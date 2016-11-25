A look at the East Blue Aces basketball teams

SCHEDULE
December – 6, North; 9, at Southeast; 10, at South; 13, at Carroll; 16, West.
January – 3, Northwest; 6, at Kapaun; 10, Heights; 14, TBA at Koch Arena; 19-21, at Topeka tournament (B); 26-28, at El Dorado tournament (G); 31, at North.
February – 3, Southeast; 7, Carroll; 10, at West; 14, South; 17, at Northwest; 21, Kapaun; 23, at Heights.
BOYS
Coach: Joe Jackson, fifth season, 78-19
Last season: 16-7
Top players
Michael McKinney, 5-10, sr., G
Elijah Kelly, 6-3, sr., G
Zion Fralin, 6-2, sr., G
James Caldwell, 6-3, sr., F
East is dedicated to again becoming a feared defensive team, one that will disrupt offenses with its length and quickness.
While the team doesn’t have the rim protection it’s had in recent memory, East is loaded with lengthy guards who Jackson thinks can be used to create havoc on the defensive end.
“I’m really pleased defensively compared to where we were a year ago at this time,” Jackson said. “I think we’re quite a bit ahead right now.”
East graduated most of its scoring punch from last year’s state-qualifying team, but Jackson thinks McKinney is poised for a breakout senior season.
Not only is he East’s leading scorer (9.6) from last season, but he has the ability to create for others and also lock up the other team’s best guard.
“Michael is a kid that we are going to lean on pretty heavily as a leader,” Jackson said. “I think with the work he has done in the offseason, he should be one of the top guards in the entire state this year.”
Kelly (7.8 points) hit a number of clutch shots last season and should develop into a primary scoring threat for East, while the athleticism of Fralin at guard and Caldwell in the post has earned them an expanded role.
But it is the play of the sophomore class that has Jackson really excited. He thinks at least three — Fred Jenkins, Jaylen Randle, and SaVaughn Carter — can make an immediate impact.
“I think we have a group that is committed to the defensive end and playing great defense,” Jackson said. “We want to make it difficult for teams to run their stuff against us and we want to be in those passing lanes. That’s been a big emphasis of ours going into this season and I think these guys get it.”
GIRLS
Coach: Shane Dreiling, first season
Last season: 7-14
Top players
Ja’mia Jackson, 5-6, so., G
Mariah McKinney, 5-8, jr., G
Kyeisha Ross, 5-5, jr., G
Aniya Keeling, 5-8, jr., F
Tierra Powell, 5-3, sr., G
Dreiling realizes his personality is almost a polar opposite of what the team has been accustomed to.
“I think it was a little more relaxed,” Dreiling said. “That’s one thing I’ve never been called.”
Dreiling hopes his high-intensity ways will bring the best out of a team he believes has the talent to make a push for a winning record.
“It’s just about adjusting the culture around here,” Dreiling said. “I think it’s a little more strict now, a little more accountability than they’re used to. We want to make sure these girls are representing the program well on and off the court.”
Jackson led the team in scoring last season as a freshman and Dreiling thinks another year of maturity will allow her to take another step forward offensively. McKinney was also a starter last season and should be one of East’s top threats.
East doesn’t have a lot of size, but it does have a lot of quickness and Dreiling thinks that can be leveraged by playing a more up-tempo game.
“I think it’s going to be a pretty interesting season,” Dreiling said. “These girls seem hungry to turn the program around and I think they’re excited for the new approach to things. We’re going to play a more full-court game and try to take advantage of our athletic ability.”
Taylor Eldridge
Comments