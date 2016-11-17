A look at the Conway Springs Cardinals basketball teams

SCHEDULE
December – 2, at Independent; 6-10, at Kingman tournament; 13, Garden Plain; 17, Moundridge at McPherson College.
January – 3, at Cheney; 6, at Medicine Lodge; 10, Douglass; 16-21, at Halstead tournament (B); 17, at Belle Plaine (G); 26-28, at Haven tournament (G); 27, at Belle Plaine (B); 31, Chaparral.
February – 3, at Trinity Academy; 7, Independent; 10, at Garden Plain; 14, Cheney; 17, Medicine Lodge; 21, at Douglass.
BOYS
Coach: Paul Lange, second season, 17-5
Last season: 17-5
Top players
Josh Dugan, 6-4, sr., F
Jacob Winter, 5-9, sr., G
Noah Finstad, 5-11, sr., G
Christian Hedrick, 6-1, jr., F
Dawson Tarrant, 6-1, sr., G
The Cardinals will have a strong senior class hoping to guide them through the season and into postseason play. Conway Springs, the Central Plains League second-place team last season, will be led by Dugan (15.2 points, 8.9 rebounds).
“We’ll have a lot of depth on this year’s team,” Lange said. “Josh is one of those guys that everyone can rally around, he gets in there and works hard every practice and makes everyone around him work harder and get better.”
The Cardinals will have strong depth and will hope the senior leadership will pave the way for a successful season. Conway Springs will have five seniors and all will play pivotal roles.
“These guys’ leadership qualities are huge,” Lange said. “It really starts with these guys, they’re the seniors and know what it’s like to play in this league and the competition we play.”
GIRLS
Coach: Pat Carl, third season, 35-9
Last season: 18-4
Top players
Erica Ebenkamp, 5-4, sr., G
Sabrina Bellar, 5-9, jr., G-F
Janae Pauly, 5-10, sr., C
Lacey Pauly, 5-10, jr., F
Kayla Koester, 5-8, so., F
The Cardinals will try to repeat as Central Plains League champions, as they return four starters from a team that won 18 games.
“The four returning starters’ experience will lead and help develop our younger players,” Carl said. “They know how to win, and now that they have had a taste of success, they are hungry for more.”
Conway Springs’ offense will be led by Ebenkamp, the leading scorer from a year ago and a second team all-league selection.
Bellar will add experience at the guard and forward position, an honorable mention all-league selection a year ago.
“Erica runs the offense and has a great spot up three-point shot,” Carl said. “She also has great quickness on defense and causes a lot of havoc for opposing teams. Sabrina really came on strong in the second half of the year last season and became one of our leading scorers.”
Carl thinks his team will play relentless defense while also having great team speed and chemistry.
Sean Boston
