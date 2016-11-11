Late Goddard rally knocks off Heights

Behind a dominant second half, Goddard rallied to defeat top-seeded Heights 28-14 on Friday night in the Class 5A quarterfinals at Heights.
Goddard (10-1), the fourth-seeded team in the western bracket of 5A, will travel to Great Bend (10-1) in the semifinals next Friday.
Trailing 14-7 at halftime, Goddard became the more physical team in the second half on both sides of the ball. After rushing for 172 yards in the first half, Heights managed 38 yards on 14 carries in the final 24 minutes.
Meanwhile, Goddard’s offense finally found some momentum when it was able to isolate quarterback Blake Sullivan on read options in the backfield with tailback Kody Gonzalez.
Sullivan took 19 carries in the second half for 135 yards, hurting the Falcons on consistent big chunks to keep the chains and the clocking moving. Sullivan finished with 211 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
His touchdown run of 30 yards at the end of the third quarter spurred the rally, as it tied the score at 14 with 1:05 remaining.
On its next possession, Goddard scored again as Sullivan drove the team down the field and then handed off to Gonzalez for a 2-yard score to take a 21-14 lead with 8:56 left.
Goddard clinched the game on its final drive after coming up with a crucial fourth-down stop at midfield with less than two minutes remaining. Sullivan broke loose down the left sideline and glided into the end zone for his third and final score for a 28-14 lead.
Heights was led by quarterback K’Vonte Baker, who finished with 111 rushing yards and 65 passing yards.
Goddard
7
0
7
14
—
28
Heights
7
7
0
0
—
14
H — Baker 72 run (Urbina kick)
G — Sullivan 61 run (Cole kick)
H — Hines 37 pass from Baker (Urbina kick)
G — Sullivan 30 run (Cole kick)
G — Ko. Gonzalez 2 run (Cole kick)
G — Sullivan 29 run (Cole kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing—Goddard, Sullivan 24-211, Ko. .Gonzalez 17-74, Driskill 3-12; Heights, Baker 12-111, Russell 9-47, Scott 13-27, Williams 3-25, Kirkendoll 2-0.
Passing—Goddard, Sullivan 4-10-0-68; Heights, Baker 2-7-2-65.
Receiving—Goddard, O. Beason 3-66, Cooke 1-2; Heights, Hines 1-37, Russell 1-28.
