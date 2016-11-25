A look at the Derby Panthers basketball teams

SCHEDULE
December – 6, McPherson; 9, Maize; 13, at Salina Central; 16, at Campus.
January – 3, Salina South; 10, at Newton; 12, Hutchinson; 14, vs. TBA at Koch Arena; 17, at Maize South (G); 19-21, at Dodge City tournament (B); 24, at Maize South (B); 26-28, at Emporia tournament (G); 31, Great Bend.
February – 3, at Maize; 7, Salina Central; 10, Newton; 14, at Salina South; 17, Campus; 21, at Hutchinson; 23, at Andover Central.
BOYS
Coach: Brett Flory, sixth season, 82-29
Last season: 12-9
Top players
Nyjee Wright, 5-10, sr., G
Trevor Gordon, 6-3, sr., G
Kenyon Tabor, 6-4, sr., F
Brett Bell, 6-5, sr., F
Josh Clavin, 6-2, sr., G
The evolution of Wright is set to reach its final stage this season, as Flory believes the senior can exceed his averages of 19 points, six assists, and five rebounds from last season.
Wright has worked even more on his explosion and jump shot and he also become more vocal, something he wasn’t always comfortable with in the past.
“We needed Nyjee to talk and now he’s starting to do it and direct our team the way great point guards do,” Flory said. “It makes him better and it makes us better.”
Derby was as up-and-down as its 12-9 record indicates a year ago, but Flory thinks this team is ready to take a step forward in becoming a consistent winner.
Gordon (10 points) flourished at the end of last season and his offensive versatility gives Derby a reliable second option to Wright. Clavin will help spread the floor with his shooting ability, Bell added 20 pounds over the summer to become more equipped to play down low, and Tabor has the athleticism and size to become a defensive force for Derby.
“Kenyon is the most athletic guy I’ve ever coach,” Flory said. “He’s a great defender and rebounder because he wants to be great at those things. He loves guarding the other team’s best player.”
Half of the varsity team played on the football team, which played through the state championship game, which has Flory a little nervous for the beginning of the season. But he thinks the pieces are there for a special season.
“The best thing about this team, and you see it on the football field, is that these guys really like each other and like playing together,” Flory said. “We’re going to need some time to get our football guys ready, but we’ll get it together. There’s no question we’re going to gel, it’s just a matter of how fast we can make that happen.”
GIRLS
Coach: Jodie Karsak, fourth season, 34-32
Last season: 19-4
Top players
Kennedy Brown, 6-5, so., F
Tor’E Alford, 5-7, so., G
Holly Mills, 5-9, jr., F
Sydney Nilles, 5-8, fr., G
Six seniors are gone from last season’s state-qualifying, 19-win team, but Derby returns a solid foundation in Brown, Alford, and Mills.
Brown (13 points, 10 rebounds) presents a matchup problem for most teams at 6-foot-5.
“Obviously everyone wants to talk about her height and it’s true that height really does change the game, for sure,” Karsak said. “But she’s also just a really good basketball player. She’s one of our best passers on the team and the girls really look up to her as a leader.”
Alford is a point guard “who comes around once every 20 years,” according to Karsak.
“The way she sees the floor is just really, really special,” Karsak said. “She’s able to make everybody around her better on the offensive end.”
Mills was the spark plug that Karsak thinks turned around Derby’s season last year when a midseason injury forced her into the starting lineup. Her energy and ability to rebound and defend make her invaluable.
That gives Derby a great trio to work with, but to repeat last season’s success it will need to develop the rest of its inexperienced roster. Derby only has one senior on the roster, so leadership will likely come from the three returners.
“Ultimately, we’re looking for that great chemistry because I believe if we’re going to go far then we have to have that chemistry and we have to love each other,” Karsak said. “We are going to be young and inexperienced, so there’s a lot of room there for these juniors and sophomores to step up.”
Taylor Eldridge
