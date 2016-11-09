Expected college signings (Nov. 9)

If you see an athlete missing, please have the coach or athletic director e-mail Taylor Eldridge at teldridge@wichitaeagle.com.
BASEBALL
Division I
Air Force — Bryce Sell, Maize South.
Kansas State — Jordan Maxson, Maize South.
Junior Colleges
Allen County — Nathan Postlethwait, Andale; Brayden Whitchurch, Bishop Carroll; Coleton Crisp, Remington; Garrison Greer, Heights.
Barton County — Harrison Denk, Andale; Jacob Ensz, Bishop Carroll.
Butler — Jack Makai, Andover.
Cowley County — John Short, Maize.
Hutchinson — Zachary Baxley, Andale.
Johnson County — Jake Doerflinger, Maize; Chase Hampton, Maize South.
Neosho — Hunter LaMunyon, Maize.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NCAA Division I
Florida International — Lauren Snipes, Wellington.
NCAA Division II
Newman — Haley Albers, Cheney.
Pittsburg State — Taylor Holmes, Maize
Junior college
Johnson County — Jenna Peckham, Andover Central.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NCAA Division I
Neb.-Omaha — Matt Pile, Eisenhower.
NAIA
Kansas Wesleyan — Morgan Cessop, Andover Central.
GIRLS BOWLING
Division I
Wichita State — Addie Herzberg, East.
BOYS BOWLING
NAIA
Kansas Wesleyan — Griffin Bryant, Goddard.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Junior College
Butler — Spencer Jacobson, Circle.
NAIA
Friends — Michaela Gerhard, Derby.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Division I
Wichita State — Ethan Kossover, Maize South.
Division II
Missouri Western State — Dax Driskill, Campus.
GIRLS GOLF
Division I
Oklahoma State — Emma Whitaker, Kapaun Mount Carmel.
Division II
Newman — Audrey Watson, Maize South.
Rockhurst — Dorothy Keenan, Larned; Emily Miles, Andover Central.
BOYS GOLF
Division I
Auburn — Padgett Wells, Maize South.
Division II
Central Oklahoma — Jacob Lackey, McPherson.
NAIA
Sterling — Braeden Corman, Larned.
ROWING
Division I
Kansas State — Paige Rohner, Northeast Magnet
GIRLS SOCCER
Junior college
Butler — Zion Dewerff, Heights.
NAIA
McPherson — Taylor Weems, Heights.
Ottawa — Kylie Price, Andover Central.
Southwestern — Kassidy Wackerly, Andover Central.
BOYS SOCCER
Junior college
Kansas City Kansas — Ethan Pfeifer, Maize.
SOFTBALL
Division I
Connecticut — Maura Glatczak, Maize.
Texas Arlington — Maddie Miller, Bishop Carroll.
Weber State — Audrey Smith, Andover Central.
Division II
Lincoln — Tia Kohl, Maize South.
Newman — Bailey Bugner, Andale; Emma Eck, Bishop Carroll.
Division III
Pacific — Talli Jo Shepherd, Goddard.
Junior colleges
Highland — Alyssa Wesley, Andover Central.
Hutchinson — Brooklyn Jamison, Andover Central.
Johnson County — Kerry Murphy, Winfield.
Pratt — Makenzie Anderson, Halstead.
NAIA
Bethel — Sydney Harper, El Dorado.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Division I
Wyoming — Katelyn Blattner, Heights.
Division II
Nova Southeastern — Madison Allen, East.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Division I
Kansas State — Kassidy Johnson, Maize South.
Loyola-Chicago — Sidney Howland, El Dorado.
Nebraska Omaha — Jaycee Schettler, Wellington.
Division II
Washburn — Lyndsay Stinson, Andover Central.
NAIA
Friends — Michaela Gerhard, Derby.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
NAIA
Friends — Gabe Kuhn, Andale.
GIRLS TENNIS
Division I
UMKC — Grace Ball, Andover.
Division II
Fort Hays State — Ellea Ediger, McPherson.
NAIA
Southwestern — Colby Fugit, Andover Central.
VOLLEYBALL
Division I
Stony Brook — Brecken Roe, Maize.
Division II
Emporia State — Kylie Acebedo, Northwest.
Pittsburg State — Nia Bishop, Derby.
Southwest Minnesota State — Caedyn Reinhardt, El Dorado.
Junior college
Johnson County — Ciarra Valadez, Kapaun Mount Carmel.
NAIA
Kansas Wesleyan — Autumn Colgin, Canton-Galva; Samantha Chesser, Maize.
WRESTLING
Division I
Boise State — Anthony Capul, Andale.
Wyoming — Cale Davidson, Goddard.
