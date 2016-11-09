High School Sports

November 9, 2016 2:35 PM

Expected college signings (Nov. 9)

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

If you see an athlete missing, please have the coach or athletic director e-mail Taylor Eldridge at teldridge@wichitaeagle.com.

BASEBALL

Division I

Air Force — Bryce Sell, Maize South.

Kansas State — Jordan Maxson, Maize South.

Junior Colleges

Allen County — Nathan Postlethwait, Andale; Brayden Whitchurch, Bishop Carroll; Coleton Crisp, Remington; Garrison Greer, Heights.

Barton County — Harrison Denk, Andale; Jacob Ensz, Bishop Carroll.

Butler — Jack Makai, Andover.

Cowley County — John Short, Maize.

Hutchinson — Zachary Baxley, Andale.

Johnson County — Jake Doerflinger, Maize; Chase Hampton, Maize South.

Neosho — Hunter LaMunyon, Maize.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NCAA Division I

Florida International — Lauren Snipes, Wellington.

NCAA Division II

Newman — Haley Albers, Cheney.

Pittsburg State — Taylor Holmes, Maize

Junior college

Johnson County — Jenna Peckham, Andover Central.

BOYS BASKETBALL

NCAA Division I

Neb.-Omaha — Matt Pile, Eisenhower.

NAIA

Kansas Wesleyan — Morgan Cessop, Andover Central.

GIRLS BOWLING

Division I

Wichita State — Addie Herzberg, East.

BOYS BOWLING

NAIA

Kansas Wesleyan — Griffin Bryant, Goddard.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Junior College

Butler — Spencer Jacobson, Circle.

NAIA

Friends — Michaela Gerhard, Derby.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Division I

Wichita State — Ethan Kossover, Maize South.

Division II

Missouri Western State — Dax Driskill, Campus.

GIRLS GOLF

Division I

Oklahoma State — Emma Whitaker, Kapaun Mount Carmel.

Division II

Newman — Audrey Watson, Maize South.

Rockhurst — Dorothy Keenan, Larned; Emily Miles, Andover Central.

BOYS GOLF

Division I

Auburn — Padgett Wells, Maize South.

Division II

Central Oklahoma — Jacob Lackey, McPherson.

NAIA

Sterling — Braeden Corman, Larned.

ROWING

Division I

Kansas State — Paige Rohner, Northeast Magnet

GIRLS SOCCER

Junior college

Butler — Zion Dewerff, Heights.

NAIA

McPherson — Taylor Weems, Heights.

Ottawa — Kylie Price, Andover Central.

Southwestern — Kassidy Wackerly, Andover Central.

BOYS SOCCER

Junior college

Kansas City Kansas — Ethan Pfeifer, Maize.

SOFTBALL

Division I

Connecticut — Maura Glatczak, Maize.

Texas Arlington — Maddie Miller, Bishop Carroll.

Weber State — Audrey Smith, Andover Central.

Division II

Lincoln — Tia Kohl, Maize South.

Newman — Bailey Bugner, Andale; Emma Eck, Bishop Carroll.

Division III

Pacific — Talli Jo Shepherd, Goddard.

Junior colleges

Highland — Alyssa Wesley, Andover Central.

Hutchinson — Brooklyn Jamison, Andover Central.

Johnson County — Kerry Murphy, Winfield.

Pratt — Makenzie Anderson, Halstead.

NAIA

Bethel — Sydney Harper, El Dorado.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Division I

Wyoming — Katelyn Blattner, Heights.

Division II

Nova Southeastern — Madison Allen, East.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Division I

Kansas State — Kassidy Johnson, Maize South.

Loyola-Chicago — Sidney Howland, El Dorado.

Nebraska Omaha — Jaycee Schettler, Wellington.

Division II

Washburn — Lyndsay Stinson, Andover Central.

NAIA

Friends — Michaela Gerhard, Derby.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

NAIA

Friends — Gabe Kuhn, Andale.

GIRLS TENNIS

Division I

UMKC — Grace Ball, Andover.

Division II

Fort Hays State — Ellea Ediger, McPherson.

NAIA

Southwestern — Colby Fugit, Andover Central.

VOLLEYBALL

Division I

Stony Brook — Brecken Roe, Maize.

Division II

Emporia State — Kylie Acebedo, Northwest.

Pittsburg State — Nia Bishop, Derby.

Southwest Minnesota State — Caedyn Reinhardt, El Dorado.

Junior college

Johnson County — Ciarra Valadez, Kapaun Mount Carmel.

NAIA

Kansas Wesleyan — Autumn Colgin, Canton-Galva; Samantha Chesser, Maize.

WRESTLING

Division I

Boise State — Anthony Capul, Andale.

Wyoming — Cale Davidson, Goddard.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Valley Center coach Caleb Smith

View more video

Sports Videos