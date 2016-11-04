PHOTOS: Goddard's defense rules as they come back to beat Carroll 20-12

Goddard's Cale Davidson (23) celebrates with the Goddard students after defeating Bishop Carroll 20-12 in the regional playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Goddard's Dayton Driskill celebrates beating Bishop Carroll during their regional playoff game Friday at Goddard.Goddard won 20-12. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Goddard coach Scott Vang acknowledges the students after defeating Bishop Carroll during their regional playoff game Friday at Goddard. Goddard won 20-12. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Goddard's Blake Sullivan (11) runs for big yards to set up a TD for the Lions and start their comeback in the fourth quarter during their regional playoff game Friday at Goddard.Goddard won 20-12. (Nov. 4, 2016)


The Goodard Lions celebrate with the students after their regional playoff game Friday at Goddard. Goddard won 20-12. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Goddard QB Blake Sullivan (11) runs over Bishop Carroll's Jacob Buchanan (21) in the first quarter of their playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Goddard's Bryant Mocaby (87) breaks up a pass for Carroll's John Winter in the fourth quarter during their regional playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Goddard's Ian McSwain, left, picks off a pass for Bishop carroll's Thomas Helton in the first quarter of their playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Goddard's Kody Gonzalez (4) gets congratulated by teammate AJ Vang (51) after sealing the game with his second touchdown against Bishop Carroll in the fourth quarter in their playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Goddard's Kendall Gonzalez (6) breaks up a pass for Bishop Carroll's Eric Nichols in the fourth quarter during their regional playoff game Friday at Goddard.Goddard won 20-12. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Goddard's Cole Caraway (24) picks off a pass against Bishop Carroll in the first quarter of their playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Bishop Carroll's Adam Theis pulls in a pass against Goddard in the second quarter of their playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Goddard's Myael Williams (27) picks off a pass against Bishop Carroll in the fourth quarter during their regional playoff game Friday at Goddard.Goddard won 20-12. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Goddard's Kody Gonzalez (4) is congratulated by teammate AJ Vang, left, after scoring in the second quarter against Bishop Carroll during their regional playoff game Friday at Goddard. Goddard won 20-12. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Goddard's Kody Gonzalez runs for his second TD against Bishop Carroll in the fourth quarter during their regional playoff game Friday at Goddard. Goddard won 20-12. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Goddard students celebrate with the players during their regional playoff game Friday at Goddard. Goddard won 20-12. (Nov. 4, 2016)


The Goddard Lions celebrate their win against Bishop Carroll during their regional playoff game Friday at Goddard.Goddard won 20-12. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Bishop Carroll's Braden Howell fights to get out of bounds as the eagles try and mount one last drive against Goddard in the fourth quarter during their regional playoff game Friday at Goddard.Goddard won 20-12. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Bishop Carroll's Thomas Helton picks up some extra yards after a reception against Goddard in the first quarter of their playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Goddard's Trentin Johnson (1) and Ian McSwain (41) break up a pass for Carroll's Thomas helton (84) in the second quarter of their playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Bishop Carroll's AJ Peters (25) breaks up a pass for Goddard's Owen Beason in the second quarter of their playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Goddard's Blake Sullivan (11) runs against the Carroll defense in the fourth quarter during their regional playoff game Friday at Goddard.Goddard won 20-12. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Bishop Carroll's Adam Theis runs for yardage against Carroll in the first quarter game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


A Goodard fan picks up some souvenirs before the Goddard-Bishop Carroll playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Longtime Goddard fans Larry and Sandra Hopkins arrive for the game before the Goddard-Bishop Carroll playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Goddard students arrive at the game before the Goddard-Bishop Carroll playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Goddard coach Scott Vang watches his team warm up before the Goddard-Bishop Carroll playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Bishop Carroll coach Alan Schuckman watches his team warm up before the Goddard-Bishop Carroll playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Goddard students cheer on their team before the Goddard-Bishop Carroll playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


The Goddard marching band takes the field before the Goddard-Bishop Carroll playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


The Goddard marching band entertains the crowd before the Goddard-Bishop Carroll playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


The Goodard Lions take the field before the Goddard-Bishop Carroll playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Goddard's Ethan Carr salutes the flag before the Goddard-Bishop Carroll playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Bishop carroll QB Braden Howell (12) grinds out yardage against Goddard in the second quarter of their playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


The Bishop Carroll captions come out for the coin toss before the Goddard-Bishop Carroll playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


The Bishop Carroll and Goddard captains shake hands before the Goddard-Bishop Carroll playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)


Bishop Carroll takes the field before the Goddard-Bishop Carroll playoff game Friday at Goddard. (Nov. 4, 2016)

