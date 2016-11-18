PHOTOS: Buhler buries Maize South

Allie Jarman, left, swings Crystal Henry before the Maize South-Buhler game Friday night.
Fred Solis
Buhler's Brendan Webb scores a touchdown against Maize South in the first quarter Friday night at Maize South.
Buhler's Dalton Brown finds room around the end against Maize South in the first half Friday night.
Buhler's Dalton Smyres catches a pass as Maize South's Tyler White defends in the first half Friday night.
Buhler, left, and Maize South captains meet at midfield for the coin toss prior to their game Friday night.
Buhler's Ethan White makes a big run against Maize South in the first quarter Friday night at Maize South.
Maize South's Jack Wagner tackles Buhler's Dalton Brown in the first quarter Friday night at Maize South.
Maize South band members Grace Ingram, left, and Cassidy Watson loosen up prior to the Mavericks taking the field Friday night against Buhler.
Buhler's Dalton Brown falls forward after a run against Maize South in the first quarter Friday night at Maize South.
A Maize South defender grabs the jersey of Buhler's Dalton Brown in an attempt to stop him in the first half Friday night.
Maize South's Ethan Richardson leads the Mavericks onto the field against Buhler Friday night.
Maize South fans cheer on the Mavericks as they take on Buhler Friday night.
Buhler's Ethan White runs through an opening in the line against Maize South in the first quarter Friday night at Maize South.
Maize South band members Jessica Tran, left, and Jennifer Sayler tune up prior to the Mavericks taking the field Friday night against Buhler
Buhler's Austin Johnson tries to head up field as Maize South's Max Domnick defends in the first half Friday night.
Maize South's Ethan Richardson is tackled for a loss by a Buhler defenders in the first half Friday night.
Maize South coach Brent Pfeifer shows his disappointment at a Mavericks' penalty in their game against Buhler Friday night.
Buhler's Dalton Smyres can't come up with the catch as Maize South's Jack Wagner defends in the second quarter Friday night.
Maize South's Bradyn Wiens finds an opening against Buhler in the second half Friday night.
Maize South's Max Domnick makes a shoestring tackle of Buhler's Dalton Brown in the second quarter Friday night.
Maize South's Brett Parke looks for an opening against Buhler in the second quarter Friday night.
Maize South's Brett Parke tries to turn the corner against Buhler in the fourth quarter Friday night.
Buhler's Brendan Webb, left, chases down Maize South's Brett Parke in the fourth quarter Friday night.
Buhler's Ethan White tries to keep his balance after a long run against Maize South in the fourth quarter Friday night.
Maize South's Ethan Richardson picks up yardage against Buhler in the second half Friday night.
Maize South's Ethan Richardson falls forward after a run against Buhler in the fourth quarter Friday night.
Buhler celebrates its 27-7 victory over Maize South Friday night.
Buhler players celebrate their 27-7 victory over Maize South Friday night.
Buhler's Tyler Whitson, left, and Cade Miller celebrates the Crusadersâ€™ 27-7 victory over the Mavericks Friday night.
Buhler's Brendan Webb celebrates the Crusadersâ€™ 27-7 victory over the Mavericks Friday night.
Buhler's Lawson Schultz, left, and Brendan Webb celebrate the Crusadersâ€™ 27-7 victory over the Mavericks Friday night.
Maize South coach Brent Pfeifer watches his team run plays before their game against Buhler Friday night.
Buhler's Brendan Webb scores a touchdown against Maize South in the first quarter Friday night at Maize South.
Fans at the Buhler-Maize South game bundled up to combat the cold conditions Friday night.
