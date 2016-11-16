Anonymous no longer: Maize South’s new cast making a name for itself

As the football state semifinals on Friday approach, it’s the time of the season when the top teams begin to rely on their standout players more heavily.
Teams that are playing this late in the season typically have at least one go-to player with statistics that keep opposing defenses restless the night before the game.
Then you reach Maize South, a winning program which has broken through to the semifinals for the first time and will host Buhler on Friday for the chance to play for the Class 4A-Div. I title.
The Mavericks average 135 yards passing. Their leading rusher has 655 yards. Their leading receiver has 420 yards.
There are no superstars, no future Division-I standouts, heck, not even a single first-team all-league player on this offense. This is a cast of unknowns, of rearranged pieces, of players who were on junior varsity as recently as October.
“It’s kind of hard to wrap my mind around this,” senior Brett Parke said. “We were kind of shaky at the start of the season with so many new guys coming in, but now here we are … the furthest the school has ever been.”
So how did Maize South get here?
Quarterback
Before this season, Ethan Richardson had never started a varsity game.
“It’s pretty fun to look back and see the success we had on the JV level and look at what we’re doing now,” Richardson said. “I knew we were going to do something big this season. It’s amazing and I love this team, but we’re not done yet. We’ve got a few more things to do.”
Winning has followed Richardson at every level and although he doesn’t have overly impressive statistics — he’s thrown for 1,482 yards with 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions — he has become the offense’s unquestioned leader and best threat around the goal-line (20 rushing touchdowns).
“I think the biggest thing in the progress of Ethan this season is he’s making better decisions each week,” Maize South coach Brent Pfeifer said.
Pfeifer credits senior leaders like Richardson for Maize South’s success.
“They’ve done an amazing job and that’s a credit to this senior class,” Pfeifer said. “They set the example every day in practice and in what they do in life and that has transcended onto the field for us. These kids want to play so hard each day for those guys and I think they’re going to give a little extra on Friday night because they want one more week together with these seniors.”
Running back
When starting tailback Jacob Perez suffered a season-ending knee injury at the start of district play, Maize South’s offense lost its lone proven threat at the most important time of the year.
“I would be lying if I didn’t tell you it was a big question mark,” Pfeifer said. “We really weren’t sure going into (district play) what we were going to do.”
Brett Parke, a senior who hadn’t played the position for two years, moved to the backfield to help fill the void, while Pfeifer called on Andrew Bliss, a shifty sophomore who saw limited snaps at the beginning of the season, to be the team’s change-of-pace running back.
In the five games since, Parke has rushed for 559 yards and eight touchdowns, while Bliss is averaging better than eight yards per carry and has scored three times.
“It was really nerve-racking trying to fill those shoes because Jake has been a huge back for us in the past,” Parke said. “I just didn’t want to mess it up. But my o-line has done a heck of a job and I think we’ve all gained a lot more confidence now.
Throw in two more sophomores — Corey Minks (346 receiving yards, four touchdowns) and Nolan Veenis (135 receiving yards) — and all but two of Maize South’s skill position players were not playing varsity football last fall. Together they have formed a balanced attack.
“I think we’re a really hard team to game plan for because we distribute the ball around to so many different guys,” Parke said. “Our offense doesn’t put up the stats like some teams, but we have so many different guys who can get the job done for us. We’re not set around any one person. We do it as a team.”
Offensive line
At the start of October, Cade Koster and Gavin Woodard were starters — on the junior-varsity team.
“Now I’m going to be out there starting in the state semifinals,” Koster said. “It’s definitely going to be a crazy feeling just because of where I started. It’s pretty cool to look at how far some of us have come.”
Injuries along the line forced Pfeifer to promote Koster to the team’s starting right guard and Woodard to right tackle.
Even with the majority of the offense having first-year starters plugged in all over the field, Maize South has scored 98 points in its two playoff victories.
“It’s pretty surreal to look around and see these kids following what we’ve preached since we started this thing,” Pfeifer said. “We always wanted our kids to have the right attitude and work hard and wait your turn and have the patience. All of these kids have done that. We’ve had a lot of injuries this year, but those kids had the right attitude and waited their turn and now it’s here and they’ve stepped up and done a great job.”
