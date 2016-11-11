Buhler ground game too much for Mulvane

Junior workhorse running back Dalton Brown gained 286 yards on 24 carries and scored twice, powering Buhler to a 24-14 Class 4A-I quarterfinal victory over Mulvane.
The Crusaders (10-1) will play at Maize South next Friday night in the semifinals.
Braden Rose hit a 44-yard field goal with four seconds left in the first half, giving Buhler a 10-7 lead at the break, and it held up until Brown’s 69-yard run for a fourth-quarter touchdown gave Buhler some breathing room.
Keaton Shoemaker pulled Mulvane (8-3) to within 17-14, but Brown, whose runs included gains of 52, 57 and 69 yards – the latter two for scores – kept the Crusaders comfortably ahead.
The teams didn’t meet during the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League regular season, and battled on an even basis for the entire first quarter.
But on the first play of the second quarter, Mulvane’s Price found Zach Helbing on a pretty pass over the middle for a 29-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
It took two plays for the Crusaders to tie the score when Ethan White connected with junior Dalton Smyres, who had gotten behind the Mulvane secondary and outraced the Wildcats to the end zone, capping a 65-yard play on the second play of the drive.
Just before halftime, Mulvane had to punt from deep in its territory, giving Buhler – who also got the second-half kickoff – possession at the Wildcats’ 38.
White hit Smyres for nine yards to the Mulvane 28, then White ran six more. An illegal-motion penalty backed the Crusaders up to the 27. But Rose’s field goal made it a 10-7 halftime lead.
Dalton Brown had 62 yards on 10 carries in the first half, including a 34-yard carry. He was the workhorse for Buhler, as he picked up 20 yards on Buhler’s first three plays of the second half.
Wildcats quarterback Price gained 34 first-half rushing yards, and Shoemaker had 22 on six carries.
White completed four passes for 89 yards – 87 to Smyres.
Price’s 29-yard TD completion was the bulk of his 47 first-half passing yards.
Mulvane
0
7
7
0
—
14
Buhler
0
10
7
7
—
24
M – Helbing 29 pass from Price (Coon kick)
B – Smyres 65 pass from White (Rose kick)
B – Rose FG 44
B – Brown 57 run (Rose kick)
M – Shoemaker 2 run (Coon kick)
B – Brown 69 run (Rose kick)
