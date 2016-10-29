PHOTOS: Rose Hill first, Andover Central third in 4A-I volleyball

Andover Central's Brooklyn Strobel (20) makes a return in the third-place match.
Karen Bonar
Correspondent
Andover Central's Brooklyn Strobel (20), right, and Elizabeth Schulte (15), return a ball in the third-place match.
Karen Bonar
Correspondent
Andover Central's Erin Goodrum (16) makes a set during the third-place match.
Karen Bonar
Correspondent
Andover Central's Elizabeth Schulte, center, celebrates a point during the third-place match with Shristianah McKenna (3), Hannah Cole (5) and Kelli Sleefe (11).
Karen Bonar
Correspondent
The Andover Central girls celebrate with fans following their third-place finish in Class 4A-I.
Karen Bonar
Correspondent
The Andover Central girls celebrate following their third-place finish in Class 4A-I.
Karen Bonar
Correspondent
Andover Central's Kelli Sleefe (11) celebrates a point during the Jaguars’ third-place match in Class 4A-I.
Karen Bonar
Correspondent
Rose Hill's Gracie Van Driel goes for a block during the second game of the championship match at the KSHSAA state volleyball, 4A DII competition Sat. Oct. 29, 2016 at the Bicentennial Center in Salina. Photo by Karen Bonar.
Rose Hill's Danyel Yardley (12) makes a dig during Saturday’s championship match.
Karen Bonar
Correspondent
Rose Hill's Anna Van Driel spikes during the Rockets’ 4A-I championship win Saturday in Salina.
Karen Bonar
Correspondent
Rose Hill libero Jadan Heinz (26) makes a dig during Saturday’s championship match.
Karen Bonar
Correspondent
Rose Hill's Emily Witt (7) sets up a pass during the second game of the championship match.
Karen Bonar
Correspondent
Rose Hill players celebrate their third-place finish in the 4A-II volleyball tournament Saturday at the Bicentennial Center in Salina.
Karen Bonar
Correspondent
Rose Hill's Breckynn Myers, right, celebrates a point with teammate Anna Van Driel during the final moments of the championship match in Class 4A-I Saturday in Salina.
Karen Bonar
Correspondent
Rose Hill celebrates its Class 4A-II volleyball championship Saturday in Salina.
Karen Bonar
Correspondent
Rose Hill celebrates its Class 4A-I volleyball championship Saturday in Salina.
Karen Bonar
Correspondent
Rose Hill celebrates its Class 4A-I volleyball championship Saturday in Salina.
Karen Bonar
Correspondent