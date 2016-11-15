The 2016 Wichita Eagle All-Metro volleyball team

Kailey Jo Ince
Hesston
Junior, hitter
Hesston won 38 matches and reached the Class 3A championship match largely because no one had an answer for Ince, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter. Ince finished with one of the most impressive attacking seasons in Kansas, breaking her own records at Hesston in kills (634), kill efficiency (49.5 percent), and hitting percentage (.374) while being chosen the MVP of the Central Kansas League. “She was very much the dominant player on the court for most of our matches this season,” Hesston coach Jason Peters said. “She’s a very athletic hitter and she can jump and has a very powerful arm swing. She’s just really difficult to stop once she gets going.”
Ryleigh Jackson
Eisenhower
Junior, hitter
Undersized for a middle blocker at 5-foot-9, Jackson made up for it with an explosive vertical that made her a two-way force for an Eisenhower team that won 37 matches and made it to the Class 5A tournament. Jackson also played all six positions, finishing with 246 kills on a 50-percent kill efficiency, 57 aces, and breaking the program records in blocks (139) and passer rating (2.32). “That’s absolutely insane for a middle to break the passer and block records in the same year,” Eisenhower coach Bethany Trimble said. “Ryleigh is just going to do whatever you ask of her and she is going to do it at a really high, outstanding level. That’s what makes her so good is that determination to be the best at everything.”
Emily Regier
Newton
Senior, hitter
The MVP of AV-CTL Div. I, Regier was a dominant two-way player at the net for a 39-win Newton team that qualified for the Class 5A tournament. A 6-foot senior who is signed to play for Pittsburg State, she finished with 286 kills from the middle with a 46-percent kill efficiency and a .386 hitting percentage to go along with a team-high 139 total blocks. “I think Emily’s knowledge of the game is what set her apart,” Newton coach Jamie Dibbens said. “She really worked hard this season to be able to hit around the block and then she’s probably the best blocker I’ve coached.”
Brecken Roe
Maize
Senior, hitter
Roe, who has signed with Stony Brook, led Maize to a 31-win season as a destructive force on the outside and a defensive specialist along the back row. The 6-foot senior finished with a team-high 382 kills with a 40-percent kill efficiency to along with 407 digs. “The thing about Brecken is she has a sense of drive that not all athletes have,” Maize coach Betsy Manning said. “Obviously she is very blessed physically. She’s got a lean body and packs a powerful punch, but the drive she has to make herself better at everything that she does is what makes her so unique.”
Brooklyn Strobel
Andover Central
Sophomore, libero
Andover Central won the first state trophy in program history, placing third in Class 4A-Div. I, in part because opposing hitters struggled to land anything with Strobel on the back row. The sophomore libero finished with 686 digs and was a first-team all-league selection. “She is going to get anything past that 10-foot line, that’s her ball,” Andover Central coach Rachel Tyner said. “I think she reads it so well that sometimes she knows where hitters are going before they even know where they’re going to go.”
Gracie Van Driel
Rose Hill
Sophomore, hitter
Van Driel, a 6-foot-1 sophomore who has orally committed to Kansas, elevated herself into almost an unstoppable two-way force for Rose Hill at the net as a middle blocker. Van Driel finished with 481 kills on a 57-percent kill efficiency and a .493 hitting percentage and 52 aces to go along with a team-high 93 blocks on Rose Hill’s first state championship team in program history. “What makes her special is just her ability to read the game,” Rose Hill coach Melissa Segovia said. “She does a great job of reading the ball and reading the setter and putting herself in a position to get behind the ball and put it down. She really stepped up this season and became a lot more versatile.”
Emily Witt
Rose Hill
Junior, setter
Not only did Witt keep Rose Hill’s 6-1 offense humming along at a quick and efficient pace with 1,047 assists, but at 6-foot, she was also an important presence at the net for Rose Hill in its championship season. Witt finished with 159 kills and added 59 blocks, as she was named a first-team all-league player. “What sets Emily apart is her court awareness,” Rose Hill coach Melissa Segovia said. “She knows the tendencies of her hitters and she’s able to put people in positions to succeed. And then she’s just so versatile too, she was so valuable to our success this season.”
Melissa Segovia
Rose Hill
Coach
Rose Hill won its first state championship, finishing with the most wins in school history (39) and defeating three-time defending champion Bishop Miege in the Class 4A-Div. I championship match. After losing in the sub-state championship match last season, Rose Hill improved its win total by 11 and finished the season on a 20-match winning streak. “What stood out about this team was that they were able to take it one point at a time, one match at a time, and one day at a time,” Segovia said. “We knew we had the potential to be special this season and these girls just followed through with hard work every single day and it was a lot of fun to watch this team develop.”
All-Metro selection process
This is the 13th year for All-Metro teams selected by The Eagle, recognizing the best high school athletes in team sports throughout Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties.
The Eagle sent nomination ballots to volleyball coaches at the high schools in Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties.
Coaches were asked to return the ballots with nominations of the best players within those counties that they saw this season, including their own players.
Taylor Eldridge selected the team after tabulating nominations, his own evaluation of players and additional input from coaches.
