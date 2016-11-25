A look at the Carroll Eagles basketball teams

SCHEDULE
December – 2, North; 6, Heights; 9, at Northwest; 10, at Southeast; 13, East; 16, at South.
January – 3, Kapaun; 10, West; 12, 13 or 14, vs. TBA at Koch Arena; 19-21, at Dodge City tournament (B); 24, at North; 26-28, at Newton tournament (G); 31, at Heights.
February – 3, Northwest; 7, at East; 10, South; 14, Southeast; 17, at Kapaun; 23, at West.
BOYS
Coach: Mike Domnick, first season
Last season: 10-11
Top players
Logan Kennedy, 6-3, sr., F
R.J. Biby, 6-0, sr., G
Luke Evans, 6-1, jr., G
Adam Theis, 5-10, sr., G
Clay Cundiff, 6-5, so., F
Ethan Lopez, 6-0, sr., G
Domnick takes over at Carroll after an offseason in which Lonnie Lollar resigned after 11 seasons and his replacement, former Wichita State player Gary Cundiff, stepped down this week amid felony theft charges.
Domnick, who was originally hired as Cundiff’s assistant, credited his players for their approach to a transition that occurred days before practice began.
“I’ve been very impressed with these kids,” said Domnick, a longtime coach who teaches at Maize South. “They are, ‘Yes sir, no sir’ look-you-in-the-eye types. It’s been a great experience in that aspect to see kids really buy into what you’re doing.”
The Eagles lost six seniors off a team that dropped seven games by five points or less. That left Carroll with a group of role players ready to take on more.
Domnick said his team’s identity will be molded in early games.
“I’m still getting to know them to a degree and just not sure what style we’re going to have,” he said. “I would guess it would be about the middle of January before we’ll finally settle on the way to go about the rest of the year.”
Kennedy, Biby and Evans provide leadership and experience, while Clay Cundiff, Gary’s son, will give the Eagles some size.
“There’s no superstar coming back that was All-City,” Domnick said. “Everyone seems pretty excited to have a new set of eyes on them and prove they’re worthy.”
GIRLS
Coach: Taylor Dugan, fifth season, 64-28
Last season: 20-5, third in 5A
Top players
Brynn Maul, 5-6, sr., G
Ashley Carrillo, 5-10, sr., F
Josie Allen, 5-8, sr., F
Kassie Schuckman, 5-6, sr., G
Whitney Bockover, 5-6, sr., G
Carroll has added to its victory total – 13, 15, 16 and 20 -- each season under Dugan, and with an experienced team that played all three days at the Class 5A tournament in March, that upward trend could continue.
“They have been with me at the JV and varsity levels for the last three years,” Dugan said. “They know the system. They know what I expect.
“We definitely have high expectations for our five seniors.”
Carrillo, the Eagles’ top returning scorer at 9.4 points, missed the postseason with a knee injury, but is back. Her absence created key playing time for underclassmen like Britney Ho, a 6-foot sophomore who gives Carroll front-line depth.
Maul, who averaged 8.5 points, took things to another level at state, scoring 16 points in each of Carroll’s last two games. Others with scoring capability include 5-11 junior Ashton McCorry (6.8) and Allen (5.8).
Schuckman (3.8) and Bockover (3.3) are veteran players who can help overcome the departures of two seniors off last year’s team.
“Postseason play is when you when you want to peak and I think we did that last year,” Dugan said. “Losing Ashley, the team kind of came together. We have a competitive group who will do anything to win and fight to the end.”
Scott Paske
