFENSE

WR

Evan Bell

Andover

6-2

175

Sr.

Led Kansas in receptions (92) and added 1,220 yards and 12 touchdowns to lead the Trojans to a winning record — all in his first year playing receiver.

TE

Kenyon Tabor

Derby

6-4

200

Sr.

Derby’s most dynamite offensive weapon in winning back-to-back 6A championships, as he caught 69 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns.

L

Ben Adler

Trinity Academy

6-4

310

Sr.

A dominant two-way force on the lines at Trinity, but he was at his best at left tackle. Showed off athletic ability on a 14-yard touchdown catch and run.

L

Evan Clark

Derby

6-3

270

Jr.

His strength and agility made the left side of Derby’s offensive line nearly inpenetrable, as the Panthers rolled up 437 yards and 48 points per game.

L

Joey Gilbertson

Northwest

6-3

285

Sr.

Toughness and technical ability made Gilbertson stand out at left guard, as Northwest broke the state record for yards per game for the second year in a row.

L

AJ Vang

Goddard

6-3

260

Jr.

One of the most physical linemen around on one of the most physical teams around, as Goddard ran for more than 3,700 yards and played for the 5A title.

L

Austin Youngers

Garden Plain

6-0

240

Jr.

Unanimous all-league player on offense and defense because of a motor that helped Garden Plain rush for more than 3,500 yards from his guard spot.

QB

Jayden Price

Mulvane

6-1

175

Jr.

An electric athlete that had the ability to hurt defenses with his arm (1,551 passing yards, 18 touchdowns) or legs (1,640 rushing yards, 23 touchdowns).

RB

Kody Gonzalez

Goddard

5-11

200

Sr.

A bruising runner who earned the name “Chu Chu Train” after running through defenses for a school-record 1,866 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns.

RB

Brody Kooser

Derby

5-10

170

Jr.

Rushed for 1,664 yards and led Derby with a total of 33 touchdowns, as the Panthers won back-to-back championships in Class 6A.

RB

Jahlyl Rounds

Northwest

5-10

190

Sr.

Handled a full workload for the first time and responded with 1,474 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns for the No. 1 offense in Class 6A.

K

Aaron Coash

Valley Center

5-11

185

Jr.

Connected on eight field goals, missing one, with a long of 47 yards. Also made 27 of 29 extra-point attempts.

DEFENSE

L

Aidan Camp

Andale

5-11

190

Sr.

Used his athleticism and tenacity to become a feared presence along Andale’s dominant line. Was named defensive MVP in AV-CTL IV.

L

Peerlus Walker

Derby

6-1

265

Sr.

A disruptive force (47 tackles, 12 quarterback hurries) along Derby’s odd-man front for a defense that allowed 12.3 points in another title season.

L

Dalen Williams

Heights

6-2

245

Jr.

A dominant force in the middle for Heights after a breakout season that included 10 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and 63 tackles.

L

Ethan Wright

Goddard

6-1

225

Sr.

The defensive MVP of AV-CTL II after leading Goddard in tackles (102), tackles for loss (15), and sacks (5.5) in an 11-win season.

LB

Tommy Carter

Derby

6-1

185

Sr.

Led Derby’s defense with 87 tackles and was named defensive MVP of the AV-CTL I after leading the Panthers to back-to-back titles.

LB

Dallin Marlnee

Augusta

6-4

215

Sr.

Became a defensive force with his size and speed, leading Augusta with 102 tackles and 11 tackles for loss; defensive MVP of the AV-CTL III.

LB

Cooper Root

Collegiate

6-3

225

Sr.

Athleticism was showcased on offense (414 receiving yards, six touchdowns) and defense (team-leading 77 tackles) on a playoff team.

DB

Tristen Dagenais

Andale

5-9

170

Sr.

Highly-intelligent player who made key plays for Andale on defense and on offense (more than 1,500 yards and 23 total touchdowns).

DB

Zach Esau

Hesston

5-11

170

Sr.

A playmaker at safety when he wasn’t leading the Swathers to their first title-game appearance since 1992 at quarterback (4,037 total yards).

DB

Tanner Igo

Derby

6-2

180

Sr.

An explosive athlete who was also dangerous in the return game, finishing with 51 tackles and four interceptions to lead Derby to another title.

DB

Nate Pauly

Garden Plain

5-9

165

Sr.

A weekly highlight machine at quarterback (1,522 rushing yards, 28 touchdowns) that was also the team’s top defender in the secondary.

P

Braeden Cooper

Derby

6-0

190

Sr.

Averaged 41.0 yards per punt to break Derby’s school record in a season. Also played linebacker and finished with 60 tackles and six sacks.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Scott Vang, Goddard

Vang led Goddard to 11 wins and a berth in the 5A championship game in a program that had averaged three wins in the previous eight seasons.

All-Metro selection process

This is the 13th year for All-Metro teams selected by The Eagle, recognizing the best high school athletes in team sports throughout Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties.

The Eagle sent nomination ballots to football coaches at the high schools in Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties.

Coaches were asked to return the ballots with nominations of the best players within those counties that they saw this season, including their own players.

Taylor Eldridge selected the team after tabulating nominations, his own evaluation of players and additional input from coaches.

