PHOTOS: Goddard falls to Mill Valley in 5A final

Mill Valley's Evan Rice caught this touchdown pass in the second overtime against Goddard in the 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday. The following extra-point proved to be the game winner.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Goddard quarterback Blake Sullivan is consoled by his father Rick after losing to Mill Valley in the 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday. Shawnee-Mill Valley on by making an extra point in the second overtime.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Goddard kicker Gentry Cole reacts to missing an extra point in the second overtime against Mill Valley in the 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday. Mill Valley scored on the next possession and kicked an extra point to win the game.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Goddard's Kody Gonzalez runs for a long touchdown the third quarter against Mill Valley during the 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Goddard's Kody Gonzalez breaks the tackle of Mill Valley's Jackson Eber and heads for the end zone during the third quarter of the 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Mill Valley kicker Jaccard Machette is hugged by coach Joel Applebee after Machette kicked an extra point in the second overtime to win the 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Goddard's Blake Sullivan celebrates scoring a two-point conversion to tie the game against Mill Valley in the fourth quarter of the 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Mill Valley's Evan Rice catches a touchdown pass over Goddard's Garrett Howard in the fourth quarter of the 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Goddard's Blake Sullivan loses the ball against Mill Valley in the fourth quarter of the 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday. The officials ruled that Sullivan had already crossed the goal line and the play resulted in a touchdown.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Goddard's Justin Amaro leaves the field after his team lost the 5A state title game to Mill Valley on an extra point in the second overtime in Pittsburg on Saturday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Goddard Blake Sullivan celebrates a touchdown against Mill Valley the 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Goddard Blake Sullivan loses a shoe while being tackled by Mill Valley defenders the 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Goddard's Trentin Johnson sacks Mill Valley quarterback Kendal Christopher during the 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Goddard Blake Sullivan nearly has helmet ripped off by Mill Valley's Cole Ivey during the 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Mill Valley fans had a message for Goddard before their 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Goddard's Kody Gonzalez runs for a touchdown against Mill Valley during the 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Mill Valley quarterback Kendal Christopher recovers his own fumble during the 5A state title game against Goddard on Saturday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Mill Valley's Joel Donn intercepts a pass in front of Goddard's Bryant Mocaby during the 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Goddard's Andre Vang sits in disbelief after Mill Valley won 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday by making an extra point in the second overtime.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Mill Valley celebrates its 5A state title after they beat Goddard by hitting an extra point in the second overtime of the 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Goddard’s Myael Williams reacts after Mill Valley kicker Jaccard Machette hit an extra point in the second overtime to win the 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Goddard's Andre Vang hangs his head while Mill Valley is presented the championship trophy after winning the game on an extra point in the second overtime of the 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Goddard's Andre Vang, left, and Ian McSwain are in disbelief after Mill Valley won 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday by making an extra point in the second overtime.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Goddard's Thomas Parks sports blue hair before taking on Mill Valley in the 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Mill Valley kicker Jaccard Machette kicks an extra point in the second overtime to win the 5A state title game in Pittsburg on Saturday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle