Defense, last-second field goal deliver Derby back-to-back 6A titles

All champions must go through adversity at some point, and for Derby football that moment came in the locker room at Welch Stadium during halftime of the Saturday’s Class 6A championship game.
For the first time in almost two years, Derby trailed at a halftime.
“The seniors got together and we talked about how do we want to go out,” Derby senior safety Tanner Igo said. “We realized our time together was running out. We didn’t want to go out with a loss. We wanted to go out on top.”
Derby’s defense rose to the occasion with a second-half shutout and Blayten Tullis booted a 21-yard field goal with 27 seconds for a 17-14 victory over previously-unbeaten Blue Valley.
The second straight title-game victory over Blue Valley gave Derby (13-0) its first undefeated season and its first back-to-back state championships. The Panthers have won three of the last four 6A titles.
“I’ve been saying all year that our defense is our rock,” Derby coach Brandon Clark said. “And we sure did lean on them today.”
The final output — 350 yards — looked acceptable for the Derby offense, but three fumbles (one lost), an interception, and poor production on crucial downs (4 of 15 on third down and 0 of 4 on fourth down) put the onus on the Derby defense to come through.
Twice Derby came through with defensive stands when Blue Valley was closer than 20 yards from the end zone. Tanner Igo came up with a fourth-down interception on the goal line in the second quarter, then Braeden Cooper jarred the ball loose on a sack in the third quarter and Tommy Carter recovered the fumble.
“We put so much pressure on the defense this game and they responded every time,” Derby quarterback Dan Dawdy said. “I don’t know what the score would have been if our defense wasn’t those guys, but I don’t think we would be out here right now celebrating.”
Blue Valley’s high-octane offense never truly found its rhythm, although it did take a 14-6 lead into halftime. Blue Valley capitalized on a short field on its first touchdown drive, then connected on a 32-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Van Dyne on the final play of the second quarter.
Derby’s defense had rarely given up big plays and for them to give one up on the final play of the half was even more uncharacteristic.
Carter, a senior linebacker, pulled his defense together in the locker room for a fiery speech. He talked about their brotherhood, how many of them had been playing together for the last 10 years, and how they weren’t going to go out like this.
“Pressure, yeah, there was pressure, but we’ve seen it before,” Carter said. “We just had to play our game and play ball.”
Derby’s defense responded with eight straight stands in the second half, including five straight stops after Derby tied the score at 14 with 3:04 left in the third quarter when Kenyon Tabor (9 catches, 129 yards) caught a 20-yard touchdown pass and then the two-point conversion.
Derby held an offense averaging more than 40 points and 450 yards to season-lows of 14 points and 229 yards.
“We don’t really have any huge or fast guys on our defense,” Clark said. “We don’t have any 4.4 or 4.5 guys, but when they strap on those pads, they become 4.3, 4.4 guys.”
After the defense came through with its final stand, Derby finally received the big play it was looking for in special teams when Brody Kooser slipped a tackle on the punt return and darted 25 yards down to the Blue Valley 34-yard line with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Dawdy (224 passing yards) and Kooser (139 rushing yards) picked up two straight first downs, but the drive stalled out four yards from the end zone with 31 seconds left.
Clark said he never considered not sending Tullis, who had missed an extra-point try earlier in the game, out for the potential game-winner.
Blue Valley attempted to ice Tullis by calling a timeout, which he admitted gave him some nerves.
“It was so scary,” Tullis said. “But I’m just glad I have my teammates there that gave me the confidence. They were in my ear the whole time and they believed in me, so I just went out there and kicked.”
In the last huddle before Tullis took the field, Clark spoke to his players as if the kick had already gone through. He broke the huddle with a “state champs” chant.
“If he didn’t walk out of that huddle with at least a little confidence, then I don’t know what else I could have done,” Clark said, smiling. “I wouldn’t have called it if we didn’t believe in him.”
Sure enough, Tullis’ kick was true and the dream that these Derby seniors set out to achieve in the second grade was finalized into reality.
“These are my brothers on and off the field,” said Tabor, as chants of “back-to-back” rang out on the field. “We did it and we did it as a family.”
Blue Valley
0
14
0
0
—
14
Derby
6
0
8
3
—
17
D — Littleton 11 pass from Dawdy (kick failed)
BV — Totta 1 run (Likens kick)
BV — Van Dyne 32 pass from Dercher (Likens kick)
D — Tabor 20 pass from Dawdy (Tabor pass from Dawdy)
D — Tullis 21 FG
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Blue Valley, Evans 10-17, Totta 4-3, Gomez 1-(-2), Van Dyne 1-(-3); Derby, Kooser 31-139, Dawdy 4-(-13).
Passing — Blue Valley, Dercher 24-48-3-225; Derby, Dawdy 19-38-1-224.
Receiving — Blue Valley, Van Dyne 7-92, Gomez 7-52, Brown 4-36, Green 4-35; Derby, Tabor 9-129, Littleton 9-91, Kooser 1-4.
Comments