PHOTOS: Derby defeats Blue Valley 17-14 to take 6A State Championship

Derby's Spencer Olmsted (30), Dan Dawdy (10) and other hoist the championship trophy after defeating Blue Valley 17-14 during the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
Derby's Nathan Fowle takes a bite of the 6A State Champions trophy after the Panthers defeated Blue Valley 17-14 at the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
Derby coach Brandon Clark takes in the 17-14 victory over Overland Park-Blue Valley in the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
Derby's Cooper Welch celebrates after the Panthers defeated Blue Valley 17-14 in the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
Blue Valley's Michael Maffry feels the sting of defeat after their loss to Derby 17-14 in the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
Derby's Spencer Olmsteaf, center, and his teammates take a bite of the championship trophy after defeating Blue Valley 17-14 at the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
Derby's Tanner Igo (26)intercepts a pass intended for Blue Valley's Harrison Van Dyne (9) to seal the game 17-14 at the end of the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
Derby kicker Blayten Tullis celebrates with teammate Braeden Cooper (42) after his field goal put Derby ahead of Blue Valley 17-14 late in the fourth quarter at the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
The Derby students cheer on their team during the game with Blue Valley in the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
The Derby Panthers take the field before their game with Blue Valley in the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
Derby's Michael Littleton (14) gets congratulated after scoring first against Blue Valley in the first quarter during the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
Parents, students and players celebrate after the Panthers defeated Blue Valley 17-14 at the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
Derby players and coaches celebrate after defeating Blue Valley 17-14 in the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
Derby kicker Playten Tullis (4) kicks the go-ahead field goal against Blue Valley late in the fourth quarter during the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday.Tullis' kick helped the Panthers defeat Blue Valley 17-14. (Nov. 26, 2106)
Derby's Kenyon Tabor hauls in a pass against Blue Valley's Eric Olson in the first quarter during the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
The Derby defense celebrates after an interception against Blue Valley in the fourth quarter during the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
Blue Valley's Harrison Van Dyne, top manages to hold on to a pass despite the tight defense of Derby's Cooper Welch (17) as he scores right before halftime against Derby during the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
Blue Valley's Harrison Van Dyne (9) catches a pass against Derby's Cooper Welch in the first quarter during the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
The Derby students cheer on their team against Blue Valley during the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
Blue Valley's Owen Olson (16) breaks up a pass for Derby's Kai Lemons giving Blue Valley's Brody Jacobsen (1) a chance to intercept in in the third quarter during the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
Derby's Braden Richardson, right, and the defense celebrate after an interception against Blue Valley in the third quarter during the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
Derby's Braden Richardson, right, intercepts a pass against Blue Valley in the third quarter during the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
Derby's Brody Kooser runs against Blue Valley in the third quarter during the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
Derby's Tanner Igo, right, breaks up a pass intended for Blue Valley's Gustavo Gomez in the fourth quarter during the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
The Derby defense go after Blue Valley's Gistavo Gomez in the second quarter during the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
The Derby defense breaks up a pass intended for Blue Valley's Gustavo Gomez (6) in the fourth quarter during the 6A championship game in Emporia Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2106)
