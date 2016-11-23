A look at the Eisenhower Tigers basketball teams

SCHEDULE
December – 2, at Valley Center; 6, Newton; 9, Andover; 16, Dodge City.
January – 3, Maize South; 6, at Salina Central; 10, Goddard; 13, Andover Central; 17-20, at Spring Hill tournament (B); 17, Maize (G); 24, Maize (B); 26-28, at Emporia tournament (G); 31, Arkansas City.
February – 3, Valley Center; 7, at Andover; 10, at Goddard; 14, at Maize South; 17, Hutchinson; 21, at Andover Central; 23, at Arkansas City.
BOYS
Coach: Steve Blue, sixth season, 89-23
Last season: 21-2
Top players
Matt Pile, 6-8, sr., F
Dylan Vincent, 6-2, jr., G
Tanner King, 6-3, jr., F
Brycen Bush, 6-2, sr., G
Jeff Wake, 6-2, jr., G
In Pile (20 points, 15 rebounds) and Vincent (18 points, 6.5 assists), Eisenhower returns two of the best players in Class 5A.
Blue said both have improved and added aspects to their game. Pile has worked on his perimeter game, while Vincent has become stronger.
“With those two, we know exactly what we’re going to get,” Blue said.
But so do other teams, and Blue knows Eisenhower will likely face constant double-teams on Pile and Vincent this season.
While no one else returns who averaged more than five points, Blue thinks King, a 6-3 versatile forward, is primed for a breakout season in an expanded role.
Bush and Wake have earned reputations as knock-down shooters in practice, and Shawn McCool is another senior who is expected to play meaningful minutes.
“I think we have great pieces surrounding Matt and Dylan so if they do get double-teamed, then we’ve got guys who can make defenses pay,” Blue said. “For us, we’ve just got to get them to believe in themselves and not always defer to Matt or Dylan and stand and watch when they have the ball.”
Eisenhower will enter the season with lofty expectations and is still after that elusive first win in the state tournament.
“What sticks out to me about this team is that they’re such a great group of guys who really enjoy playing together,” Blue said. “This group works so well together and they’re pretty much like five fingers on a hand when they’re all working together. This group has a great basketball IQ and I’m excited to see what they can do.”
GIRLS
Coach: Joe Blasi, sixth season, 38-58
Last season: 6-15
Top players
Mallory Miller, 5-8, sr., G
Macy Omli, 5-8, jr., G
Sienna Brown, 5-6, so., G
Eisenhower will be young and inexperienced, in some ways reminding Blasi of when the program first began.
“We have some kids with potential, but it’s kind of going to be a baptism by fire,” Blasi said. “The difference this time around is that we do have a Mallory and a Macy.”
Mallory Miller (15 points) was a second-team all-league player last season and Macy Omli (6 points, 6 rebounds) was the team’s top defensive option. Those two will take on an even larger role this season with so much inexperience around them.
“They’re both experienced, so they know that they’re probably going to have to carry most of the load for us,” Blasi said. “But they’re not going to score 30 apiece, so we’re going to have to have some young girls step up.”
Blasi thinks that Miller and Omli can help ease that transition through their own play. Miller, at 5-8, has good height for a point guard and can create for others, while Omli has the speed and quickness to create a matchup problem for almost any team. Brown also returns with varsity experience as a sophomore.
Eisenhower’s biggest challenge will be how to defend in the post, as the team will lack a true post player and not have a player over 5-10.
“We’re going to have to figure out ways to stop other teams because I don’t think we’re going to score 65 a game,” Blasi said. “So we’re going to have to find ways to limit other teams and then find a way to get easy buckets for ourselves.”
Taylor Eldridge
