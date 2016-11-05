PHOTOS: Heights runs past Emporia

Heights player Dustin Shockey stretches before the Falcons' game against Emporia Friday night.
Heights players, Keshawn Howell, left, and Anthony Hardwick square off for a drill before their game with Emporia Friday night as Coach Kaden Glinsmann watches.
Heights coach Kaden Glinsmann, middle, huddles with his players before their game against Emporia.
Emporia cheerleaders Devan Crow, left, and Blair Meyer tape their team’s banner before the start of the game against Wichita Heights on Friday night.
Members of the Heights marching band assemble in the dwindling light before the game against Emporia on Friday night.
Emporia's Anthony Delgado runs for short yardage in the first half against Wichita Heights Friday night.
Heights' Ontario Russell runs for a touchdown on the first play of the game against Emporia Friday night.
Heights’ Ontario Russell, right, runs for a touchdown on the first play of the game against Emporia on Friday night.
Heights' Dejuan Scott, right, runs through a hole in the line in the first half against Emporia Friday night.
Heights players Terry Jenkins, left, and Jalani Williams celebrate a touchdown by Williams in the first half against Emporia Friday night.
Emporia's Anthony Delgando picks up yards against Wichita Heights in the first half Friday night.
Emporia quarterback Jace Stewart picks up big yardage in the first half against Heights Friday night.
Heights quarterback K'Vonte Baker, left, tries to keep his balance during a first-half run against Emporia Friday night.
Heights’ Aevodric Gilkey, left, and Rashawn Mayes, right, combine to stop Emporia’s Damon Good in the first half.
Heights' Rashawn Mayes, right, stops Emporia's Damon Good in the first half Friday night.
Heights' Javeon Johnson (22) stops Emporia's Sawyer Sladen, bottom, after a short run in the first half Friday night.
Paige Miller hikes the ball to her brother, Hayden, as they played in the parking lot before the Heights-Emporia football game Friday night.
Paige Miller, front, vies for a pass against her brother, Hayden, in the parking lot before the Heights-Emporia football game Friday night.
Emporia players go through stretching drills prior to the game against Heights Friday night.
Emporia players go through stretching drills prior to the game against Heights Friday night.
Members of the Heights marching band perform prior to the game against Emporia Friday night.
The Heights football team takes the field as they prepare to take on Emporia Friday night.
