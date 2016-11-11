Derby never gives Hutch a chance

Maybe, it was theorized, Hutchinson could beat Derby if the Salthawks didn’t make so many mistakes.
Maybe, it could have been concluded during top-ranked Derby’s 10-win start, it’s impossible to play spotless football against the Panthers.
Derby, the defending Class 6A champion, improved to 11-0 and advanced to the semifinals with a 40-7 home victory over Hutchinson on Friday night. Derby capitalized on some early Hutchinson miscues, and survived some of its own, to score 27 points in the first quarter.
The Panthers, 6A’s top seed and winners of 21 straight, advance to a semifinal home game next week. They have outscored their last five opponents 276-35.
In their last meeting, a 46-20 Derby win on the road, Hutchinson committed four turnovers that turned a close game into a comfortable margin of victory for the Panthers. In Part II, Hutchinson never had the luxury of a fighting chance.
Derby blocked a Hutchinson punt after the Salthawks’ first drive, returned it to the 1-yard line and scored on the next play. In 11 more plays, Derby had scored three more times to take a 27-0 lead in the final second of the first quarter.
Hutchinson had two fumbles, including one on a kickoff that turned into a Derby touchdown, and an interception in the first half. Derby’s offense was sluggish after it took the big lead, with an interception and a fumble, but those hiccups proved meaningless.
Hutchinson keyed on Derby’s two-pronged running attack of tailback Brody Kooser and quarterback Dan Dawdy and kept the pair in negative rushing yardage until the opening minutes of the third.
Dawdy and Derby coach Brandon Clark turned to the passing game, where the Panthers thrived. Even though his last pass of the first half and first pass of the second half were intercepted, Dawdy had few other difficulties.
He found a top target in wide receiver Kenyan Tabor, who had 10 receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns before Dawdy was replaced with a big lead.
Kai Lemons’ 50-yard reception preceded his own 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Michael Littleton caught a 64-yard touchdown in the first half. Dawdy finished with 351 passing yards, completing 17 of his 25 attempts with five completions of at least 27 yards.
Derby scored the first 40 points, building a margin that looked more impressive because of the defense. Hutchinson finally broke through with a fourth-quarter touchdown, but mostly the Salthawks’ run-based offense was stifled.
Hutchinson
0
0
0
7
—
7
Derby
27
0
13
0
—
40
D—Kooser 1 run (kick failed)
D—Littleton 64 pass from Dawdy (Tullis kick)
D—Tabor 28 pass from Dawdy (Tullis kick)
D—Dawdy 4 run (Tullis kick)
D—Tabor 12 pass from Dawdy (Tullis kick)
D—Lemons 11 pass from Dawdy (kick failed)
H—Smith 7 run (kick good)
