A look at the North Redskins basketball teams

SCHEDULE
December – 2, at Augusta; 6, Chanute; 9 at Hesston; 10, Garden Plain (at Hesston); 13, Mulvane; 16 at Wellington.
January – 3, at Clearwater; 6, Collegiate; 10, at Andale; 16-21, at Halstead tournament (B); 17, Andover Central (G); 24, Andover Central (B); 26-28, at Haven tournament (G); 31, at El Dorado.
February – 7, Winfield; 10, at Mulvane; 14, Wellington; 17, Clearwater; 21, at Collegiate; 23, Andale.
BOYS
Coach: Gary Squires, ninth season, 84-92
Last season: 5-16
Top players
Kace Vongsakda, 5-11, jr., G
Patton Hatter, 6-6, jr., G
Ronnell Goldsten, 5-9, sr., G
Andre Gruawald, 6-1, sr., G
Jonah Carrasco, 6-7, sr., F
Scoring shouldn’t be a problem at North, where a pair of offensive threats return in Vongsakda and Hatter. The two have plenty of experience, averaging double figures in scoring a year ago and will get the added support from newcomers Goldsten and Gruawald – seniors who transferred from East.
“We’ve got some depth this year,” Squires said. “We’ve got guys returning who are bigger and stronger than last year, so we’re excited about that.”
But North allowed 66 points per game last season, and Squires said improvement will have to come at the defensive end. He’s optimistic about his plans, which include more on-the-ball defensive on the perimeter in man-to-man along with occasionally switching to a zone and even showing full-court pressure.
“When we talk about improving our man-to-man defense it’s keeping guys from coming through the lane,” Squires said. “We can do those things because we’ve got guys coming back who already know the system.”
Squires said he doesn’t expect the two transfers to take long to learn the system and contribute right away. But the key to their success, he said, was the scoring from his two primary offensive threats: Vongsakda and Hatter.
“They’ve got to score for us to win,” he said. “It’s like any other team, you’ve got to make shots to win.”
GIRLS
Coach: Brendan Patterson, fifth season, 20-64
Last season: 5-16
Top players
Danisha Brown, 5-0, sr., G
Keanna Sullivan, 5-8, sr., F
Tatyana Henry, 5-6, sr., G
Micaela Saenz, 5-6, sr., G
Though developing talent is a key part of building a basketball program, it won’t guarantee success without getting those individual talented players to work as a team.
Such is the case this season at North, where Patterson will welcome some talented transfers. Tatyana Henry, who played at Derby, will spend her senior year at North.
“You can tell she’s played basketball before. She’s got that high basketball IQ,” Patterson said. “She will orchestrate an offense. Right now it’s coming slowly because she’s still learning the offense, but she’ll tell people where they need to be.”
Henry may know basketball, but she’ll have to learn North basketball along with returning seniors Brown and Sullivan. Patterson said Brown is “quick and coachable,” while Sullivan will move into a larger role on the varsity squad this year as a primary presence under the basket.
“She played JV a lot last year,” Patterson said of Sullivan. “But she’s surprised me in practices. She’s improved.”
Patterson said there’s some excitement around the team as the talent rises. But the necessity to coming together is at the top of the priority list.
“We’ve got a pretty good group of kids,” he said. “The biggest challenge is getting them to communicate and play with one another. If we can do that we have an opportunity to compete as we improve as a unit.”
Billy Byler
