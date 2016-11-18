Derby runs over Lawrence Free State 49-21 in 6A semifinal

Derby's Tommy Carter (6) and Jack Taylor (3) celebrate after their victory over Lawrence Free State 49-21 in the 6A semi-final at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Derby's Jackson Syring (25) celebrates after recovering an onside kick against Lawrence Free State in the first half of their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Derby's Dan Dawdy (10) runs in for aTD against Lawrence free State in the first half of their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Derby's Brody Kooser (1) runs for a TD against Lawrence Free State in the first half of their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Derby's Michael Littleton (14) pulls in a pass against Lawrence Free State's Daniel Bryant (4) in the first quarter during their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Derby fans brave the cold before their 6A semi-final game against Lawrence Free State at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Derby's Kenyon Tabor pulls in a reception against Lawrence Frees State in first half of their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Derby's Jackson Syring, left, and Ryan Palmer (15) celebrate after Syring recovered an onside kick against Lawrence Free State in the first half of their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Derby's Brody Kooser runs for big yards against Lawrence Free State's David Johnson in the first half of their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Derby's Brody Kooser (1) runs down the sideline for a big gain against Lawrence Free State in the first half of their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Lawrence Free State's Zach Sanders, gets tackled by Derby's Cooper Welch in the first half of their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Derby's Michael Littleton (14) celebrates with his teammates after his TD reception in the first half of their 6A semi-final game against Lawrence Free State at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Derby's Kenyon Tabor runs for big yards against Lawrence Free State in the first half of their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Derby's Kenyon Tabor (8) pulls in a pass against Lawrence Free State's Gabe DelValle (30) in the first half of their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Lawrence Free State's Zion Bowlin, left, runs into Derby's Braden Richardson (27) as he's stopped at the line of scrimmage in the first half of their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Derby QB Hunter Igo runs against Lawrence Free State in the fourth quarter during their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Derby coach Brandon Clark smiles as the game comes to an end with a 49-21 victory over Lawrence Free State in the 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Derby QB Dan Dawdy (10) gets a hug from teammate Kenyon Tabor after Dawdy's TD in the second quarter against Lawrence Free State in the 6A semifinal game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Derby head coach Brandon Clark addresses his team after their 49-21 victory over Lawrence Free State in the 6A semifinal at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
The Derby band takes the field before their game with Lawrence Free State before the first half of their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
The Derby Panthers take the field before their game with Lawrence Free State before the first half of their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Derby students salute the flag before their game with Lawrence Free State before the first half of their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
The Derby band takes the field before their game with Lawrence Free State before the first half of their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Derby coach Brandon Clark pumps up his team before their game with Lawrence Free State before the first half of their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Derby's Brody Kooser runs for big yards against Lawrence Free State's David Johnson in the first half of their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Derby's Michael Littleton, right, takes off for a TD after a reception against Lawrence Free State in the first half of their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Derby students cheer on their team as they play Lawrence Free State in the first half of their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Derby's Michael Middleton (14) hauls in a reception in front of Lawrence Free State's Daniel Bryant for a big gain in the first half of their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Lawrence Free State QB Dallas Crittendon, left, gets sacked by Derby's Alex McGill in the first half of their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
Derby QB Dan Dawdy (10) runs for a big gain against Lawrence-Free State in the first half of their 6A semi-final game at Derby Friday night. (Nov. 18, 2016)
