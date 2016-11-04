Playoff roundup: McPherson ekes out win over Andale

Drew Labertew’s second field goal of the fourth quarter, a 27-yarder with 14 seconds to play, helped McPherson climb past Andale 21-20 in a first-round Class 4A-I playoff game in McPherson.
The loss ended Andale’s season at 8-2 and brought the end to Coach Gary O’Hair’s tenure as coach. O’Hair, who led Andale to three state championships and a 150-30 record, said he will resign after the year and move with his wife to northeast New Mexico.
Andale led 20-15 entering the fourth quarter on the strength of two touchdowns involving quarterback Taylor Richter. He ran for 58 yards with 11:16 to go in the third quarter, then found Davon Spexarth for a 59-yard pass play to take the lead. Richter had 150 passing yards, 108 to Spexarth.
McPherson, which will play host to Maize South in next Friday’s quarterfinals, was led by Casen Hoover’s 161 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Class 5A
Great Bend 16, Andover 7 — The visiting Trojans were held scoreless in the second half after giving up a first-half tie with a safety. Andover (6-4) looked to have momentum at halftime after holding Great Bend without a score at the 1-yard line at half. But Great Bend’s touchdown early in the fourth quarter was the difference.
Class 4A-I
Maize South 63, Ulysses 14 — Maize South scored the game’s last 49 points to rout visiting Ulysses and advance in the Class 4A-I playoffs. Ethan Richardson rushed 17 times for 116 yards and four touchdowns to pace the Mavericks, who will play at McPherson next Friday in the quarterfinals.
Buhler 45, Abilene 13 — Dalton Brown rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns as host Buhler put away Abilene and advanced to a quarterfinal home game against Mulvane. Crusaders quarterback Ethan White threw two touchdown passes.
